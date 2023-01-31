Nets feeling no pressure on extension talks with Kyrie Irving

As Kyrie Irving’s agent and stepmother Shetellia Riley Irving told my podcast partner Chris Haynes in a Bleacher Report story last week, Irving hopes to sign a contract extension with the Nets — but substantive talks between the sides have yet to begin. Some league observers have posited that this could be by design on Brooklyn’s part, with the Nets apparently convinced that they are under no pressure to move swiftly on the extension front when Irving would likely need their help via sign-and-trade to relocate in the offseason to any other team he likes.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie on being guarded by Pat Beverley:
“A few times I missed shots and he’s like, ‘That’s off!!! I told you he was gon miss!!!’ And I’m just looking at him like, the objective is to win Patrick. I’m not gonna get into this.” pic.twitter.com/4fUkO5FuaH – 11:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie clarified Cam Thomas’ “Ain’t s*** funny” quote after his big night:
“He’s really focused, and I take that as that, I don’t take it as anything less or more. I just want him to be locked in and when his opportunity knocked tonight, he was ready.” pic.twitter.com/UM7eEH4XL4 – 11:12 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie said he sees the load management conversation about stars being able to play more “from both sides” adding —
“Everybody’s body is different, everybody’s will to play is different and everybody’s desire to be out there is different.” – 11:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie on LeBron:
“The NBA gave the keys to the whole entire business to an 18-year-old kid and now he’s 38-years-old and he’s still dominating… I don’t think we should be surprised.” pic.twitter.com/AXkNoBNTHJ – 11:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie on load management and fans missing out on watching stars play:
“I see it from both sides… We have things in the works right now that we talk about, but all in all, everybody’s body is different, everybody’s will to play is different.” pic.twitter.com/a6Axzr5B3T – 11:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale and Markieff Morris all gave Cam Thomas a humorous ribbing over his ‘Ain’t shit funny’ comment after Thomas grinned during his postgame interview. – 10:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving, Royce O’Neale and Markieff Morris all gave Cam Thomas a ribbing over his ‘Ain’t shit funny’ comment after Thomas grinned during his postgame interview. – 10:45 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Irving has 26, Nets beat Lakers 121-104 as James, Davis sit (from @AP) apnews.com/article/54cfd4… – 10:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Lakers 121-104 behind 26 points from Kyrie Irving. Patty Mills and Cam Thomas each had 21. Nets are now 4-6 w/out Kevin Durant. They head to Boston on Wednesday. – 10:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Lakers 85-82. Vaughn appears to have found a lineup to roll with. Kyrie, Patty, Day’Ron, Yuta and Cam. Thomas scored five straight points towards the end of the quarter. – 9:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Vaughn going with Kyrie, Yuta, Joe, Day’Ron and Patty right now. Seems to be looking for a combo that gets the Nets going. – 9:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets seem to be hellbent on getting the Lakers back into this game. After Seth Curry gets called for a tech – after an 8-second violation – he fouls Dennis Schroder on a 3.
Kyrie Irving finally hits a 3 at the other end to stop a 14-0 run to begin the half for LAL. – 9:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
And here we go: After leading 19, the Nets are now holding onto a 58-56 lead over the Lakers at the top of the second half. Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Russell Westbrook have all scored in double figures. Kyrie Irving has 12 points and Patty Mills has 9. – 8:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets have gone ice cold. Kyrie hasn’t touched the ball in the first three minutes of the third.
Lead is down to 2 just like that. – 8:58 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie has 12 at halftime.
The Nets’ bench has 27 points already — with every active player registering at least one bucket.
A real thriller in Brooklyn so far with no LeBron, AD, KD. – 8:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Lakers 58-46. Kyrie Irving has 12. Patty Mills has nine. Offense got a big stagnant in the second quarter. Nets shooting 41 percent from the field, 38 from 3. – 8:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Lakers 29-16. Kyrie and Russ each have nine. Lakers shot just 27 percent from the field. LAL also with five turnovers. Fewest amount of points Nets have allowed in the first quarter this season. – 8:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Lakers 21-12 with 2:55 left in the first quarter. Royce O’Neale with eight points, Kyrie with nine. – 8:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Pat Bev picks up a tech for screaming at the ref after a foul on a Kyrie three.
Beverly went over to the Nets bench and yelled something after the call.
“Where’s your camera?” chants from the Brooklyn Brigade. – 7:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patrick Beverley just got T’d up for jawing with an official after a three-point foul on Kyrie Irving. – 7:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Lakers about to tip. No LeBron, AD or KD. It’s Kyrie vs. Russ, two point guards who at one brief point last summer we thought might be trading places. Of course that never got far. This is BK’s 10th game w/out KD. A win gets them to 4-6 in that span. – 7:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Lakers: Irving, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight vs. Lakers:
Irving, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Irving, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton will start for the Nets tonight against the Lakers – 7:01 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“I knew greatness would be out here early.”
Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook putting in work before tonight’s game 👀
pic.twitter.com/pn5yGMzeRx – 7:00 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Cedi Osman in just 22 minutes played last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 11-13 FG
✅ 7-7 3P
Osman tied the @Cleveland Cavaliers record for most 3P made in a game without a miss shared by Mo Williams (Nov. 28, 2009) and Kyrie Irving (March 12, 2005).
Read more, unlocked: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:46 AM
More on this storyline
In the third quarter, James stood and mimicked some spin moves for Davis. That was all the action he would deliver for a Barclays Center crowd — including thousands of Lakers fans — who didn’t get what it paid for. “We gave the keys to the whole entire business to an 18-year-old kid and now he’s 38 years old and he’s still dominating,” Irving said. “I don’t think we should be surprised. … I’m enjoying the show and I wish we could’ve gotten a chance to play against one another. But who knows what can happen down the line?” -via New York Post / January 31, 2023
Instead of being surprise of what James is able to accomplish this late in his career, though, Irving noted that fans should celebrate him instead. “Now he’s 38-years-old and he’s still dominating. I don’t think we should be surprised. I think we should congratulate him and celebrate him as much as possible,” Irving said in his postgame presser after powering the Nets to a 128-120 win over the Lakers. -via Clutch Points / January 31, 2023
Ultimately the burden of being The Man with the Celtics weighed on Irving and negatively impacted his relationships with teammates. Irving would call James and apologize for, in his words, “being that young player who wanted everything at his fingertips.” “I wanted to be the guy that led us to a championship. I wanted to be the leader,” Irving said. “I wanted to be all that, and the responsibility of being the best in the world and leading your team is something that is not meant for many people.” -via New York Post / January 31, 2023