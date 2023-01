LeBron James to play tonight vs. Knicks

When his career ends, James will not only likely hold the NBA record for points scored, but he will also have established a new record for minutes played too (he’s 3,854 shy of Abdul-Jabbar). Any superstar trying to eclipse his scoring record, will also have to match his unprecedented ability to stay healthy and productive for more than two decades. It’s hard to imagine that happening, especially in the era of load management. Among the top 29 players in minutes played in NBA history, James ranks first in points scored per 36 minutes. He has scored more than 2,000 points in a season 10 times. His lowest total in a season was 1,126 when injuries and a pandemic-shortened schedule limited him to 45 games . -via ESPN / January 31, 2023