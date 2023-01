Mavericks interested in Deandre Ayton

“It’s really the team, Coach, all of us like, Mikal Bow. You know Mikal want that elbow.”Shot demo.“You know he want that elbow everytime. We went to it down the stretch 2 times in a row, either side.”Deandre Ayton on Mikal Bridges buckets off his assists late in #Suns win. pic.twitter.com/9Aj8QDpkel