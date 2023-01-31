Live stream: Heat 0, Cavaliers 4

The Miami Heat (28-23) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 31, 2023

Miami Heat 0, Cleveland Cavaliers 4 (Q1 10:45)

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Jimmy Butler having dreads in his official headshot for this season makes me laugh every time I see it. – 7:06 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat again opening with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Lowry and Herro. – 6:44 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Dylan Windler, still out as he recovers from an ankle and hamstring injury, is going through a pregame workout on the court ahead of the matchup against the Heat. 6:43 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

A need to improve the team isn't the only reason the Heat needs to make a major trade. Explaining the big tax/financial mess looming even if they wanted to keep this team together beyond this season: 6:28 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

The expectation as of right now is that #Cavs Kevin Love will be ACTIVE tonight. However he was scratched late, shortly before tipoff, last game. So that's always a possibility. – 6:20 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Donovan Mitchell wasn't one that got away, but would Bam Adebayo recruit for Heat? 5:44 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

What Heat's Spoelstra expects with Thursday's All-Star announcement. And Mitchell trade fallout, Bam, Heat notes: 5:38 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Four players listed as out for Miami: Jamal Cain (G league), Nikola Jovic (lower back), Duncan Robinson (finger surgery) and Omer Yurtseven (L ankle surgery). Jimmy Butler (R quad) is available and Gabe Vincent (R ankle) is questionable. – 5:08 PM

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider

Cavs F Kevin Love is listed as probable tonight against the Heat. – 5:03 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

The Miami Heat list Jimmy Butler as available for tonight's game against the #Cavs . – 4:30 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Miami's defense is wrecking havoc again, and its Top 5 league showing proves that. @CoupNBA explains how they're doing it with steals and turnovers in this week's Notebook ⬇️ – 3:00 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Spoelstra makes All NBA case for Bam. Herro fine without unearthing the Mitchell trade mystery, since it’s moot. And Heat notes: 1:31 PM Spoelstra makes All NBA case for Bam. Herro fine without unearthing the Mitchell trade mystery, since it’s moot. And Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…