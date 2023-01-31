Kyle Lowry: 'I want to stay, I enjoy this place'

Lowry has posted four single-digit scoring outings in the last two weeks and he hasn’t played at all in the fourth quarter of some close games. He has been mentioned in some recent trade talk, but the market appears limited for a 36-year-old guard with another year left on his contract at $29.7MM. “I’ve been in trade rumors before,” Lowry said. “I have a very nice contract that can be moved. The organization believes in me and I’m glad to be here. “I want to stay. I enjoy this place. I picked this place. I feel we have a chance to always compete for a title. With Jimmy (Butler), Bam (Adebayo), Tyler (Herro) and (Erik Spoelstra) as a coach we always have an opportunity.”
Five Degree of Heat from Sunday’s 122-117 loss in Charlotte:
1. Defenseless at the finish.
2. Jimmy Butler does what he can.
3. Tyler Herro breaks out of 3-point slump.
4. Kyle Lowry gets a closing chance.
5. Early-game blues. – 8:38 AM
Five Degree of Heat from Sunday’s 122-117 loss in Charlotte:
1. Defenseless at the finish.
2. Jimmy Butler does what he can.
3. Tyler Herro breaks out of 3-point slump.
4. Kyle Lowry gets closing chance.
5. Early-game blues.
sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:48 PM
Well it’s a 2 point game
Lowry pushing pace got them some decent looks there
Herro had a chance to take lead on a great look
Just gotta defend these last 3 minutes – 3:11 PM
A typical early-game feeling-out process in first half. Heat 62. Hornets 58 at half. Butler with 16 for Heat. Heat with just four 3s. Adebayo with just one rebound. Lowry 0 for 5. – 2:08 PM
Kyle Lowry seemed very, very active in those first 9 minutes. A good reminder that the points column never tells the whole story. His cutting would get others open. – 1:31 PM
Heat again get to open with their preferred starting lineup of Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Lowry, Herro. – 12:33 PM
Halfway through his Heat contract, Kyle Lowry at something of a crossroads. What got us here, his thoughts and where things stand: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 6:41 PM
Lowry said neither he nor his agent have asked Heat for clarity before trade deadline: “I have a very nice contract that can be moved.” But.. “I want to stay. I enjoy this place.” miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:36 AM
NEW: Halfway through his Heat contract, Kyle Lowry stands in a spot nobody expected, with a different role, fifth on the team in scoring, mentioned in trade rumors, not playing past 2 4th QTRs. I spoke with him about where things stand and his hope now: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:31 AM
New @LockedOnHeat with takeaways from the Heat’s win over the Magic
– The winning “formula”
– Butler and Martin set the tone
– No Lowry in the closing lineup again
– Reasons for Herro’s shooting slump
open.spotify.com/episode/6Rn8kI… – 10:16 AM
Kyle Lowry’s performance has taken a bit of a dip this season. As the Miami Heat point star gets older, he has seen his production take a significant downturn. Part of that is him getting less touches and minutes overall, leading to trade speculation around him. When asked about the trade rumors, Lowry reiterated that he’d love to stay, but he recognizes that his contract is a tradeable one, per Barry Jackson. “I’ve been in trade rumors before,” Kyle Lowry said. “I have a very nice contract that can be moved. The organization (Heat) believes in me and I’m glad to be here… I want to stay. I enjoy this place. I picked this place. I feel we have a chance to always compete for a title. With Jimmy, Bam, Tyler and Spo as a coach we always have an opportunity.” -via Clutch Points / January 30, 2023
Kawhi Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition, and it’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship Raptors team, Lowry and VanVleet, are on their short list of targets. -via Action Network / January 30, 2023
Among other power rotation players who have been linked to the Heat in trade discussions: Atlanta’s John Collins, Utah’s Jared Vanderbilt and the Pelicans’ Willie Hernangomez. Meanwhile, even though the Heat is not aggressively trying to trade point guard Kyle Lowry, his name has been mentioned in trade speculation and a deal involving Lowry cannot be completely ruled out. -via Miami Herald / January 26, 2023