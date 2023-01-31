NBA executives think Pascal Siakam is unlikely to be traded

Michael Scotto: Pascal Siakam is leading the league in minutes per game for the second straight season and averaging career-highs in points (25) and assists (6.3). From talking to executives around the league, they don’t believe he’s going to be traded, unless you overpay and blow Toronto away with a crazy offer.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet may command $30-35 million annually as a free agent. More on trade talks involving VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr, and a look at the futures of Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse with @BlakeMurphyODC on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-… – 9:21 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Pascal Siakam has 0 assists. The last time he did that for a whole game? May 1, 2021. (Tampa season.) – 10:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 1000+ PTS, 250+ REB and 250+ AST this season:
– Luka Doncic
– LeBron James
– Nikola Jokic
– Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/TLuuUklLY9 – 3:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On OG Anunoby, John Collins, D’Angelo Russell, Pascal Siakam, Bojan Bogdanovic and a bunch more Suns trade targets that are ambitious but still realistic: bit.ly/3Dp8vOA – 2:09 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet has had 3 or 4 moments in the second half where Blazers were pushing and he was just like, nah. It might not be enough, because Pascal Siakam might keel over from fatigue, yeah. – 12:00 AM
There’s also an overall skepticism that any offer will meet the high price for OG Anunoby, much less Pascal Siakam. However, one league non-team-affiliated source did suggest that Gary Trent Jr. might be more likely than even VanVleet to get dealt. -via Action Network / January 29, 2023
Jake Fischer: I would be shocked if Pascal (Siakam) was moved before the deadline. I really would. I think it’s not impossible, but he wants to be in Toronto from everything I’ve heard. -via Spotify / January 27, 2023
League sources doubt that the Raptors will move Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby unless the return is enormous—think two or three unprotected first-round picks or young players of near-equal talent—but it’s more probable that VanVleet or Gary Trent Jr. will be moved since they are less talented and can become free agents this summer. -via The Ringer / January 24, 2023