Miami offered Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson in trade offers for Jae Crowder?

With the NBA trade deadline looming on February 9, the Heat are as “active as anybody,” according to league executives, with Miami not only looking to upgrade in the frontcourt, but anywhere else on the roster, too . Power forward is the most obvious target, with the Heat losing P.J. Tucker in the offseason and playing 6-foot-5 Caleb Martin as the starter at the spot this season. Martin has played well, but there is concern that the team’s lack of size will sink them in the playoffs. Thus, as Yahoo’s Jake Fischer reported, Miami has an interest in Timberwolves point guard D’Angelo Russell. -via Heavy.com / January 19, 2023