Live stream: Hornets 64, Bucks 64

The Charlotte Hornets (15-36) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (33-17) at Fiserv Forum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 31, 2023
Charlotte Hornets 64, Milwaukee Bucks 64 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GORDON SLAM
@Gordon Hayward | @drpepper | #ad pic.twitter.com/itqXKgQlED – 9:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jalen McDaniels hits his third 3-pointer of the night with 1.4 seconds left and the #Hornets tie it up thanks to a Brook Lopez technical. It’s 64-64 at the break. – 9:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Hornets 56-55 late in the first half.
Jrue Holiday is 3 for 10 and just two assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo is 7 for 11 for 14 points.
Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball have 12 apiece. – 8:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Hornets lead 52-48 w/ 4:19 to go in the first half, which marks some progress for the #Bucks after Charlotte scored 51 in the first quarter on Jan. 6. – 8:49 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
THE THUNDERBOLT FROM THOR ⚡
@thorrjt | @drpepper | @HornetsOnBally | #ad pic.twitter.com/CbzxLgDHvY – 8:49 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls look really good tonight…so far.
After what happened at Indiana and Charlotte last week, let’s see if they can sustain this effort. They’re sharing the ball, making shots and playing solid defensively. – 8:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
With 7 minutes remaining in the 1st half, LaMelo Ball has 12 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists. #LetsFly – 8:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
JT Thor’s ceiling is high, but he’s still raw. He has great moves on his game but at the same time he needs some time. #LetsFly – 8:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks started 2 for 13 from behind the three-point line but made their last two of the first quarter to take a 34-27 lead into the second. – 8:34 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Mark Williams is playing consistent minutes over the last 8 Hornets games and his development game by game is probably the best thing during this season. He has room for improvement but the signs are very encouranging. #LetsFly – 8:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’re in PlumCity now.
@Mason Plumlee | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/hPHT9J6zwa – 8:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez has three blocks in the first quarter for the #Bucks and wanted one more – but he did not get it.
Lopez had 6 blocks vs. the #Hornets in their first game back in December. – 8:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Terry Rozier shoots the game’s first free throws at the 2:10 mark of the first quarter. #Bucks lead 26-23. – 8:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead 24-21 thanks to 13 second chance points. They’ve made just 2 of 10 threes. – 8:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Ball movement 10/10.
@Gordon Hayward x @Mason Plumlee x @LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/b9gCPcNyOm – 8:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks open 1 for 6 from behind the three-point line, #Hornets 2 for 7. – 8:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis with the assist and the bucket. 😳 pic.twitter.com/JkPeek4PJ4 – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks came into the game knowing full well what the #Hornets did to them last time. Charlotte hasn’t run out this time, but they do lead 16-15 in the first half of the first quarter. – 8:17 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🥹🫶
📍 – Milwaukee, WI
🆚 – @Milwaukee Bucks
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻- @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/OrJMqPsWFt – 8:06 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Not long now! 😈
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/tRyajYY9LF – 7:59 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
How many blocks Brook got in him tonight?
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/YyoiDZVwZm – 7:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton continues to start for the #Bucks. He joins Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Brook Lopez. – 7:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks have now scored 130+ points in five of their last seven games.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/spjNw8y38e – 7:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at MIL
Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/aYQrjuUpyn – 7:25 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is 1 of 3 players in franchise history to have multiple 50-point games in a season.
🎧 @JBLaudio pic.twitter.com/hAvNylTtdE – 7:09 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Kelly Oubre working off some of the rust. Still not shooting with his left hand just yet. pic.twitter.com/sVjg9APRu1 – 7:04 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby Portis scored 20 points & Jordan dropped 17 in the shorthanded Bucks’ win over the Hornets on December 3, 2022.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/KA9LmV26Qa – 6:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable with right knee soreness) is expected to play tonight vs the #Hornets.
Last time Charlotte was here, things didn’t go great for the #Bucks. Antetokounmpo brought the Jan. 6 game up unprompted after he dropped 50 on New Orleans. – 6:24 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jordan repping @BowieState tonight.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/F2eRJiqDiA – 6:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Final prep for tonight’s game.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/NrpSX8Nlfa – 5:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 57 rebounds tonight? pic.twitter.com/Sv5wxO7yKV – 3:29 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
“Mason Plumlee is better than Ben Simmons” —@Trey Kerby. I don’t know if I can come back from this. – 2:43 PM
