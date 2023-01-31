Hornets vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $8,196,817 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $5,451,094 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 31, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports WI

Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!