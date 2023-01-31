Jerami Grant on contract status: 'Probably will wait until after the season'

Jason Quick: Jerami Grant on Monday told @TheAthletic the Blazers have offered him a 4-year, $112 million extension but he will likely wait until after the season to make a decision. He has until June 30 to accept the offer. Grant: “I’m kind of focused on the season at hand right now. Probably will wait until after the season and talk to (GM) Joe (Cronin). Everything is good. I like it here. Really enjoying it. So, yeah … we will discuss it when it’s time.” If Grant doesn’t accept the offer, he will become a free agent on July 1, when he will be eligible to offered as much as 5-years and $233 million by Portland. Other teams could offer him as much as 4 years and $174 million.
If Jerami Grant continues to decline a contract extension offer from the Portland Trail Blazers, “teams are going to sniff” about his potential availability via trade before the deadline, writes Brian Windhorst. -via RealGM / January 31, 2023
There is a belief around the league that the only three Blazers who are untouchable are Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, and Jerami Grant. The Blazers have the option to extend Grant now, but there is conflicting intel on whether Grant will accept the offer (there is a belief that Grant has already agreed to terms on an extension that will be announced formally this summer) or wait until the summer for a larger contract. -via Action Network / January 29, 2023
Jerami Grant became eligible for a contract extension with the Trail Blazers earlier this month, and Portland has offered the athletic forward his maximum possible deal of four years, $112 million, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Grant has not accepted the offer, sources said, largely because the Blazers can extend him a larger contract with an additional fifth-year when free agency begins June 30. At that point, Grant, who turns 29 in March, could receive $233 million over a five-year framework, although that upper range appears unrealistic. -via Yahoo! Sports / January 27, 2023