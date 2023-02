Kevin Porter not close to returning from toe injury

Porter has not practiced since his injury. Although the Rockets have continued to describe his ailment as a left foot contusion, Porter and coach Stephen Silas both said the problem is pain in Porter’s left big toe. That is as specific a diagnosis as has been revealed. “It’s just irritated. It’s something to do with my joint, but it’ll be fine,” Porter said. “We’ve just been taking it a day at a time, really. You know, I sometimes shoot in my free time. I dribble the ball all day every day when I’m at home, and I do those little things but as far as participating, everything like that, we’re taking it a day at a time.” -via Houston Chronicle / January 31, 2023