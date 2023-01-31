Miami offered Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson in trade offers for Jae Crowder?

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald teams with Chiang to examine the Heat’s trade assets heading into next week’s deadline. A Western Conference source tells them that Miami still has interest in acquiring Jae Crowder from the Suns, but Phoenix hasn’t been impressed with its offers so far and other teams appear to be in better position to make a deal for Crowder. Robinson and Caleb Martin are among the players who have been offered to the Suns, according to Jackson and Chiang.
Source: Hoops Rumors
Source: Hoops Rumors
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler (quad contusion) and Gabe Vincent (ankle inflammation) are questionable for Heat for Tuesday night in Cleveland. Still out and not with team are Cain, Jovic, Yurtseven and Duncan Robinson. – 5:04 PM
Jimmy Butler (quad contusion) and Gabe Vincent (ankle inflammation) are questionable for Heat for Tuesday night in Cleveland. Still out and not with team are Cain, Jovic, Yurtseven and Duncan Robinson. – 5:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
O.G. Anunoby (left wrist sprain) OUT tonight at #Suns after hard fall Friday at #Warriors.
Sat Saturday at #Blazers.
Name has crept back up in trade talks as it was in the summer.
Suns still looking to move Jae Crowder. #Bucks appear to be frontrunners. Trade deadline Feb. 9. pic.twitter.com/8cJRD61mHJ – 3:59 PM
O.G. Anunoby (left wrist sprain) OUT tonight at #Suns after hard fall Friday at #Warriors.
Sat Saturday at #Blazers.
Name has crept back up in trade talks as it was in the summer.
Suns still looking to move Jae Crowder. #Bucks appear to be frontrunners. Trade deadline Feb. 9. pic.twitter.com/8cJRD61mHJ – 3:59 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Both White and Crowder have been in trade rumors all season long. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/30/rep… – 3:10 PM
Both White and Crowder have been in trade rumors all season long. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/30/rep… – 3:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Bucks have been given permission to talk to Jae Crowder nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/30/rep… – 12:20 PM
Report: Bucks have been given permission to talk to Jae Crowder nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/30/rep… – 12:20 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Bucks take step toward potential Jae Crowder deal; Hawks turn down John Collins offer
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 11:44 AM
NBA trade rumors: Bucks take step toward potential Jae Crowder deal; Hawks turn down John Collins offer
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 11:44 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Feels like that Bucks offer for Jae Crowder will be there all the way until the deadline.
I’d wait if I was the Suns. I’d be looking to package Crowder, Saric and Payne as $25M of mostly-expiring salary to go get a real difference-maker. Does that and a pick get you Collins? – 11:39 AM
Feels like that Bucks offer for Jae Crowder will be there all the way until the deadline.
I’d wait if I was the Suns. I’d be looking to package Crowder, Saric and Payne as $25M of mostly-expiring salary to go get a real difference-maker. Does that and a pick get you Collins? – 11:39 AM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
I expect PJW to remain in Charlotte through the trade deadline, but Phoenix would be the most likely team to meet the asking price. The Suns are searching for a forward w/ Crowder on the way out, have the new ownership in control now + own all their 1R picks through ’30. – 9:30 AM
I expect PJW to remain in Charlotte through the trade deadline, but Phoenix would be the most likely team to meet the asking price. The Suns are searching for a forward w/ Crowder on the way out, have the new ownership in control now + own all their 1R picks through ’30. – 9:30 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Suns have given permission to the Bucks to meet with Jae Crowder ahead of trade deadline.
New Inside Pass at @TheAthletic reporting on the Raptors, Crowder and John Collins, Mavericks wing emerging as trade target, Jakob Poeltl, and more: theathletic.com/4136200/2023/0… – 9:00 AM
Sources: The Suns have given permission to the Bucks to meet with Jae Crowder ahead of trade deadline.
New Inside Pass at @TheAthletic reporting on the Raptors, Crowder and John Collins, Mavericks wing emerging as trade target, Jakob Poeltl, and more: theathletic.com/4136200/2023/0… – 9:00 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report vs. #Raptors:
Devin Booker (groin), Landry Shamet (foot), Cameron Payne (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with team). OUT
Josh Okogie (nose) AVAILABLE. – 4:56 PM
#Suns injury report vs. #Raptors:
Devin Booker (groin), Landry Shamet (foot), Cameron Payne (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with team). OUT
Josh Okogie (nose) AVAILABLE. – 4:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Two early fouls again for Caleb Martin. No sub. Could again be a Haywood Highsmith day. – 1:15 PM
Two early fouls again for Caleb Martin. No sub. Could again be a Haywood Highsmith day. – 1:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Caleb Martin feels pain of his twin brother (and vice versa). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “Chances are when one of us is dealing with something, the other one’s already dealt with it.” – 9:32 AM
Heat’s Caleb Martin feels pain of his twin brother (and vice versa). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “Chances are when one of us is dealing with something, the other one’s already dealt with it.” – 9:32 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Sunday in Charlotte limited to the four players who are out: Duncan Robinson, Jamal Cain, Omer Yurtseven, Nikola Jovic. No other players listed. – 5:38 PM
Heat injury report for Sunday in Charlotte limited to the four players who are out: Duncan Robinson, Jamal Cain, Omer Yurtseven, Nikola Jovic. No other players listed. – 5:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No Caleb Martin vs. twin Cody Martin on Sunday.
Charlotte injury report vs. Heat:
Dennis Smith Jr (non-COVID illness) probable.
Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) out.
Kelly Oubre (L Hand surgery) out. – 5:21 PM
No Caleb Martin vs. twin Cody Martin on Sunday.
Charlotte injury report vs. Heat:
Dennis Smith Jr (non-COVID illness) probable.
Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) out.
Kelly Oubre (L Hand surgery) out. – 5:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With all still sidelined, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Omer Yurtseven did not travel with the Heat today. – 2:40 PM
With all still sidelined, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Omer Yurtseven did not travel with the Heat today. – 2:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Caleb Martin energizes the Heat when needed most. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:22 AM
Winderman’s view: Caleb Martin energizes the Heat when needed most. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:22 AM
More on this storyline
In a new development, the Suns have given permission to the Bucks to meet with Crowder, league sources tell The Athletic. The Bucks are believed to be the only team that has received permission to visit one-on-one with Crowder, those sources have also indicated. Multiple teams, including the Miami Heat and Hawks, remain interested in Crowder, who is seen by championship-contending teams as a fortifying acquisition at the deadline. -via The Athletic / January 30, 2023
Both the Suns and Bucks have engaged in serious trade talks for months, with current proposals surrounding Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka and second-round draft compensation to Phoenix for Crowder, according to sources. -via The Athletic / January 30, 2023
The Bucks have already been reported here and elsewhere a as the team that was close to acquiring Crowder weeks ago before the third team in the deal, Houston, balked at their returning draft compensation. But the Bulls and Blazers are two other teams interested in Crowder. -via Action Network / January 29, 2023
According to a Western Conference source, the Heat remains interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns and former Heat forward Jae Crowder, but the Suns have resisted the Heat’s trade concepts and other interested teams have a clearer pathway to a deal. Talks with Miami simply haven’t gained traction, according to the source. Duncan Robinson’s name was raised in trade discussions with Phoenix, but the Suns had no interest in taking on the final 3 1/2 seasons of his five-year, $90 million contract, the source said. Miami has not shown any inclination to offer Caleb Martin in a deal for Crowder. -via Miami Herald / January 26, 2023
With the NBA trade deadline looming on February 9, the Heat are as “active as anybody,” according to league executives, with Miami not only looking to upgrade in the frontcourt, but anywhere else on the roster, too. Power forward is the most obvious target, with the Heat losing P.J. Tucker in the offseason and playing 6-foot-5 Caleb Martin as the starter at the spot this season. Martin has played well, but there is concern that the team’s lack of size will sink them in the playoffs. Thus, as Yahoo’s Jake Fischer reported, Miami has an interest in Timberwolves point guard D’Angelo Russell. -via Heavy.com / January 19, 2023
Miami: Kyle Lowry (left knee discomfort) and Caleb Martin (left quadriceps strain) have been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game against New Orleans. -via HoopsHype / January 18, 2023
Adding to my Wednesday story on the Knicks’ increased efforts to trade Cam Reddish: League sources say Miami is indeed interested in the 6-foot-8 swingman along with the other publicly known Reddish suitors (Bucks, Mavericks and Lakers). The Heat, of course, have also been trying to trade Duncan Robinson without success, with Robinson having fallen out of the rotation before his recent finger surgery in Year 2 of a five-year, $90 million contract. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 22, 2023