NBA executives think Pascal Siakam is unlikely to be traded

NBA executives think Pascal Siakam is unlikely to be traded

Main Rumors

NBA executives think Pascal Siakam is unlikely to be traded

January 31, 2023- by

By |

Michael Scotto: Pascal Siakam is leading the league in minutes per game for the second straight season and averaging career-highs in points (25) and assists (6.3). From talking to executives around the league, they don’t believe he’s going to be traded, unless you overpay and blow Toronto away with a crazy offer.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet may command $30-35 million annually as a free agent. More on trade talks involving VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr, and a look at the futures of Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse with @BlakeMurphyODC on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-…9:21 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Pascal Siakam has 0 assists. The last time he did that for a whole game? May 1, 2021. (Tampa season.) – 10:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 1000+ PTS, 250+ REB and 250+ AST this season:
– Luka Doncic
– LeBron James
– Nikola Jokic
– Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/TLuuUklLY93:17 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On OG Anunoby, John Collins, D’Angelo Russell, Pascal Siakam, Bojan Bogdanovic and a bunch more Suns trade targets that are ambitious but still realistic: bit.ly/3Dp8vOA2:09 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet has had 3 or 4 moments in the second half where Blazers were pushing and he was just like, nah. It might not be enough, because Pascal Siakam might keel over from fatigue, yeah. – 12:00 AM

More on this storyline

There’s also an overall skepticism that any offer will meet the high price for OG Anunoby, much less Pascal Siakam. However, one league non-team-affiliated source did suggest that Gary Trent Jr. might be more likely than even VanVleet to get dealt. -via Action Network / January 29, 2023
Jake Fischer: I would be shocked if Pascal (Siakam) was moved before the deadline. I really would. I think it’s not impossible, but he wants to be in Toronto from everything I’ve heard. -via Spotify / January 27, 2023
League sources doubt that the Raptors will move Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby unless the return is enormous—think two or three unprotected first-round picks or young players of near-equal talent—but it’s more probable that VanVleet or Gary Trent Jr. will be moved since they are less talented and can become free agents this summer. -via The Ringer / January 24, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home