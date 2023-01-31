Live stream: Pelicans 60, Nuggets 57

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-25) play against the Denver Nuggets (34-16) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday January 31, 2023
New Orleans Pelicans 60, Denver Nuggets 57 (Half)
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Love Kentavious Caldwell-Pope getting up five 3s that half. Love Denver getting up 19 3s as a team. – 11:10 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half: #Pelicans 60, #Nuggets 57
Another rough stint for the backup unit but Denver fight to get back in it.
Jokic up to 11 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists.
Murray added 14 points.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 11:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ with 12 pts and 5 ast in the 1st half 🫡
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/0PFpGiNslz – 11:07 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Some signs of life from New Orleans’ offense in the first half. Racked up 19 assists. Ingram has 6 of ’em. Herb, CJ and Trey all with 12 points. – 11:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of 1st half: Pelicans 60, Nuggets 57
McCollum 12 pts, 5 assts
Jones 12 pts, 3 stls
Murphy 12 pts
Really strong half from the Pels, but they relaxed for a few minutes and that’s all Denver needed to make it a game. Pels have to stay locked in to come away with a win here. – 11:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Pelicans 60-57:
-Murray: 14 points, 4 assists, 5/10 FG, 3 TOVs
-Joker: 11-8-6 on 6 shots
-8 total points from the bench, everyone a minus
Nuggets won that quarter somehow and have the momentum. pic.twitter.com/oNRluuB41Q – 11:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
carrying the lead into the break
#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance pic.twitter.com/IgNLt8IJV8 – 11:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 60, Nuggets 57
– CJ: 12p, 5a
– Herb: 12p, 3s, 4/4 FG, 2/2 3P
– Trey: 12p
– Ingram: 7p, 6a
– Pels have 19 assists on 24 FGs
Pels: 55.8 FG%, 7/15 3P, 5/5 FT
Nuggets: 46.5 FG%, 8/19 3P, 9/10 FT – 11:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans led 53-41 with 3:30 left in the 2Q.
They take a 60-57 lead into halftime. – 11:04 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Lots of notes, takeaways, reaction, nuggets from Heat’s big win in Cleveland. Miami now just 1.5 games behind No. 5 Cleveland and two ahead of No. 7 Knicks: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pels are up to 8 steals in the 1st half. They’ve done a really good job of swarming Jokic in the dribble-handoff actions – 11:02 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets with 10 first-half turnovers. New Orleans’ length has overwhelmed them. – 10:53 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
🔥To The Firepit 🔥
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Josh Giddey join me this week.
🏀 Giannis nails consecutive triples to reach 50 vs. Pelicans
🏀 Giddey’s transition tempo pic.twitter.com/ZCcfQ19Ash – 10:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets just committed their 10th turnover and there are 5 minutes left in the half. – 10:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Perfect pass by Larry to set up Trey for the 3-point play 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k3XsrvBQ2a – 10:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bruce Brown loses the ball on a dribble move and immediately takes out Alvarado’s knees diving for a loose ball.
He has not been good today either. – 10:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Great hustle, dish by Rising Star Jose 🙌
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/ecQ9QfAHlj – 10:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
#Pelicans with 13 assists in the 1st quarter:
CJ with 5, B.I. with 4
NOLA leads 35-31 pic.twitter.com/1GKEdGWiYy – 10:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trey with the Buzzer Beater 🕕 pic.twitter.com/qE0zhIgMqB – 10:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
offense clicking so far, we love that.
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/3zYQptoWoi – 10:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy drills a deep 2 at the first-quarter buzzer, giving the Pelicans a 35-31 lead over the Nuggets after 12 minutes.
Beautiful basketball. 36 more minutes please. – 10:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
offense clicking so far, we love that.
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/w5V6FYpPP3 – 10:34 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
That was the Pelicans’ 8th 35-point first quarter of the season and first since the road game against the Wizards on Jan. 9. – 10:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets give up 35 points in the 1st quarter. The rim protection between Joker and Jeff Green was about as bad as it can get. – 10:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 35, Nuggets 31
Jones 8 pts, 2 stls
Murphy 6 pts
Ingram 5 pts, 4 assts
Pels shot 62.5 percent from the floor, 5-9 on 3s and picked up 13 assists on 15 field goals. One of the better quarters they’ve played in a while. – 10:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
After one quarter, Nikola Jokic is on pace for 16 points, 20 rebounds, 20 assists tonight. – 10:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb hits his 2nd trey of the first quarter 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lxJf6tGRJ6 – 10:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb Jones is 2 for 2 from 3-point range, and going back to last game, he’s hit 4 of his last 5. 🔥 – 10:28 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Glad to have ya back in the building @Marcus Camby
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/TGtNvCF8Ji – 10:27 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green talked about how things started flowing better offensively in the second half against Milwaukee.
So far against Denver – 9 assists on 9 field goals.
It’s carrying over on that end. Pels just not getting as many stops as they’d like in the 1Q. – 10:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Murray stays out there. Denver will either go with a 10-man unit or a KCP stagger. – 10:25 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Mal makin’ it rain ☔️
9 PTS (3/3 3PT) in the first quarter so far pic.twitter.com/tlMvpNKtsF – 10:24 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green was clearly upset with Trey Murphy after that last play. Trey could’ve made the extra pass to BI at the top of the key. Instead, he drove into traffic and turned it over.
Green has been drilling his team on making the extra pass lately. – 10:23 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
FINAL: Lakers 129, Knicks 123.
That was the Lakers’ first OT win since Nov. 2 against the Pelicans — they had lost four in a row since then. LeBron with 28, AD with 27, Russ with a good showing in OT with 17 points and 8 rebounds.
LeBron is 89 points from passing Kareem. – 10:23 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray’s 3-3 from 3-point range early vs. New Orleans. He’s dialed. – 10:21 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
After trailing 10-5 out of the gates, the Pelicans grab a 15-12 lead over the Nuggets. Denver calls timeout. New Orleans has made 6 of their first 9 shots — all assisted — including 3 makes in 4 attempts from 3-point range.
Great movement. Great energy. Great start. – 10:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
MPJ goes to punish the switch on CJ McCollum on one end and misses the turnaround midrange jumper.
CJ comes back and drills the deep catch-and-shoot three over a non-contest by MPJ.
Nuggets timeout. – 10:14 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram has made two very good passes to the corner so far. Trey with a drive for a dunk and Herb with a 3. – 10:14 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram has made two very good passes to the corner so far. Trey with a 3 and Herb with a 3. – 10:12 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The move is drinking coffee at 8 pm.
Especially when you have to do both Locked On Pelicans and Locked On NBA after the late game – 10:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Good aggressiveness and hustle from MPJ for the first Nuggets bucket. – 10:09 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Tip time in Denver. Nuggets and Pelicans on TNT (whenever the Knicks and Lakers game ends). – 10:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, Nuggets basketball time. Sorry about the OT game on TNT folks – 10:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Roll Call: who’s staying up late with us?
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/zBcvIznw2a – 9:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Interested to see how the Nuggets handle today. The Pelicans are a dangerous team that’s going through a horrible rough patch. Can’t get caught up in the recent numbers.
Looking for a big Aaron Gordon game today, on top of a Joker response. – 9:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:45 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Trey Murphy
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
mile high five.
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/WgYYxHprhP – 9:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Pelicans:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 9:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Denver Nuggets pregame show starts now. Come join me, @DLineCo and @Duvalier Johnson.
✅ Bones in limbo
✅ Most feared players in the NBA
✅ Nuggets-Pelicans keys to the game
youtube.com/live/ouQBaBiyh… – 9:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
PSA: Tomorrow night I’ll be at @DikeouArt with @thomasbeller discussing his new basketball book “Lost in the Game.” Given there’s a chapter on Nikola Jokic (& a chapter on Bol Bol), I promise plenty of #Nuggets talk. Plus, first 30 people get a free copy of his book. Come hang! pic.twitter.com/lCttBBet07 – 9:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Taking a night after the road trip, and @psaundersdp is handling #Nuggets coverage against the Pels. Like Allstate says, you’re in good hands. – 9:08 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Coach on tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans 🎙 pic.twitter.com/iGMSnz7TiT – 8:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Rising Star Trey is preparing for tonight’s late-night battle in Denver 🏀
🕘: 9 pm CT
📺: @NBAonTNT
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/jtmjEBpu4V – 8:42 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Just bet on Pelicans moneyline +220. pic.twitter.com/PSqkslR5Me – 8:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
every time we pop out, it pop off
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/IyokMcYYLx – 8:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray is still questionable tonight. He’ll warm up and see how he feels. – 8:22 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Stationary shooting drills for Dyson Daniels.
He’s recovering from a right ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/AKUb4SfqY4 – 8:16 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Dyson Daniels is out doing some stationary shooting before tonight’s game. One more step in his recovery process from a right ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/M31IciszTH – 8:16 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1991, the @Denver Nuggets Michael Adams had 45 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists in a win over the Nets.
With a listed height of 5-feet-10-inches, Adams is the shortest player in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double.
🔗 Subscribe: https://t.co/hsL5BaF11D pic.twitter.com/f8dIs4GELV – 7:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Expanded on this morning’s reporting on today’s episode of Clap Your Hands w/ @EliotShorrParks.
Plus, some overdue Sixers-Nuggets talk & a vote of no concern over the Magic loss podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kyl… – 6:57 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Last week, Denver had success in the first half with their switch everything lineup.
In the 2nd half, Pels did a better job timing the slip and attacking the switch right at the exchange. Alvarado in particular seemed to figure out the timing. pic.twitter.com/Q9csCgUSfH – 6:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable with right knee soreness) is expected to play tonight vs the #Hornets.
Last time Charlotte was here, things didn’t go great for the #Bucks. Antetokounmpo brought the Jan. 6 game up unprompted after he dropped 50 on New Orleans. – 6:24 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Primer: Southwest Division
🔘 Grizzlies (7:50)
🔘 Pelicans (14:30)
🔘 Mavs (22:01)
🔘 Spurs (32:52)
🔘 Rockets (38:11)
🎧 https://t.co/eVKeCGqdol
🍎 https://t.co/0ItazOqz3S
✳️ https://t.co/Ei2c1EFQSZ
📺 https://t.co/IaUqiSo8xk pic.twitter.com/C0Od8F2iMl – 5:04 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
getting ready for late night hoops 🌃
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/RffY3CtCZQ – 4:45 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
I would like to formally apologize to anyone listening to that Nuggets twitter spaces that heard Ron trying to get in on the NBA conversation multiple times throughout that hour. He’s now ignoring me for not taking his opinion seriously. pic.twitter.com/DFWGjTIrmL – 4:10 PM
