Live stream: Pelicans 60, Nuggets 57

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-25) play against the Denver Nuggets (34-16) at Ball Arena

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 31, 2023

New Orleans Pelicans 60, Denver Nuggets 57 (Half)

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Love Kentavious Caldwell-Pope getting up five 3s that half. Love Denver getting up 19 3s as a team.

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

At the half:

Another rough stint for the backup unit but Denver fight to get back in it.

Jokic up to 11 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists.

Murray added 14 points.

At the half:

Another rough stint for the backup unit but Denver fight to get back in it.

Jokic up to 11 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists.

Murray added 14 points.

If you're Malone, what's your message to the team?

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

CJ with 12 pts and 5 ast in the 1st half 🫡

#Pelicans

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Some signs of life from New Orleans' offense in the first half. Racked up 19 assists. Ingram has 6 of 'em. Herb, CJ and Trey all with 12 points.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of 1st half: Pelicans 60, Nuggets 57

McCollum 12 pts, 5 assts

Jones 12 pts, 3 stls

Murphy 12 pts

End of 1st half: Pelicans 60, Nuggets 57

McCollum 12 pts, 5 assts

Jones 12 pts, 3 stls

Murphy 12 pts

Really strong half from the Pels, but they relaxed for a few minutes and that's all Denver needed to make it a game. Pels have to stay locked in to come away with a win here.

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Pelicans 60-57:

-Murray: 14 points, 4 assists, 5/10 FG, 3 TOVs

-Joker: 11-8-6 on 6 shots

-8 total points from the bench, everyone a minus

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Pelicans 60-57:

-Murray: 14 points, 4 assists, 5/10 FG, 3 TOVs

-Joker: 11-8-6 on 6 shots

-8 total points from the bench, everyone a minus

Nuggets won that quarter somehow and have the momentum.

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Pelicans 60, Nuggets 57

– CJ: 12p, 5a

– Herb: 12p, 3s, 4/4 FG, 2/2 3P

– Trey: 12p

– Ingram: 7p, 6a

– Pels have 19 assists on 24 FGs

Pels: 55.8 FG%, 7/15 3P, 5/5 FT

HALF: Pelicans 60, Nuggets 57

– CJ: 12p, 5a

– Herb: 12p, 3s, 4/4 FG, 2/2 3P

– Trey: 12p

– Ingram: 7p, 6a

– Pels have 19 assists on 24 FGs

Pels: 55.8 FG%, 7/15 3P, 5/5 FT

Nuggets: 46.5 FG%, 8/19 3P, 9/10 FT

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans led 53-41 with 3:30 left in the 2Q.

Pelicans led 53-41 with 3:30 left in the 2Q.

They take a 60-57 lead into halftime.

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

That was one of the nicest moves I've seen Jokic make. 🔥🔥🔥

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Joker just made a FILTHY move

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pels are up to 8 steals in the 1st half. They've done a really good job of swarming Jokic in the dribble-handoff actions

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets with 10 first-half turnovers. New Orleans' length has overwhelmed them.

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets just committed their 10th turnover and there are 5 minutes left in the half.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Perfect pass by Larry to set up Trey for the 3-point play 🔥 10:46 PM Perfect pass by Larry to set up Trey for the 3-point play 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k3XsrvBQ2a

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Bruce Brown loses the ball on a dribble move and immediately takes out Alvarado's knees diving for a loose ball.

He has not been good today either.

He has not been good today either. – Bruce Brown loses the ball on a dribble move and immediately takes out Alvarado’s knees diving for a loose ball.He has not been good today either. – 10:45 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

#Pelicans with 13 assists in the 1st quarter:

CJ with 5, B.I. with 4

#Pelicans with 13 assists in the 1st quarter:

CJ with 5, B.I. with 4

NOLA leads 35-31

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Hey look at how good the Pelicans can be when the offense works!

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Trey Murphy drills a deep 2 at the first-quarter buzzer, giving the Pelicans a 35-31 lead over the Nuggets after 12 minutes.

Trey Murphy drills a deep 2 at the first-quarter buzzer, giving the Pelicans a 35-31 lead over the Nuggets after 12 minutes.

Beautiful basketball. 36 more minutes please.

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

That was the Pelicans' 8th 35-point first quarter of the season and first since the road game against the Wizards on Jan. 9.

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets give up 35 points in the 1st quarter. The rim protection between Joker and Jeff Green was about as bad as it can get.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 35, Nuggets 31

Jones 8 pts, 2 stls

Murphy 6 pts

Ingram 5 pts, 4 assts

End of the 1st: Pelicans 35, Nuggets 31

Jones 8 pts, 2 stls

Murphy 6 pts

Ingram 5 pts, 4 assts

Pels shot 62.5 percent from the floor, 5-9 on 3s and picked up 13 assists on 15 field goals. One of the better quarters they've played in a while.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

After one quarter, Nikola Jokic is on pace for 16 points, 20 rebounds, 20 assists tonight.

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Herb Jones is 2 for 2 from 3-point range, and going back to last game, he's hit 4 of his last 5. 🔥

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green talked about how things started flowing better offensively in the second half against Milwaukee.

So far against Denver – 9 assists on 9 field goals.

Willie Green talked about how things started flowing better offensively in the second half against Milwaukee.

So far against Denver – 9 assists on 9 field goals.

It's carrying over on that end. Pels just not getting as many stops as they'd like in the 1Q.

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Murray stays out there. Denver will either go with a 10-man unit or a KCP stagger.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Mal makin’ it rain ☔️

9 PTS (3/3 3PT) in the first quarter so far 10:24 PM Mal makin’ it rain ☔️9 PTS (3/3 3PT) in the first quarter so far pic.twitter.com/tlMvpNKtsF

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Willie Green was clearly upset with Trey Murphy after that last play. Trey could’ve made the extra pass to BI at the top of the key. Instead, he drove into traffic and turned it over.

Willie Green was clearly upset with Trey Murphy after that last play. Trey could've made the extra pass to BI at the top of the key. Instead, he drove into traffic and turned it over.

Green has been drilling his team on making the extra pass lately.

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Games when Jamal Murray is on fire >>>

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

People still want to trade Brandon Ingram because he's been hurt?

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

After trailing 10-5 out of the gates, the Pelicans grab a 15-12 lead over the Nuggets. Denver calls timeout. New Orleans has made 6 of their first 9 shots — all assisted — including 3 makes in 4 attempts from 3-point range.

After trailing 10-5 out of the gates, the Pelicans grab a 15-12 lead over the Nuggets. Denver calls timeout. New Orleans has made 6 of their first 9 shots — all assisted — including 3 makes in 4 attempts from 3-point range.

Great movement. Great energy. Great start.

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

MPJ goes to punish the switch on CJ McCollum on one end and misses the turnaround midrange jumper.

CJ comes back and drills the deep catch-and-shoot three over a non-contest by MPJ.

MPJ goes to punish the switch on CJ McCollum on one end and misses the turnaround midrange jumper.

CJ comes back and drills the deep catch-and-shoot three over a non-contest by MPJ.

Nuggets timeout.

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram has made two very good passes to the corner so far. Trey with a drive for a dunk and Herb with a 3.

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram has made two very good passes to the corner so far. Trey with a 3 and Herb with a 3.

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Marcus Camby is courtside in Denver for Nuggets-Pelicans.

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Good aggressiveness and hustle from MPJ for the first Nuggets bucket.

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Tip time in Denver. Nuggets and Pelicans on TNT (whenever the Knicks and Lakers game ends).

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Alright, Nuggets basketball time. Sorry about the OT game on TNT folks

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Interested to see how the Nuggets handle today. The Pelicans are a dangerous team that’s going through a horrible rough patch. Can’t get caught up in the recent numbers.

Interested to see how the Nuggets handle today. The Pelicans are a dangerous team that's going through a horrible rough patch. Can't get caught up in the recent numbers.

Looking for a big Aaron Gordon game today, on top of a Joker response.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Trey Murphy

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Trey Murphy

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Who's staying up late with me to watch the Pelicans tonight?

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets starters vs. Pelicans:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nuggets starters vs. Pelicans:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Denver Nuggets pregame show starts now. Come join me,

✅ Bones in limbo

✅ Most feared players in the NBA

✅ Nuggets-Pelicans keys to the game

Denver Nuggets pregame show starts now. Come join me,

✅ Bones in limbo

✅ Most feared players in the NBA

✅ Nuggets-Pelicans keys to the game

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Rising Star Trey is preparing for tonight’s late-night battle in Denver 🏀

🕘: 9 pm CT

📺: @NBAonTNT

📻: @995WRNO 8:42 PM Rising Star Trey is preparing for tonight’s late-night battle in Denver 🏀🕘: 9 pm CT📺: @NBAonTNT📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/jtmjEBpu4V

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Jamal Murray is still questionable tonight. He'll warm up and see how he feels.

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Stationary shooting drills for Dyson Daniels.

Stationary shooting drills for Dyson Daniels.

He's recovering from a right ankle sprain.

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Dyson Daniels is out doing some stationary shooting before tonight's game. One more step in his recovery process from a right ankle sprain.

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Last week, Denver had success in the first half with their switch everything lineup.

Last week, Denver had success in the first half with their switch everything lineup.

In the 2nd half, Pels did a better job timing the slip and attacking the switch right at the exchange. Alvarado in particular seemed to figure out the timing.

