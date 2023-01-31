Kevin Porter not close to returning from toe injury

Three weeks after he injured his toe during the first of the Rockets’ two games in Sacramento, point guard Kevin Porter Jr. seems no closer to returning. Porter will miss his 10th consecutive game on Wednesday when the Rockets play the Thunder. He said on Tuesday that he has not begun any basketball activities and has no target return date in mind.
Source: Danielle Lerner @ Houston Chronicle
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. no closer to returning from toe injury ift.tt/461piks – 5:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. has not begun any basketball activities, said he has no target day in mind to return from the injury to his left big toe. – 1:17 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr continues to rehab the left big toe injury he suffered in Sacramento. He is not taking part in any basketball activities and is taking things day by day – 1:16 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
Kevin Porter Jr. on his rehab regarding his foot injury (toe) —
“It sucks but injuries are a part of the game. Try not to get too low, try not to get too high. We’ve just been taking it one day at a time. I’ve been watching film and paying close attention to these games.” – 1:14 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets’ Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. out vs. Pistons ift.tt/8CKsz2x – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. out vs. Pistons houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:15 PM
More on this storyline
Porter has not practiced since his injury. Although the Rockets have continued to describe his ailment as a left foot contusion, Porter and coach Stephen Silas both said the problem is pain in Porter’s left big toe. That is as specific a diagnosis as has been revealed. “It’s just irritated. It’s something to do with my joint, but it’ll be fine,” Porter said. “We’ve just been taking it a day at a time, really. You know, I sometimes shoot in my free time. I dribble the ball all day every day when I’m at home, and I do those little things but as far as participating, everything like that, we’re taking it a day at a time.” -via Houston Chronicle / January 31, 2023
Adam Wexler: #Rockets Alperen Sengun is now listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness. Tipoff vs Pistons is 6p central. Rockets Green (right foot) & Porter Jr (left foot) are OUT tonight. -via Twitter @AdamJWexler / January 28, 2023
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (bruised left foot) and forward Jabari Smith Jr. (sprained right ankle) both listed as doubtful to play against the Timberwolves on Saturday. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / January 20, 2023