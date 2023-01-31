LeBron James moves to fourth on all-time assists list

Tim Bontemps: LeBron James has now passed both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash to move into fourth place all-time in assists in NBA history. Pretty remarkable that, as he’s on the precipice of breaking the all-time scoring record, he’s also now firmly inside the top 5 in assists.
Tom Thibodeau on last play of regulation: “There’s 3 options on that play. So they have to read the defense. LeBron was on Jalen & Davis was on Julius & depending on what they’re doing, they could go either way. So there are options…. That’s why (play is) set up the way it is.” – 11:04 PM
Knicks struggle in OT (2-for-7, 2 TOs) & Lakers execute (6-8 shooting) in extra frame as they win at MSG. Knicks miss 27 of their 34 3-point attempts on the night. LeBron James puts up triple double (28p, 11a, 10r) in his 1st game at Garden in 3 years. NYK falls to 12-14 at MSG – 10:34 PM
The first player in NBA history to drop a triple-double in Year 20 🤩
FINAL: Lakers 129, Knicks 123.
That was the Lakers’ first OT win since Nov. 2 against the Pelicans — they had lost four in a row since then. LeBron with 28, AD with 27, Russ with a good showing in OT with 17 points and 8 rebounds.
LeBron is 89 points from passing Kareem. – 10:23 PM
The Lakers, who were 1-4 in overtime games this season coming into the night, get it done in OT against the Knicks, 129-123. LeBron 28p 11a 10a, moves into 4th all-time in assists and 89 pts from passing KAJ; AD 27p 9r; Rui 19p 9r; Westbrook 17p 8a 6r. – 10:22 PM
LeBron James had a triple-double of 28 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds to lead Lakers to a 129-123 win over Nets. James now needs 89 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become NBA’s all-time leading scorer. – 10:22 PM
Final (OT): Lakers 129, Knicks 123
The Lakers improve to 24-28 and 1-2 on their five-game road trip. LeBron James finished with a triple-double — 28 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists — and moved into fourth on the all-time assist list.
Up next: at IND on Thursday. – 10:22 PM
LeBron tonight:
28 PTS
10 REB
11 AST
+22
Oldest player ever with a 28+ point triple-double. pic.twitter.com/RRpvbOIcyn – 10:21 PM
A LeBron James layup with 19.4 seconds to go should just about do it here at MSG, with the Lakers now leading by 6. James has 28-10-11 on the night he moved into fourth on the all-time assist list, and within 100 points of Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s all-time scoring mark. – 10:18 PM
Players to record a triple-double after turning 38:
Karl Malone
Tim Duncan
Elvin Hayes
And now, LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/nYQYUx7jwL – 10:16 PM
LeBron grabs the rebound of Hartenstein’s miss and now he has his triple-double. – 10:16 PM
LAL led by 6 after a LeBron 3 with 1:41 left, but couldn’t close out the game on either end.
It’s overtime, yet again. – 10:05 PM
The Knicks were going to double LeBron on that last play. Was talking about this the other day. He usually makes the right basketball play, but so often people want him to take “the shot,” sometimes over multiple defenders, which also doesn’t make sense. – 10:03 PM
Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined to prevent Julius Randle from getting a shot off before the buzzer. We’re heading to OT at 114-114. – 10:03 PM
If they lose this game LeBron is going to be so mad he might answer “no” when he gets asked the annual question about whether he thinks MSG is a special place to play. – 10:03 PM
the refs are about to give LeBron a soft foul call 1000% lol. I feel bad for Knicks fans – 9:57 PM
LeBron driving and not getting the call here would be hilarious – 9:57 PM
If I’m LeBron I go to the basket in the final seconds and dare the refs not to call a foul. – 9:57 PM
all i ask is this 4th quarter ends with LeBron going to the rim to see what happens – 9:57 PM
Lakers ball, tie game, 24 seconds to play. All eyes on Scott Foster’s crew. (Well, maybe a few on LeBron.) – 9:56 PM
And now we get to see a true LeBron buzzer beater at MSG days before he breaks Kareem’s record.
What a time to be alive. – 9:56 PM
Jalen Brunson is doing his thing for the Knicks tonight, and has erased a 6-point deficit inside the final two minutes to tie things up with 24 seconds to go.
Shot clock off, Laker ball … let’s see if LeBron can get a game-winner tonight. – 9:56 PM
LeBron’s about to become the highest scorer of all time, and Julius said “I dare you to make that, buddy” – 9:54 PM
A huge 3 by LeBron with the Knicks dropping against him in the pick-and-roll with AD. The Lakers are up by 6 points with 1:41 left. – 9:52 PM
LeBron might’ve just lost another triple-double at MSG on that foul after the Knicks missed a flurry of shots. The foul negated what would have been his 10th board. – 9:52 PM
Players to record a triple-double after turning 38:
Karl Malone
Tim Duncan
Elvin Hayes
And now, LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/h1zHCHkAbb – 9:51 PM
While Anthony Davis is at the line LeBron James just walked over to the Knicks bench and hugged Derrick Rose. – 9:48 PM
LeBron James has always said he isn’t a scorer. That’s hogwash, but becoming the only player in history to reach top 5 in scoring AND assists, is pretty good, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4144754/2023/0… – 9:38 PM
LeBron sits with LAL up 5, at +21 for the night.
Lakers immediately give up an and-1 to Randle (missed FT), and the lead is down to 3. Critical minutes while LeBron gets a final rest. – 9:36 PM
LeBron all-time rankings:
PTS — 2nd
AST — 4th
STL — 9th
3P — 9th
Unreal. pic.twitter.com/0zEo1gmuS4 – 9:30 PM
LeBron has now moved into fourth place on the career assists list. With nine tonight, has gone past Mark Jackson and Steve Nash. – 9:29 PM
LeBron James has now passed both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash to move into fourth place all-time in assists in NBA history.
Pretty remarkable that, as he’s on the precipice of breaking the all-time scoring record, he’s also now firmly inside the top 5 in assists. – 9:28 PM
With his eighth assist of the night, LeBron James passed Mark Jackson on the NBA’s all-time assists list. James and Steve Nash are now tied for fourth place with 10,335 assists.
T4. Steve Nash – 10,335
T4. LeBron James – 10,335
6. Mark Jackson – 10,334 – 9:28 PM
With his eighth assist of the night, LeBron James passed Mark Jackson on the NBA’s all-time assists list. James and Steve Nash are now tied for fourth place with 10,335 assists.
T4. Steve Nash – 10,335
T4. LeBron James – 10,335
6. Mark Jackson – 10,334 – 9:28 PM
Third quarter: Lakers 86, Knicks 83
LeBron James has 18 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. He’s one assist away from tying Steve Nash for fourth on the all-time assist list. Anthony Davis has 18 points and 9 rebounds. Rui Hachimura has 17 points. The Lakers are shooting 47.8%. – 9:23 PM
With his next assist, LeBron James will pass New York Knicks legend Mark Jackson on the all-time assists list, and pull into a tie with Steve Nash for No. 4 with 10,335 for his career. – 9:17 PM
LeBron now up to 18 points, putting him within 100 of becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader. He’s also moved into a tie for fifth with Mark Jackson on the career assists list. – 9:16 PM
Yes, LeBron James is on the verge of being the NBA’s all-time points leader; passing Kareem Abdul- Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.
He’s doing that while passing Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on the NBA’s all-time assists list. – 9:15 PM
LeBron chasing the all time scoring record is obviously incredibly impressive, but the fact that he’ll probably retire 4th all time in assists is almost incomprehensible. The next closest guy is Oscar Robertson at 13th in scoring & 8th in assists. – 9:14 PM
✍️ “NY State of Mind” for @LeBron James at The Garden tonight pic.twitter.com/4YuzQ1hKmJ – 9:11 PM
With all the focus on LeBron’s pursuit of Kareem’s scoring record, he just tied Mark Jackson for 5th on the NBA’s all-time assist list at 10,334, and needs one more to tie Steve Nash for 4th. – 9:08 PM
With that basket, if my math is right, LeBron James is now within 100 points of tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time career scoring record of 38,387 points. – 9:04 PM
Last call? Cheers for Lakers’ LeBron James at Garden as he pursues scoring record against Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:04 PM
AD is a +18, LeBron a +19 in a game LAL lead 70-66 with an and-1 FT from Davis following a time out.
Lakers bench will need to raise its level from a tough first half. – 9:01 PM
The Schroder buzzer beater gave LeBron his fifth assist, leaving @LeBron James two shy of Mark Jackson for fifth on the all-time list and three back of Steve Nash. – 8:35 PM
Halftime: Knicks 53, Lakers 52
Dennis Schroder’s halfcourt shot is good — and gives LA some juice going into the half. Rui Hachimura leads LA with 12 points. Anthony Davis has 11 points. Russell Westbrook has 10. LeBron has 9 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. – 8:35 PM
LeBron at half:
9 PTS
6 REB
5 AST
Needs 108 points in the second half to break the scoring record in the Garden. pic.twitter.com/54rABxvbMI – 8:34 PM
LeBron and AD returned at the 2:29 mark of the 2nd Q, LAL down 8, and led a 9-2 run, capped by an improbable buzzer-beating 3 from midcourt by Schröder, to make it a 1-point deficit at the half. – 8:33 PM
Dennis Schroder with a miracle halfcourt shot at the buzzer to make it 53-52 Knicks at halftime.
LeBron James only needs 108 points in the second half to break the all-time scoring record tonight. – 8:32 PM
Idk what we did to deserve all these non lebron/AD lineups, but we thank y’all, Lakers fans – 8:27 PM
There was approximately 100x more hype/discussion by the NBA media about Steph approaching the 3pt record last year than there’s been about LeBron breaking Kareem’s record & it’s just maddening. pic.twitter.com/zu3QKvds0R – 8:15 PM
That’s it guys!!!! Lakers gave us a gift, no Bron or AD and let Russ lead the offense…way to take advantage!!!! #KnicksTape – 7:56 PM
Strong defensive start from this bigger LAL lineup, with AD, LeBron and Hachimura, plus Brown moved to the 2, has LAL up 11-5 after the first time out.
NYK just 2 for 14 from the field. – 7:46 PM
Good thing the crowd is here to see LeBron James — Barrett is 0-for-4, Randle is 0-for-3, Grimes 0-for-2 and only Brunson has scored other than a Randle free throw. Knicks trail 10-5 midway through first. – 7:45 PM
LeBron not doing much yet but Knicks are shooting 2 for 14 so he doesn’t have to. – 7:42 PM
LeBron James goes with the Liverpool Nike LeBron XX at MSG! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/IHgTKt4E3P – 7:40 PM
Ever the showman, don’t rule out LeBron scoring 117 tonight at the Garden to eclipse Kareem. – 7:35 PM
Even though it’ll (likely) be a few games until LeBron James breaks the all-time scoring record, there’s a ton of energy inside MSG tonight for Lakers-Knicks. – 7:33 PM
Here we go from MSG. LeBron back. You just don’t normally see this type of hype for 23-28 at 27-24. – 7:32 PM
Schröder-Brown-Rui-LeBron-AD starting lineup. Color me intrigued. AK pic.twitter.com/2TT4WMyU6C – 7:04 PM
First look at a new, bigger lineup:
Schröder, Brown Jr., Hachimura, LeBron and AD – 7:03 PM
By the chaos here I’m going to go out on a limb and say that the NBA is not unhappy that LeBron chose MSG and TNT for his game to play. – 7:03 PM
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to available for tonight’s game at New York. – 6:55 PM
No surprise here: Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at New York. – 6:55 PM
The Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at New York. – 6:55 PM
As expected, LeBron and AD are both available to play tonight in NYC. – 6:54 PM
LeBron working on the post-up midrange pregame in Madison Square Garden. He did a sit down with Michael Strahan before he hit the court for his warm up. He looks to be in a good mood as he prepares for his first game here since 2020. pic.twitter.com/8uWqIThAYk – 6:42 PM
LeBron going through his warmups. More people already in the arena watching than some teams will get for games this season. – 6:28 PM
Darvin Ham says “all signs point” to Anthony Davis being available tonight. He said LeBron James will go through his pregame warmup and then decide if he’s playing. – 6:06 PM
LeBron arrives at MSG in the @TiffanyAndCo x Nike Air Force 1 & jacket. pic.twitter.com/vTpNBXPX0M – 5:09 PM
Using 538’s Projected Playoff Rotation Minutes found on their team pages, here are how teams stack up using various impact metrics. Also included: average Age and experience. Sorted by Predictive LEBRON. pic.twitter.com/04TmWEDSdK – 4:50 PM
When was the last time LeBron James and Kevin Durant played each other?
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine discuss the surprising answer. pic.twitter.com/od0XrVNbno – 4:45 PM
LeBron James arrives to MSG in the new Tiffany & Co. x Nike AF1 low! #NBAKicks
🕢: 7:30pm/et 📺: TNT pic.twitter.com/w2TmvnDAJd – 4:23 PM
I’m on @ESPNLosAngeles w/@VeniceMase from 1-3pm PT. Talking Lakers, LeBron, Russ, Dodgers, ice cream and more. Listen up! AK – 4:19 PM
That LeBron James is likely going to break the NBA’s scoring record and crack the top-five in all-time assists (passing Mark Jackson and Steve Nash) in the same week is pretty compelling evidence that James is the GOAT. – 3:38 PM
The NBA’s load management debate has been a hot topic this season
Frustrations were on full display Monday at Nets-Lakers as LeBron James and Anthony Davis sat.
My story on the scene at Barclays Center and a growing issue within the association: https://t.co/5QRIpaC9nT pic.twitter.com/SKNilcjziQ – 3:25 PM
The NBA’s load management debate has been a hot topic this season
Frustrations were on full display Monday at Nets-Lakers as LeBron James and Anthony Davis sat.
My story on the scene at Barclays Center and a growing issue within the association: https://t.co/fzreLcZzSu… pic.twitter.com/lCa7rBDAQJ – 3:25 PM
The NBA’s load management debate has been a hot topic this season
And frustrations were on full display Monday at Nets-Lakers as LeBron James and Anthony Davis sat.
My story on the scene at Barclays Center and a growing issue within the association: https://t.co/5QRIpaC9nT pic.twitter.com/Rc99DArdTJ – 3:24 PM
The NBA’s load management debate has been a hot topic this season
And frustrations were on full display Monday at Nets-Lakers as LeBron James and Anthony Davis sat.
My story on the scene at Barclays Center and a growing issue within the association: https://t.co/fzreLcZzSu… pic.twitter.com/nLv4KdZeTz – 3:23 PM
The NBA’s load management debate has been a hot topic this season
And frustrations were on full display Monday at Nets-Lakers as LeBron James and Anthony Davis sat.
My story on the scene at Barclays Center and a growing issue within the association: https://t.co/5QRIpaC9nT pic.twitter.com/WrrRRFwgeu – 3:23 PM
LeBron James is 117 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time scoring record.
🏀 @RealJayWilliams explains why he’s never seen a player like LeBron #LakeShow
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/RiiUotYyjD – 3:00 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Kings-Timberwolves, praise for the development of Fox and Edwards, love for the Magic, the latest trade reports, and a weekend recap on LeBron’s reaction, a silly ref aplogy, Embiid’s dominance over Jokic, and the JJJ controversy. – 2:45 PM
Bron will be back at MSG for the first time in three years 👀
(via @Dave McMenamin) pic.twitter.com/w2BKJD25wM – 2:27 PM
was doing a little way-back digging on lebron, and a familiar name popped up pic.twitter.com/CCZi5EVAvi – 1:42 PM
LeBron is in a class of his own 📈
@kirkgoldsberry charts his evolution on @ESPNPlus 🔗 https://t.co/vL20shyIwD pic.twitter.com/G6sY5Lr4sN – 1:31 PM
The Lakers say LeBron James is questionable for tonight’s game at Madison Square Garden.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq pic.twitter.com/ZwYg96z45H – 1:08 PM
Lakers say AD (right foot stress injury) is probable, LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is questionable and Patrick Beverley (left knee soreness) is out for Knicks game tonight. – 1:08 PM
Anthony Davis is probable vs. New York. LeBron James is questionable. Patrick Beverley (left knee soreness) is out. – 1:06 PM
Lakers say Anthony Davis is probable, LeBron James is questionable and Patrick Beverley is out for tonight at New York.
James could get within 100 points of Kareem tonight if he plays, which is now expected. – 1:06 PM
Injury designations for tonight at the Knicks:
Davis: probable (foot)
LeBron: questionable (left ankle soreness)
Beverley: out (left knee soreness) – 1:05 PM
LeBron James finally returns to MSG, rested and on the brink of history nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:59 PM
Kyrie complimented LeBron for his continued domination and longevity.
Former teammate showing love 🤝 pic.twitter.com/u5pqcIoWOx – 12:48 PM
Thibs is a huge fan of LeBron, but not a huge fan of load management and what it’s doing to the game. LeBron to play his Knicks tonight after skipping Nets. newsday.com/sports/columni… – 12:28 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Lakers’ LeBron James will play against Knicks after missing Nets game | NBA scoring record update
nj.com/knicks/2023/01… – 12:15 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod: Billy King (@Billy King) is in. LeBron/referee squabble and we examine a big week for the Bulls, Raptors and Mavs. Plus King relives his favorite trade deadline memory: The Dwightmare.
Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2
Clip: youtube.com/watch?v=QaZXG_… – 12:14 PM
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! LeBron misses last night’s loss in Brooklyn not because of scheduled rest, but a foot issue. What does this mean now and moving forward. Plus, a look at Russ’ career after a milestone. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 12:04 PM
LeBron James will play tonight against the New York Knicks, sources told ESPN. It will be his first game at Madison Square Garden since January 2020. – 12:01 PM
Enjoy LeBron James’s climb to the top of the points leaderboard—because all the NBA’s other major career records are never going to fall theringer.com/nba/2023/1/31/… – 11:39 AM
Notoriously unreliable Kyrie Irving has played six more games than both LeBron James and Kevin Durant in the last 365 days.
Just an FYI. – 10:36 AM
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau believes Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis should not be rested against Nets newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 8:39 AM
New story: LeBron James isn’t the only Laker chasing history as the team keeps trying to find its footing; Russell Westbrook moved into the top 10 in all-time assists on Monday es.pn/40ie23e – 1:33 AM
In light of Russell Westbrook hitting #10 on the all-time assists list, I also thought about how he’s currently 33rd in scoring, which is remarkably high for a prolific playmaker. Case in point, the only players higher than him on both lists are Oscar Robertson and LeBron. AK – 11:21 PM
In light of Russ hitting #10 on the all-time assists list, I also thought about how he’s currently 33rd in scoring, which is remarkably high for a prolific playmaker. Case in point, the only players higher than him on both lists are Oscar Robertson and LeBron. AK – 11:19 PM
Kyrie on LeBron:
“The NBA gave the keys to the whole entire business to an 18-year-old kid and now he’s 38-years-old and he’s still dominating… I don’t think we should be surprised.” pic.twitter.com/AXkNoBNTHJ – 11:07 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod on Tuesday: Billy King (@BKDefend) is in. LeBron/referee squabble and we examine a big week for the Bulls, Raptors and Mavs. Plus King relives his favorite trade deadline memory: The Dwightmare. Subscribe: bit.ly/2w1G5e2
youtube.com/watch?v=QaZXG_… – 11:00 PM
The Lakers are now 23-28. That means that they would need to win at a 48-win pace (18-13) just to finish the season at .500.
I understand why the Lakers punted this game by sitting LeBron and AD. They can’t afford to keep doing it. The margin for error is gone. – 10:03 PM
Final: Nets 121, Lakers 104
The Lakers begin their road trip 0-2 and drop to 23-28 with no LeBron and AD. Russell Westbrook had 17 points, 8 rebounds & 10 assists. Thomas Bryant had 18 points & 9 rebounds. Troy Brown Jr. had a career-high 17 rebounds.
Up next: at NYK tomorrow. – 10:02 PM
LeBron is now on target to break Kareem’s record at home 2/7 or 2/9
His status for Tuesday remains questionable and he’ll be reevaluated Tuesday AM pic.twitter.com/8GSPzHAYB7 – 9:50 PM
