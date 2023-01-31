Heat vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Miami Heat are spending $5,435,418 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $4,855,184 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 31, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Ohio
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS/WNZN
Away Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
