Mavericks interested in Deandre Ayton

Tim MacMahon on Deandre Ayton: He’s a name that I’ve heard around the Mavericks. And again, I think that would have to be a later than right now type of situation.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got #Suns postgame video interviews with Monty Williams, Dario Saric, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges from Monday’s win over Raptors on my Twitter feed and my 5 takeaways on https://t.co/bzfWAM7Jlx. pic.twitter.com/mgKsH7XqK9 – 10:07 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t know. I love it. You turn me up. You poke the bear. I wish it would get poked every game..”
A smiling Deandre Ayton on him and #Raptors Scottie Barnes having words in 2nd half.
Ayton also took out frustrations on a chair.
“Hoping next game it can forgive me.” #Suns pic.twitter.com/RKKpmYsvIJ – 4:37 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It’s really the team, Coach, all of us like, Mikal Bow. You know Mikal want that elbow.”
Shot demo.
“You know he want that elbow everytime. We went to it down the stretch 2 times in a row, either side.”
Deandre Ayton on Mikal Bridges buckets off his assists late in #Suns win. pic.twitter.com/9Aj8QDpkel – 3:43 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“He poked the bear.”
Deandre Ayton said he was frustrated with his missed shots early on after the way he struggled against Toronto last time. Didn’t know what the deal with Scottie Barnes was, but said their face-to-face woke him up – 12:00 AM
“He poked the bear.”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton said he told Devin Booker it’s crazy that Mikal Bridges is running Booker’s plays in some of these sequences.
The elbow sets are known as the “Mikalbow” – 11:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Mikal Bow.'”
Deandre Ayton on the plays being ran for Mikal Bridges at the elbow at end of game.
“I told Book, these are your plays.”
Ayton said players and coaches are all calling the plays for Bridges “Mikal Bow” because he likes the ball at the elbow. #Suns pic.twitter.com/BlVIIAdKdf – 11:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Those are your plays!”
Deandre Ayton said he was telling Devin Booker that on the bench after Mikal Bridges’ late-game jumpers from the elbow. Also revealed the Suns refer to those sets as the “Mikal-bow.” – 11:56 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes lose. 114-106. They played hard, but the first-half turnovers did them in. 29 for Bridges, 22 and 13 for Ayton. 24 and 9 for VanVleet, 16-7-5 for Barnes in a monster defensive performance by him. – 11:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 114, TOR 106
Bridges: 29 Pts, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 12-19 FG
Ayton: 22 Pts, 13 Reb, 9-17 FG
Paul: 19 Pts, 9 Ast, 5-11 FG
VanVleet: 24 Pts, 9 Ast, 9-19 FG
Suns win bench points 38-15 – 11:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul with the Damion Lee ice water in veins 3 ball sign after Torrey Craig offensive rebound.
Ayton putback on next offensive trip.
#Suns up six with 51.4 seconds left in game. Timeout Toronto. – 11:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ayton’s putback puts the Suns up by 6 with 51 seconds to go. From Mikal hitting those middies to Craig’ O-rebound to CP3’s triple to DA’s offensive putback, all of the Suns are contributing down the stretch here tonight – 11:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Williams going with Paul, Ayton, Bridges and Johnson along with Lee.
#Suns down one as Barnes finishes inside. #Raptors. – 10:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: TOR 84, PHX 82
Bridges: 25 Pts, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 10-16 FG
Ayton: 18 Pts, 11 Reb, 7-15 FG
Paul: 12 Pts, 9 Ast, 4-9 FG
VanVleet: 20 Pts, 6 Ast, 7-15 FG – 10:43 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Slow starts for Barnes (some questionable shot selection in the 1st half) and Achiuwa (outplayed by Ayton early), but they’ve both picked it up in the 2nd half. Scottie is stuffing the stat sheet in the 3rd Q (4-4-3) and Precious has his 5th double-double over the last 6 games. – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul is frustrated as hell.
Ayton making ‘what the’ plays.
Bridges has just two points in the third.
And Toronto is punishing #Suns on offensive glass again (13 offensive rebounds led to 16 points).
Suns down only one, 77-76. – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Achiuwa made a move outside the paint to score on Ayton.
Williams sticking with Wainright coming in for Johnson. #Suns down three after Paul jumper. – 10:34 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
if ayton had that dawg in him he might’ve had 40 in his sights tonight, instead he’ll finish with a cool 18 or 20.
in scottie’s words, “you is not him” – 10:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton didn’t take too kindly to how Barnes fouled him.
A little chatter. A little stare down.
Hit FTs. #Suns down five. – 10:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton didn’t like the way Scottie Barnes fouled him. Said something to his face when Barnes didn’t back away – 10:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Barnes fouled Ayton hard, Ayton took exception, understandably. No flagrant review, which I approve of. – 10:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Barnes putback right in front of Ayton.
Chris Paul now with three fouls.
#Suns down 7 after being up nine at the half. – 10:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mikal Bridges looks like a triple jumper when Euro stepping to the rim in transition.
More like Euro striding. #Suns up nine at the half, 62-53.
PHX: Bridges 23 (Most career points in a half.), Ayton 12. Team: 8-of-16 on 3s.
TOR: Siakam 12, Trent Jr. 11. Team: 4-of-13 on 3s. – 10:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 62, TOR 53
Bridges: 23 Pts, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 9-12 FG
Ayton: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 5-13 FG
Paul: 9 Pts, 6 Ast, 3-5 3P
Siakam: 12 Pts, 4-7 FG
One of the best halves of Mikal Bridges’ career – 10:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Two good defensive plays by Ayton on the ball but both times a Raptor was able to get the offensive rebound. The team’s defense is so close to finding its old form but the connectivity still lacks the consistency we’re used to. – 9:58 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
solid finish to the quarter but decent amount to clean up. bridges feeding off ayton help and offensively six turnovers not raptors ball. boucher providing a nice boost off the bench. – 9:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 31, TOR 28
Bridges: 16 Pts, 3 Stl, 6-8 FG
Ayton: 8 Pts, 3-7 FG
Paul: 3 Pts, 3 Ast
Trent: 8 Pts, 3-5 FG – 9:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton with 24 of the Suns’ 28 points. Pretty incredible stuff – 9:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Very nice flow of keeping Ayton and Bridges involved. They’ve got 18 of the Suns’ 20 points. – 9:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton jump hook.
Bridges steal and bucket, fouled.
FT. #Suns up 9-4. – 9:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got to get more lift to get a shot over Scottie Barnes.
Blocked Ayton’s jump hook.
Very talented player.
Just stole Chris Paul’s entry pass to Ayton. #Suns up 4-2. – 9:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Raptors going small as usual with Achiuwa at center. Toronto is always a big stylistic matchup for Ayton. – 8:37 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Achiuwa remains in for Anunoby. For the Suns: Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton. – 8:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters vs. #Raptors
Chris Paul
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton – 8:34 PM
Gerald Bourguet: “I caught it from my baby boy. Sorry to throw you under the bus, junior.” Deandre Ayton said when he was trying to get back on the court and find his breath, he felt like he was in Denver. Was also dealing with headaches, but was thankful it wasn’t COVID or the flu: -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / January 26, 2023
Kellan Olson: Deandre Ayton apologized for throwing his son under the bus but that’s who he thinks he got sick from. Dealt with headaches and difficulty catching his breath. Stayed away from the team as he kept testing negative. Feels good about how he got his conditioning back. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / January 26, 2023
Deandre Ayton (illness) is listed as probable as he’s been sidelined the last three games. “He felt much better (Wednesday),” Suns coach Monty Williams said after Wednesday’s practice. “(Tuesday), he did some conditioning and it kind of put the symptoms into overload a little bit. Today, he came in feeling much better. We’ll see how he responds. He’s got to get his ramp up going a little bit. From a conditioning standpoint, we just have to see where he is.” -via Arizona Republic / January 25, 2023