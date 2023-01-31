Mike Conley to Clippers? Unlikely to happen

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly more interested in Fred VanVleet than Mike Conley if they are going to address the point guard position ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. “Conley to the Clippers, I can tell you that that one is, I think, unlikely to happen because I don’t know if the Clippers are willing to throw in that first-round pick,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said during a conversation with Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post podcast (29:15 mark). “If they are for a point guard, I think it’s more likely VanVleet than it is for Conley.”
Source: Scott Polacek @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: 108, Mavs 100. Utah hangs on against Luka-less Dallas, gets back to .500 overall at 26-26. Markkanen 29p/5r. Beasley 19p/4r, 5-11 from 3. Kessler 14p/11r/5b. Clarkson 14p/7r/3a. Conley 4p/11a/4s. Sexton 12p. Up next: hosting the Raptors on Feb. 1. – 11:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 66, Mavs 48. Utah continues to shoot very well — 59.5% overall, 7-17 from deep. Markkanen 15p, Clarkson 12p, Sexton 10p, Kessler 10p/7r/4b, Conley 8a. – 10:06 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
This is weird, Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State) are having a shooting contest at the @Utah Jazz game.
Probably the top two QB’s drafted this year.
This is weird, Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State) are having a shooting contest at the @Utah Jazz game.
Probably the top two QB’s drafted this year.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
With Luka out, Josh Green will make his second start this season…joined by Dinwiddie, Hardaway Jr., Finney-Smith & Powell. Utah is starting a front line of Markkanen, Walker Kessler & Kelly Olynyk, who is returning from an 8 game absence. Backcourt is Conley & Clarkson. – 9:03 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, DFS, Powell, Hardaway, Dinwiddie
Utah starters: Beasley, Markkanen, Kessler, Clarkson, Conley
Mavs starters: Green, DFS, Powell, Hardaway, Dinwiddie
Utah starters: Beasley, Markkanen, Kessler, Clarkson, Conley
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hardy confirms that the Jazz will be starting Walker Kessler, Kelly Olynyk, Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Mike Conley tonight. – 7:21 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Can Will Hardy dunk? What about Mike Conley? https://t.co/ROitx3CCVe pic.twitter.com/RVqkCO17UL – 1:00 PM
More on this storyline
Mike Conley: I’ve been at a loss for words over the death of Tyre Nichols. I’m sending love to his family and to the city of Memphis, and I share in your pain over this tragic loss. Justice for Tyre. pic.twitter.com/KyRIXXoc6E -via Twitter @mconley11 / January 28, 2023
Now that Utah has come down to earth, the front office is believed to be shopping veterans such as guard Mike Conley. Conley’s contract is favorable, with $14.3 million of $24.4 million guaranteed next season. The same (real or wannabe) contenders are thought to have interest, among others: the Lakers, Clippers and Timberwolves. -via Bleacher Report / January 25, 2023
And while the market is not exactly teeming with top-shelf talent, GMs and scouts identified several players that could meet the needs of those three teams: Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic, Utah Jazz guards Mike Conley, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson; Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross; and Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon. -via FoxSports.com / January 20, 2023