Orlando eyeing Fred VanVleet?

Teams like the Los Angeles Clippers would like to improve at that position, with John Wall apparently available. The Orlando Magic have eyes on a quality veteran like VanVleet, per sources. The Dallas Mavericks are still looking for a Jalen Brunson replacement. The Washington Wizards don’t have a true answer at the point.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Raps down 101-100…FVV whistled for an offensive foul (sure looked like a soft call / flop by Johnson to me). Phx scores to go up 3. FVV responds to cut it to 1 again. Suns miss, but get an offensive rebound…kick it out to CP3 for a 3pt & that was that. Suns never looked back. – 11:29 PM
Raps down 101-100…FVV whistled for an offensive foul (sure looked like a soft call / flop by Johnson to me). Phx scores to go up 3. FVV responds to cut it to 1 again. Suns miss, but get an offensive rebound…kick it out to CP3 for a 3pt & that was that. Suns never looked back. – 11:29 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Raps down 101-100…FVV whistles for an offensive foul (sure looked like a soft call / flop by Johnson to me). Phx scores to go up 3. FVV responds to cut it to 1 again. Suns miss, but get an offensive rebound…kick it out to CP3 for a 3pt & that was that. Suns never looked back. – 11:27 PM
Raps down 101-100…FVV whistles for an offensive foul (sure looked like a soft call / flop by Johnson to me). Phx scores to go up 3. FVV responds to cut it to 1 again. Suns miss, but get an offensive rebound…kick it out to CP3 for a 3pt & that was that. Suns never looked back. – 11:27 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes lose. 114-106. They played hard, but the first-half turnovers did them in. 29 for Bridges, 22 and 13 for Ayton. 24 and 9 for VanVleet, 16-7-5 for Barnes in a monster defensive performance by him. – 11:18 PM
‘Topes lose. 114-106. They played hard, but the first-half turnovers did them in. 29 for Bridges, 22 and 13 for Ayton. 24 and 9 for VanVleet, 16-7-5 for Barnes in a monster defensive performance by him. – 11:18 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 114, TOR 106
Bridges: 29 Pts, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 12-19 FG
Ayton: 22 Pts, 13 Reb, 9-17 FG
Paul: 19 Pts, 9 Ast, 5-11 FG
VanVleet: 24 Pts, 9 Ast, 9-19 FG
Suns win bench points 38-15 – 11:18 PM
Final: PHX 114, TOR 106
Bridges: 29 Pts, 6 Ast, 3 Stl, 12-19 FG
Ayton: 22 Pts, 13 Reb, 9-17 FG
Paul: 19 Pts, 9 Ast, 5-11 FG
VanVleet: 24 Pts, 9 Ast, 9-19 FG
Suns win bench points 38-15 – 11:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raps have had some success with Siakam/VanVleet-less lineups of late but this one felt like they were tempting fate. Sure enough, that Barnes + 4 reserve unit was outscored 10-5 (by 5 Suns reserves) in nearly 4 mins. Would imagine we’ll see the starters coming out of the timeout – 10:53 PM
Raps have had some success with Siakam/VanVleet-less lineups of late but this one felt like they were tempting fate. Sure enough, that Barnes + 4 reserve unit was outscored 10-5 (by 5 Suns reserves) in nearly 4 mins. Would imagine we’ll see the starters coming out of the timeout – 10:53 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors lead Suns 84-82. Put a lid on Bridges who follows up his 23-point first half with two in the third. VanVleet leads five Raptors starters in double figures with 20. – 10:46 PM
Raptors lead Suns 84-82. Put a lid on Bridges who follows up his 23-point first half with two in the third. VanVleet leads five Raptors starters in double figures with 20. – 10:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: TOR 84, PHX 82
Bridges: 25 Pts, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 10-16 FG
Ayton: 18 Pts, 11 Reb, 7-15 FG
Paul: 12 Pts, 9 Ast, 4-9 FG
VanVleet: 20 Pts, 6 Ast, 7-15 FG – 10:43 PM
End of 3Q: TOR 84, PHX 82
Bridges: 25 Pts, 4 Ast, 3 Stl, 10-16 FG
Ayton: 18 Pts, 11 Reb, 7-15 FG
Paul: 12 Pts, 9 Ast, 4-9 FG
VanVleet: 20 Pts, 6 Ast, 7-15 FG – 10:43 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Raptors had 53 points at half and now have 63. The Suns still have 62, so that’s a 10-0 run. That’s all the fingers I got. VanVleet pushing pace, either scoring in transition or getting to the paint & pitching like for Gary Trent Jr. Raps lead 63-62. – 10:24 PM
The Raptors had 53 points at half and now have 63. The Suns still have 62, so that’s a 10-0 run. That’s all the fingers I got. VanVleet pushing pace, either scoring in transition or getting to the paint & pitching like for Gary Trent Jr. Raps lead 63-62. – 10:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Scottie Barnes is gassed, just came out. VanVleet 3-point play.
#Suns up 55-46 with 3:21 left in half. Paul back in. – 9:56 PM
Scottie Barnes is gassed, just came out. VanVleet 3-point play.
#Suns up 55-46 with 3:21 left in half. Paul back in. – 9:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie muscles up two.
Bridges off glass running jumper good, fouled by VanVleet.
FT. #Suns up seven. Bridges 19 on 7-of-9. – 9:47 PM
Okogie muscles up two.
Bridges off glass running jumper good, fouled by VanVleet.
FT. #Suns up seven. Bridges 19 on 7-of-9. – 9:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Siakam stays out there after playing the entire first quarter. (VanVleet and Trent also played entire quarter.) – 9:37 PM
Siakam stays out there after playing the entire first quarter. (VanVleet and Trent also played entire quarter.) – 9:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Chris Paul hits a 30-foot buzzer beater, Suns up 31-28 after 1
Bridges had 16, Trent 8/VanVleet 7 for Toronto – 9:35 PM
Chris Paul hits a 30-foot buzzer beater, Suns up 31-28 after 1
Bridges had 16, Trent 8/VanVleet 7 for Toronto – 9:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Suns up 31-28 after a quarter. Trent and VanVleet have 15 combined for Raps, while Bridges has 16. – 9:35 PM
Suns up 31-28 after a quarter. Trent and VanVleet have 15 combined for Raps, while Bridges has 16. – 9:35 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Barnes has gotten the Paul assignment out of the gate, with VanVleet guarding Bridges. Might need to make an adjustment there. Bridges has 10 of Phoenix’s first 14 points. – 9:23 PM
Barnes has gotten the Paul assignment out of the gate, with VanVleet guarding Bridges. Might need to make an adjustment there. Bridges has 10 of Phoenix’s first 14 points. – 9:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Wainright in for Cam Johnson. #Suns up three as #Raptors get 3 out of timeout from VanVleet. – 9:22 PM
Wainright in for Cam Johnson. #Suns up three as #Raptors get 3 out of timeout from VanVleet. – 9:22 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
VanVleet up against Steph, Lillard and CP — three top-75ers — in four nights. That’s some kind of run. – 9:09 PM
VanVleet up against Steph, Lillard and CP — three top-75ers — in four nights. That’s some kind of run. – 9:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The pride of Rexdale, Dalano Banton, is back and available for the Raptors tonight; they’ll start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa – 8:43 PM
The pride of Rexdale, Dalano Banton, is back and available for the Raptors tonight; they’ll start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa – 8:43 PM
More on this storyline
Kawhi Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition, and it’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship Raptors team, Lowry and VanVleet, are on their short list of targets. -via Action Network / January 30, 2023
Jake Fischer on Fred VanVleet: I have not heard that he has requested a trade or that he’s pounding the table trying to get out of there. -via Spotify / January 28, 2023
The strong expectation in league circles is that Raptors guard Fred VanVleet plans to hire Klutch Sports as his new representation. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 27, 2023