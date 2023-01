Kyle Lowry: 'I want to stay, I enjoy this place'

Kyle Lowry’s performance has taken a bit of a dip this season. As the Miami Heat point star gets older, he has seen his production take a significant downturn. Part of that is him getting less touches and minutes overall, leading to trade speculation around him. When asked about the trade rumors, Lowry reiterated that he’d love to stay, but he recognizes that his contract is a tradeable one, per Barry Jackson. “I’ve been in trade rumors before,” Kyle Lowry said. “I have a very nice contract that can be moved. The organization (Heat) believes in me and I’m glad to be here… I want to stay. I enjoy this place. I picked this place. I feel we have a chance to always compete for a title. With Jimmy, Bam, Tyler and Spo as a coach we always have an opportunity.” -via Clutch Points / January 30, 2023