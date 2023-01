Mike Conley to Clippers? Unlikely to happen

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly more interested in Fred VanVleet than Mike Conley if they are going to address the point guard position ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. “Conley to the Clippers, I can tell you that that one is, I think, unlikely to happen because I don’t know if the Clippers are willing to throw in that first-round pick,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said during a conversation with Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post podcast (29:15 mark). “If they are for a point guard, I think it’s more likely VanVleet than it is for Conley.”Source: Scott Polacek @ Bleacher Report