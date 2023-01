LeBron James experiencing significant soreness in his left foot

In the third quarter, James stood and mimicked some spin moves for Davis. That was all the action he would deliver for a Barclays Center crowd — including thousands of Lakers fans — who didn’t get what it paid for. “We gave the keys to the whole entire business to an 18-year-old kid and now he’s 38 years old and he’s still dominating,” Irving said. “I don’t think we should be surprised. … I’m enjoying the show and I wish we could’ve gotten a chance to play against one another. But who knows what can happen down the line?” -via New York Post / January 31, 2023