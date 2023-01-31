NBA executives believe Grizzlies could make a run at OG Anunoby

Michael Scotto: There’s been some speculation from a few rival executives that the Memphis Grizzlies could make a run at OG Anunoby, given their surplus of draft picks in the years to come… There was also a report out there, I believe from the Toronto Star, that one mystery team previously offered three first-round picks for Anunoby… I don’t see Toronto getting a better package than that for him.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet may command $30-35 million annually as a free agent. More on trade talks involving VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr, and a look at the futures of Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse with @BlakeMurphyODC on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-… – 9:21 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Achiuwa remains in for Anunoby. For the Suns: Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton. – 8:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Whatever assumption you’re making based on O.G. Anunoby’s words (HA!) or injury, I would suggest you not make that assumption. – 7:59 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Left wrist sprain for O.G. Anunoby will keep him out the rest of this Raptors road trip, will be evaluated back in Toronto first of next week
Left wrist sprain for O.G. Anunoby will keep him out the rest of this Raptors road trip, will be evaluated back in Toronto first of next week
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors say O.G. Anunoby is out for the rest of the trip – at Phoenix, Utah, Houston and Memphis. Imaging on left wrist has been done and doctors will check on him again in Toronto. – 7:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby (left wrist sprain) will be out for the rest of the road trip, per Raptors. – 7:29 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
As someone who has covered O.G. Anunoby for six season, let me say it’s best to take him literally and not assign too much under-the-surface meaning to what he says. – 7:01 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I had a nice – tho brief😂 — conversation with O.G. Anunoby and his future in Toronto, and then he got hurt and now Precious Achiuwa is rolling and man, the Raptors have some decisions to make: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/if… – 5:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
O.G. Anunoby (left wrist sprain) OUT tonight at #Suns after hard fall Friday at #Warriors.
Sat Saturday at #Blazers.
Name has crept back up in trade talks as it was in the summer.
Suns still looking to move Jae Crowder. #Bucks appear to be frontrunners. Trade deadline Feb. 9. pic.twitter.com/8cJRD61mHJ – 3:59 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Does Anunoby want out? I asked the Toronto forward about that, and also looked at how the recent emergence of Precious Achiuwa could help the Raptors make a decision on Anunoby and the other members of their core: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/if… – 3:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Three random thoughts on the Grizzlies I had this morning so I wrote about them in the newsletter.
– Is OG Anunoby ~ the ~ Grizz trade you imagined?
– I really have no idea how Danny Green will look. Grizz may not either.
– One note on sideline stuff. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 2:43 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the suns are reportedly interested in og anunoby and well well well what do we have here: https://t.co/jv1PkgBqeS pic.twitter.com/vHyFoEPVcy – 2:30 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The interest in Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby is seemingly growing #NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 2:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On OG Anunoby, John Collins, D’Angelo Russell, Pascal Siakam, Bojan Bogdanovic and a bunch more Suns trade targets that are ambitious but still realistic: bit.ly/3Dp8vOA – 2:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Knicks reportedly very interested in Anunoby, if Raptors make him available nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/30/kni… – 1:08 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
O.G. Anunoby is out vs. Suns and is wearing a brace on his injured left wrist here at shootaround this morning. An update expected closer to game time. – 12:39 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
OG Anunoby to the Suns.
Jakob Poeltl to the Thunder.
@Michael Pina has six recommendations ahead of the trade deadline: theringer.com/nba/2023/1/30/… – 12:07 PM
Blake Murphy: I know Masai (Ujiri) and OG have a pretty strong relationship. I think why you’re hearing things like that (three first-round picks offer) out there at this stage is the Raptors aren’t in a spot where anyone can be untouchable, but they want to be blown away if they’re going to consider trading Anunoby. -via HoopsHype / January 31, 2023
If there was anything to rumours that he wants out of Toronto? Anunoby: “No. It is what it is.” Is he happy with his role in the Raptors offence? Anunoby: “Just trying to get better every day. Some games you get a bigger role. It’s the same for everyone. It changes game to game.” If it bothered him that his name was featuring fairly prominently in trade rumours leading up to the deadline: Anunoby: “No, it doesn’t bother me. What can I do about it? I didn’t tell anyone to do that story or say whatever. It’s not my choice for whatever is going on to be going on. I can’t control it, so what’s the point of being mad about it? -via SportsNet / January 31, 2023
For what it’s worth, when I’ve asked around the sense I get is that Anunoby has no issue playing in Toronto, but as a young player just entering his prime with a significant contract opportunity on the horizon, would he like to have a more varied role in a Raptors offence where Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and increasingly, Scottie Barnes, get the most touches? It’s not hard to imagine that. -via SportsNet / January 31, 2023