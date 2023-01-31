Matisse Thybulle on Kings' radar?

Sacramento is said to be monitoring the availability of Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle as the Kings, unexpectedly holding the West’s No. 3 seed after a league-record 16 consecutive seasons out of the playoffs, ponder the pursuit of a more defensive-minded option on the perimeter.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Report: Sacramento Kings monitoring availability of Philadelphia 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle as trade deadline nears
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac…3:23 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Good minutes from Matisse Thybulle again tonight. – 8:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Defensive wings that are young, cost controlled, and within Denver’s TPE:
Devin Vassell
Matisse Thybulle
Moses Moody
Amir Coffey
Dalen Terry
Josh Green
Wendell Moore Jr.
Austin Reaves
Obi Toppin
Deni Avdija
Ziaire Williams
Chris Duarte
Saddiq Bey
Precious Achiuwa
Jaden McDaniels – 12:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal has absolutely been bothered by Matisse Thybulle. This beginning of the quarter is gonna be big between him and Bones. – 4:58 PM

Recent American squads have been thin in the frontcourt. One could make the case that Team USA needs Embiid given how difficult the last two cycles have been. Conversely, adding Embiid to a lineup that already has Gobert and Wembanyama? “If they added Joel Embiid to that team, it’s like, ‘OK, it’s not so much we have to get through Team USA, it’s we have to figure out what to do with France,’” Thybulle said. -via The Athletic / December 2, 2022

