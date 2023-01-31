LeBron James to play tonight vs. Knicks

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James will play tonight against the New York Knicks, sources told ESPN. It will be his first game at Madison Square Garden since January 2020.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James is questionable for tonight's game at Madison Square Garden.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say AD (right foot stress injury) is probable, LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is questionable and Patrick Beverley (left knee soreness) is out for Knicks game tonight.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis is probable vs. New York. LeBron James is questionable. Patrick Beverley (left knee soreness) is out.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Lakers say Anthony Davis is probable, LeBron James is questionable and Patrick Beverley is out for tonight at New York.
James could get within 100 points of Kareem tonight if he plays, which is now expected.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Injury designations for tonight at the Knicks:
Davis: probable (foot)
LeBron: questionable (left ankle soreness)
Beverley: out (left knee soreness) – 1:05 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
LeBron James finally returns to MSG, rested and on the brink of history
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kyrie complimented LeBron for his continued domination and longevity.
Kyrie complimented LeBron for his continued domination and longevity.
Former teammate showing love 🤝
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Thibs is a huge fan of LeBron, but not a huge fan of load management and what it's doing to the game. LeBron to play his Knicks tonight after skipping Nets.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Lakers' LeBron James will play against Knicks after missing Nets game | NBA scoring record update
nj.com/knicks/2023/01… – 12:15 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod: Billy King is in. LeBron/referee squabble and we examine a big week for the Bulls, Raptors and Mavs. Plus King relives his favorite trade deadline memory: The Dwightmare.
Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2
Clip: youtube.com/watch?v=QaZXG_… – 12:14 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday's podcast! LeBron misses last night's loss in Brooklyn not because of scheduled rest, but a foot issue. What does this mean now and moving forward. Plus, a look at Russ' career after a milestone.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 12:04 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will play tonight against the New York Knicks, sources told ESPN. It will be his first game at Madison Square Garden since January 2020.
Zach Kram @zachkram
Enjoy LeBron James's climb to the top of the points leaderboard—because all the NBA's other major career records are never going to fall
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Notoriously unreliable Kyrie Irving has played six more games than both LeBron James and Kevin Durant in the last 365 days.
Just an FYI.
Just an FYI. – 10:36 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau believes Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis should not be rested against Nets
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James isn't the only Laker chasing history as the team keeps trying to find its footing; Russell Westbrook moved into the top 10 in all-time assists on Monday
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
In light of Russell Westbrook hitting #10 on the all-time assists list, I also thought about how he's currently 33rd in scoring, which is remarkably high for a prolific playmaker. Case in point, the only players higher than him on both lists are Oscar Robertson and LeBron. AK
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
In light of Russ hitting #10 on the all-time assists list, I also thought about how he's currently 33rd in scoring, which is remarkably high for a prolific playmaker. Case in point, the only players higher than him on both lists are Oscar Robertson and LeBron. AK
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie on LeBron:
Kyrie on LeBron:
"The NBA gave the keys to the whole entire business to an 18-year-old kid and now he's 38-years-old and he's still dominating… I don't think we should be surprised."
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod on Tuesday: Billy King is in. LeBron/referee squabble and we examine a big week for the Bulls, Raptors and Mavs. Plus King relives his favorite trade deadline memory: The Dwightmare.
youtube.com/watch?v=QaZXG_… – 11:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers are now 23-28. That means that they would need to win at a 48-win pace (18-13) just to finish the season at .500.
I understand why the Lakers punted this game by sitting LeBron and AD. They can’t afford to keep doing it. The margin for error is gone. – 10:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Nets 121, Lakers 104
The Lakers begin their road trip 0-2 and drop to 23-28 with no LeBron and AD. Russell Westbrook had 17 points, 8 rebounds & 10 assists. Thomas Bryant had 18 points & 9 rebounds. Troy Brown Jr. had a career-high 17 rebounds.
Up next: at NYK tomorrow. – 10:02 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
LeBron is now on target to break Kareem’s record at home 2/7 or 2/9
His status for Tuesday remains questionable and he’ll be reevaluated Tuesday AM pic.twitter.com/8GSPzHAYB7 – 9:50 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
As I've said all season, the Lakers' third quarter woes can be blamed squarely on the deadweight that is LeBron James and Anthony Davis. AK
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
LeBron James questionable for Knicks game, now on target to break NBA scoring record at home nj.com/knicks/2023/01… – 9:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Is this going to be another sleepless night for the NBA Officials? Or is that only when they mess up a call on LeBron?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Lakers open the second half with a 10-0 run, and now only trail the Nets by two without both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Brooklyn led by as many as 19 in the first half.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Just spoke with a fan from Puerto Rico who flew here just to see LeBron play tonight:
“It is what it is.”
Lots of fans here who paid inflated ticket prices. They’re not watching the highest quality of basketball. – 8:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Just spoke with a fan from Puerto Rico who flew here just to see LeBron play tonight:
“It is what it is.”
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie has 12 at halftime.
The Nets’ bench has 27 points already — with every active player registering at least one bucket.
A real thriller in Brooklyn so far with no LeBron, AD, KD. – 8:40 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Hard to compare LAL’s paint numbers to a normal evening when LeBron and AD are both out, but they can’t buy a bucket inside tonight, going just 7 for 22 in Brooklyn’s paint.
They’re also cold from 3, at 3 for 11, and are shooting 13 for 40 overall (32.5%). They trail by 17. – 8:29 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Nets 29, Lakers 16
The Lakers are predictably struggling offensively without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, making just 6 of 22 shots (27.3%) in the first frame. Russell Westbrook leads LA with 9 points, including two 3s. Rui Hachimura has 4 points. – 8:08 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Lakers, without LeBron and Davis, are 3 for 11 midway through the first quarter in Brooklyn. Had they not traded for Hachimura, they'd have one basket so far.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Lakers about to tip. No LeBron, AD or KD. It's Kyrie vs. Russ, two point guards who at one brief point last summer we thought might be trading places. Of course that never got far. This is BK's 10th game w/out KD. A win gets them to 4-6 in that span.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
LeBron James is 117 points away from breaking Kareem’s all-time scoring record.
🏀Bill Walton has nothing but praises for both players.
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/W44Loyf0f0 – 7:31 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A new starting lineup for the Lakers, with Rui Hachimura getting the nod in place of LeBron. 25th different starting lineup for the Lakers, Rui's first start for the Lakers and of this season overall.
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
"Patrick Ewing would play in all of 'em. Even (an exhibition game) in a remote city, he felt that obligation," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told me when I asked him about load management. My column on Nets fans getting skipped over by LeBron tonight.
newsday.com/sports/columni… – 6:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Darvin Ham seconds Kevin Durant's perspective on LeBron James: "It's crazy that he gets tabbed as a pass first player. He can play make, but he's a scorer."
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Lakers coach Darvin Ham says Rui Hachimura will start with LeBron James and Anthony Davis sitting out tonight against the Nets.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
In the absence of both LeBron and AD, Rui Hachimura will get his first start for the Lakers tonight, via Darvin Ham.
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Darvin Ham said LeBron has been experiencing some significant soreness in his left foot. Will be evaluated again tomorrow morning to see about game at Knicks.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham said the plan for Anthony Davis was to always rest this game given it was a back-to-back.
He added that LeBron James has been dealing with more soreness than normal in his left foot. – 6:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Darvin Ham said LeBron James is experiencing some really significant soreness in his foot, which is why he's out tonight against the Nets. Ham said LeBron will be reevaluated first thing in the morning. #Lakers #Nets #Knicks
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Set to post a future @WagerTalk for record-keeping but LeBron breaking the scoring record on a free throw pays +370 at multiple shops? 👀
Since the 2-point bucket is too juiced, I’d take this option over the 3-ball. James is about to get his foul calls after a month of no-calls. – 4:52 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
When Giannis Antetokounmpo looks around the NBA, he sees players like “KD, LeBron and Steph” improving in their 30s.
At 28, he feels he can do the same.
“I’m always real with myself. Do I believe that I can shoot it better? For sure.” – @Giannis Antetokounmpo theathletic.com/4137730/2023/0… – 4:39 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Live for a content-rich edition of the @DNVR_Nuggets podcast. Come join.
🦴 Bones Hyland trade rumors continue
✅ Notes from Denver Nuggets practice
✅ Updated thoughts on Saturday’s game
✅ LeBron’s dramatic reaction to a missed call
youtube.com/live/1RIKT5MCH… – 4:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Live for today’s DNBA Show
– Notes from Nuggets practice
– Latest trade chatter
– Final notes on 76ers loss
– LeBron drama
youtube.com/watch?v=1RIKT5… – 4:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 1000+ PTS, 250+ REB and 250+ AST this season:
– Luka Doncic
– LeBron James
– Nikola Jokic
– Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/TLuuUklLY9 – 3:17 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Did LeBron’s exciting referee reaction send an underlying message that he didn’t believe his team could win in over overtime?
On the TrueHoop Podcast @David Thorpe tells @jshector about coaching players to deal with referees. https://t.co/6mhMvQ0MwV pic.twitter.com/TYr88k2pK5 – 3:15 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
LeBron James or Michael Jordan? 15-year NBA veteran Kendall Gill weighed in on the NBA's GOAT debate with Rex Chapman.
Gill shares his top-3 players of all-time and explains his ranking.
Gill shares his top-3 players of all-time and explains his ranking. Watch the full episode on YouTube: https://t.co/O6ytqxu9UX pic.twitter.com/s7bCdMYzoV – 2:09 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Thibs not load management guy. "I believe there has to be respect for the game. Even in exhibitions in some remote place, Patrick would play in all of them. He felt that obligation to the game and the fans. I think that's important." LeBron & AD skip nets expected to play
StatMuse @statmuse
7 players are averaging 30+ PPG:
– Embiid (33.8)
– Luka (33.0)
– Giannis (31.7)
– Tatum (31.1)
– SGA (30.9)
– LeBron (30.2)
– Lillard (30.1)
The NBA record for the most players with 30+ PPG in a season is 6, set in 1961-62. pic.twitter.com/QN9MHIensO – 1:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant on LeBron James’ performance this season:
“It’s inspiring to see. As a competitor, it’s like, man f*** that, I can do that s*** too. But then it’s like, dang he’s in year 20, he’s 38 years old… Man, salute to that.”
(Via The ETCs podcast) – 1:12 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Jan. 30 RPR MVP standings:
1. Nikola Jokić: 16.7
2. Luka Dončić: 16.69
3. Joel Embiid: 15.92
4. Jayson Tatum: 14.76
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.72
6. LeBron James: 13.72
7. Anthony Davis: 13.37
8. Kevin Durant: 13.36
9. Damian Lillard: 13.19
10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 13.13 pic.twitter.com/QheiYSO729 – 12:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Any Nets fans buy their tickets to tonight’s game super early just to see LeBron at Barclays? DM me please – 12:50 PM
Kirk Goldsberry: Can anyone catch LeBron James? I mapped out his incredible career: -via Twitter / January 31, 2023
This chart shows that no active players are even close to James in either minutes played or points scored. This record is just as much about durability as it is about scoring. In 76 seasons, only seven players — including James — have logged at least 50,000 minutes on an NBA court. While players like Kevin Durant, Harden, and Curry may be more gifted scorers than James, none of them have held up to the wear and tear of pro basketball nearly as well as James has. -via ESPN / January 31, 2023
When his career ends, James will not only likely hold the NBA record for points scored, but he will also have established a new record for minutes played too (he’s 3,854 shy of Abdul-Jabbar). Any superstar trying to eclipse his scoring record, will also have to match his unprecedented ability to stay healthy and productive for more than two decades. It’s hard to imagine that happening, especially in the era of load management. Among the top 29 players in minutes played in NBA history, James ranks first in points scored per 36 minutes. He has scored more than 2,000 points in a season 10 times. His lowest total in a season was 1,126 when injuries and a pandemic-shortened schedule limited him to 45 games. -via ESPN / January 31, 2023