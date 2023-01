Jerami Grant on contract status: 'Probably will wait until after the season'

Jason Quick: Jerami Grant on Monday told @TheAthletic the Blazers have offered him a 4-year, $112 million extension but he will likely wait until after the season to make a decision. He has until June 30 to accept the offer. Grant: “I’m kind of focused on the season at hand right now. Probably will wait until after the season and talk to (GM) Joe (Cronin). Everything is good. I like it here. Really enjoying it. So, yeah … we will discuss it when it’s time.” If Grant doesn’t accept the offer, he will become a free agent on July 1, when he will be eligible to offered as much as 5-years and $233 million by Portland. Other teams could offer him as much as 4 years and $174 million.Source: Twitter @jwquick