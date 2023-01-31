Live stream: Hornets 64, Bucks 64

Games

January 31, 2023

Game streams

The Charlotte Hornets (15-36) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (33-17) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 31, 2023

Charlotte Hornets 64, Milwaukee Bucks 64 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Half: Bucks 64, Hornets 64
– Antetokounmpo 14pts/8reb/3ast
– Holiday 11pts/8reb/2ast
– Matthews 9pts/2reb
– Middleton 7pts/2reb/3ast – 9:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jalen McDaniels hits his third 3-pointer of the night with 1.4 seconds left and the #Hornets tie it up thanks to a Brook Lopez technical. It’s 64-64 at the break. – 9:03 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
And Brook Lopez has been whistled for a technical foul with 1.4 seconds left in the first half.
A free throw from Lamelo Ball ties the game at 64 as this game heads to halftime. – 9:03 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Halftime: Bucks 64, #Hornets 64
LaMelo 14 pts, 8 ast, 6 rebs
Gordon Hayward 12 pts, 3 rebs
Jalen McDaniels 11 pts – 9:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Hornets 56-55 late in the first half.
Jrue Holiday is 3 for 10 and just two assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo is 7 for 11 for 14 points.
Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball have 12 apiece. – 8:54 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo say Joe Ingles guarding him and went straight at him to draw the foul penetrating to the basket. Good recognition there. – 8:53 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Freak just hit a switch. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BGpl1v3vEJ8:52 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Another hot game for Gordon Hayward. He hit his first five shots and has 12 points, 10 coming here in the second quarter. He had drained his last 12 attempts until finally misfiring a few minutes ago. – 8:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Hornets lead 52-48 w/ 4:19 to go in the first half, which marks some progress for the #Bucks after Charlotte scored 51 in the first quarter on Jan. 6. – 8:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
THE THUNDERBOLT FROM THOR ⚡
@thorrjt | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally | #ad pic.twitter.com/CbzxLgDHvY8:49 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
With 7 minutes remaining in the 1st half, LaMelo Ball has 12 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists. #LetsFly8:46 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
6-0 run by the Hornets and the Bucks just can’t seem to rid themselves of the Hornets tonight.
Hornets up, 41-40, with 7:09 left in the first half. – 8:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Hornets go up 41-40 with 7:09 to go in the first half. – 8:42 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
JT Thor’s ceiling is high, but he’s still raw. He has great moves on his game but at the same time he needs some time. #LetsFly8:35 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 34-27.
Wesley Matthews hit a 3 before the buzzer, which followed a Khris Middleton 3 one possession earlier. Bucks are 4-of-15 from 3, so those two late 3s were quite helpful. – 8:34 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks started 2 for 13 from behind the three-point line but made their last two of the first quarter to take a 34-27 lead into the second. – 8:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Child’s play for Brook. 🚫 pic.twitter.com/W8IwSj99298:33 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
End of first Q: Bucks 34, #Hornets 27
LaMelo 10 pts, 6 ast, 4 rebs
Milwaukee took control with a 13-4 run – 8:33 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Mark Williams is playing consistent minutes over the last 8 Hornets games and his development game by game is probably the best thing during this season. He has room for improvement but the signs are very encouranging. #LetsFly8:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’re in PlumCity now.
@Mason Plumlee | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/hPHT9J6zwa8:31 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez has three blocks in the first quarter for the #Bucks and wanted one more – but he did not get it.
Lopez had 6 blocks vs. the #Hornets in their first game back in December. – 8:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Terry Rozier shoots the game’s first free throws at the 2:10 mark of the first quarter. #Bucks lead 26-23. – 8:28 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Welcome to the spin zone, LeMelo. pic.twitter.com/BeepQBuvzA8:24 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
It’s the LaMelo show so far. He’s accounted for 90.5% of the #Hornets points in the first quarter (8 points, 5 assists, and 11 points created off assists). But Hornets trail 24-21. Little defensive resistance at the moment. – 8:24 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have gotten out on the run in the last few minutes and they now lead, 24-21, with 3:52 left in the first quarter.
Antetokounmpo now has 8pts/6reb/2ast. – 8:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead 24-21 thanks to 13 second chance points. They’ve made just 2 of 10 threes. – 8:23 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
First player off the bench tonight: Jalen McDaniels. DSJ is in next. – 8:22 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
First player off the bench tonight: Dennis Smith Jr. – 8:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews & Joe Ingles check in for the #Bucks8:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks open 1 for 6 from behind the three-point line, #Hornets 2 for 7. – 8:19 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Hornets lead, 16-15, with 6:10 left in the first quarter.
Connaughton and Antetokounmpo each have four points thus far. – 8:18 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis with the assist and the bucket. 😳 pic.twitter.com/JkPeek4PJ48:18 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks came into the game knowing full well what the #Hornets did to them last time. Charlotte hasn’t run out this time, but they do lead 16-15 in the first half of the first quarter. – 8:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis on clean up duty!! pic.twitter.com/fSCsZfu9Z78:15 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jrue Holiday tips in a Brook Lopez miss for the Bucks’ first points tonight. – 8:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/0DTDMSObRN8:07 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🥹🫶
📍 – Milwaukee, WI
🆚 – @Milwaukee Bucks
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻- @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/OrJMqPsWFt8:06 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Not long now! 😈
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/tRyajYY9LF7:59 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
How many blocks Brook got in him tonight?
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/YyoiDZVwZm7:54 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton continues to start for the #Bucks. He joins Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Brook Lopez. – 7:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks have now scored 130+ points in five of their last seven games.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/spjNw8y38e7:25 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at MIL
Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/aYQrjuUpyn7:25 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is 1 of 3 players in franchise history to have multiple 50-point games in a season.
🎧 @JBLaudio pic.twitter.com/hAvNylTtdE7:09 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Kelly Oubre working off some of the rust. Still not shooting with his left hand just yet. pic.twitter.com/sVjg9APRu17:04 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby Portis scored 20 points & Jordan dropped 17 in the shorthanded Bucks’ win over the Hornets on December 3, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/KA9LmV26Qa6:53 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
MarJon stay fitted. 🔥
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/X23KYGIoVv6:37 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable with right knee soreness) is expected to play tonight vs the #Hornets.
Last time Charlotte was here, things didn’t go great for the #Bucks. Antetokounmpo brought the Jan. 6 game up unprompted after he dropped 50 on New Orleans. – 6:24 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jordan repping @BowieState tonight.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/F2eRJiqDiA6:21 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Final prep for tonight’s game.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/NrpSX8Nlfa5:12 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Looking for revenge.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/Lda2Orek8y4:12 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 57 rebounds tonight? pic.twitter.com/Sv5wxO7yKV3:29 PM

