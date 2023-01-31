Live stream: Heat 0, Cavaliers 4

The Miami Heat (28-23) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 31, 2023
Miami Heat 0, Cleveland Cavaliers 4 (Q1 10:45)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Lights are up, let’s hoop 🏀
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/ZyyU0u7pwl – 7:11 PM
Lights are up, let’s hoop 🏀
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/ZyyU0u7pwl – 7:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs and Heat are underway here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 7:11 PM
Ball is up. #Cavs and Heat are underway here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 7:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jimmy Butler having dreads in his official headshot for this season makes me laugh every time I see it. – 7:06 PM
Jimmy Butler having dreads in his official headshot for this season makes me laugh every time I see it. – 7:06 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Nnamdi coming at ya 😅
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/rLiJyP0Eqj – 7:03 PM
Nnamdi coming at ya 😅
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/rLiJyP0Eqj – 7:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
IT’S TIME, CLEVELAND. TUNE IN NOW.
📺 #CavsHeat on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/zUdgNa83wH – 7:02 PM
IT’S TIME, CLEVELAND. TUNE IN NOW.
📺 #CavsHeat on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/zUdgNa83wH – 7:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Lowry and Herro. – 6:44 PM
Heat again opening with Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Lowry and Herro. – 6:44 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dylan Windler, still out as he recovers from an ankle and hamstring injury, is going through a pregame workout on the court ahead of the matchup against the Heat. pic.twitter.com/cxXb7Phy8u – 6:43 PM
#Cavs Dylan Windler, still out as he recovers from an ankle and hamstring injury, is going through a pregame workout on the court ahead of the matchup against the Heat. pic.twitter.com/cxXb7Phy8u – 6:43 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
A need to improve the team isn’t the only reason the Heat needs to make a major trade. Explaining the big tax/financial mess looming even if they wanted to keep this team together beyond this season: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:28 PM
A need to improve the team isn’t the only reason the Heat needs to make a major trade. Explaining the big tax/financial mess looming even if they wanted to keep this team together beyond this season: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
The expectation as of right now is that #Cavs Kevin Love will be ACTIVE tonight. However he was scratched late, shortly before tipoff, last game. So that’s always a possibility. – 6:20 PM
The expectation as of right now is that #Cavs Kevin Love will be ACTIVE tonight. However he was scratched late, shortly before tipoff, last game. So that’s always a possibility. – 6:20 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Heat: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:14 PM
#Cavs starting lineup tonight against the Heat: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:14 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against Miami. – 6:13 PM
#Cavs are starting Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Mobley, and Allen tonight against Miami. – 6:13 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tuesday threads.
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/P6SzhEZYkS – 5:53 PM
Tuesday threads.
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/P6SzhEZYkS – 5:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Donovan Mitchell wasn’t one that got away, but would Bam Adebayo recruit for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:44 PM
From earlier — Donovan Mitchell wasn’t one that got away, but would Bam Adebayo recruit for Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:44 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
What Heat’s Spoelstra expects with Thursday’s All-Star announcement. And Mitchell trade fallout, Bam, Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:38 PM
What Heat’s Spoelstra expects with Thursday’s All-Star announcement. And Mitchell trade fallout, Bam, Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:38 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
The NBA’s leading paint scorer has been putting on a show in the lane this season. Which one of these January @Bam Adebayo big time paint plays was your favorite?
@Miami Heat // @SociosUSA – 5:10 PM
The NBA’s leading paint scorer has been putting on a show in the lane this season. Which one of these January @Bam Adebayo big time paint plays was your favorite?
@Miami Heat // @SociosUSA – 5:10 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Four players listed as out for Miami: Jamal Cain (G league), Nikola Jovic (lower back), Duncan Robinson (finger surgery) and Omer Yurtseven (L ankle surgery). Jimmy Butler (R quad) is available and Gabe Vincent (R ankle) is questionable. – 5:08 PM
Four players listed as out for Miami: Jamal Cain (G league), Nikola Jovic (lower back), Duncan Robinson (finger surgery) and Omer Yurtseven (L ankle surgery). Jimmy Butler (R quad) is available and Gabe Vincent (R ankle) is questionable. – 5:08 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs F Kevin Love is listed as probable tonight against the Heat. – 5:03 PM
Cavs F Kevin Love is listed as probable tonight against the Heat. – 5:03 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Feeling the heat! Valencia are the hottest team in the EuroLeague as they reach 5⃣th win a row 🔥 👏 pic.twitter.com/HFNMBfkWHz – 4:46 PM
Feeling the heat! Valencia are the hottest team in the EuroLeague as they reach 5⃣th win a row 🔥 👏 pic.twitter.com/HFNMBfkWHz – 4:46 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Might it be a #TylerTuesday in Cleveland?
Coverage via the @Miami Heat #AudioExperience begins at 7p
🚗: @560WQAM
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & @Miami Heat apps
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/Q9ZWEG7kKn – 4:38 PM
Might it be a #TylerTuesday in Cleveland?
Coverage via the @Miami Heat #AudioExperience begins at 7p
🚗: @560WQAM
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & @Miami Heat apps
🎨: @SStrom_ pic.twitter.com/Q9ZWEG7kKn – 4:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Miami Heat list Jimmy Butler as available for tonight’s game against the #Cavs. – 4:30 PM
The Miami Heat list Jimmy Butler as available for tonight’s game against the #Cavs. – 4:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Dependable on both ends of the floor.
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow – 4:00 PM
Dependable on both ends of the floor.
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow – 4:00 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
You all know what needs to happen in order to hear this word 👌
@Miami Heat // @BetwayUSA – 3:47 PM
You all know what needs to happen in order to hear this word 👌
@Miami Heat // @BetwayUSA – 3:47 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Miami’s defense is wrecking havoc again, and its Top 5 league showing proves that. @CoupNBA explains how they’re doing it with steals and turnovers in this week’s Notebook ⬇️ – 3:00 PM
Miami’s defense is wrecking havoc again, and its Top 5 league showing proves that. @CoupNBA explains how they’re doing it with steals and turnovers in this week’s Notebook ⬇️ – 3:00 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
⭐️ OUR RISING STAR ⭐️
@Evan Mobley has been selected to the player pool for the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game at #NBAAllStar Weekend in Salt Lake City!
#GoingToSaltLake | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/W0b6HfUJ34 – 2:45 PM
⭐️ OUR RISING STAR ⭐️
@Evan Mobley has been selected to the player pool for the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game at #NBAAllStar Weekend in Salt Lake City!
#GoingToSaltLake | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/W0b6HfUJ34 – 2:45 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley has made the roster for the Jordan Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend. – 2:34 PM
#Cavs Evan Mobley has made the roster for the Jordan Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend. – 2:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs forward Evan Mobley has been named to the NBA’s Rising Stars team. – 2:11 PM
#Cavs forward Evan Mobley has been named to the NBA’s Rising Stars team. – 2:11 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra makes All NBA case for Bam. Herro fine without unearthing the Mitchell trade mystery, since it’s moot. And Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:31 PM
Spoelstra makes All NBA case for Bam. Herro fine without unearthing the Mitchell trade mystery, since it’s moot. And Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:31 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
1% Better Everyday. @Caleb Martin #HEATCulture
@Miami Heat // @therabody pic.twitter.com/5nEOkFijGO – 1:17 PM
1% Better Everyday. @Caleb Martin #HEATCulture
@Miami Heat // @therabody pic.twitter.com/5nEOkFijGO – 1:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra’s anticipates Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo as All-Stars, also sees Bam path to All-NBA. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Spoelstra continues to preach defense as Heat pathway to success. – 1:07 PM
Erik Spoelstra’s anticipates Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo as All-Stars, also sees Bam path to All-NBA. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Spoelstra continues to preach defense as Heat pathway to success. – 1:07 PM