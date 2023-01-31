Pistons assistant coach: Luka Doncic spoke very disrespectfully to Dwane Casey

Marc J. Spears: Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen said he had words with Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic after he believed he spoke very disrespectfully to Pistons head coach Dwane Casey during yesterday’s game.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen said he had words with Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic after he believed he spoke very disrespectfully to Pistons head coach Dwane Casey during yesterday’s game. – 5:56 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Luka Doncic is an incredible player, no doubt, but watching him score 53 and barely beat the lowly Pistons, I wonder when he will figure out the value of teammates. #NBA – 5:22 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Luka Dončić and Pistons assistant Jerome Allen exchanged words on Monday.
@Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine try to get to the bottom of the incident. pic.twitter.com/vMAOuc1emN – 5:15 PM
Luka Dončić and Pistons assistant Jerome Allen exchanged words on Monday.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
More than just a scorer, but it’s nice to know that Luka Doncic can pour in the points when needed in a variety of ways. Read about it here:
mavs.com/luka-scoring-m… – 4:13 PM
More than just a scorer, but it’s nice to know that Luka Doncic can pour in the points when needed in a variety of ways. Read about it here:
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“Yap back, Luka!”
@Zach Lowe is all for Luka chirping at opposing coaches 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Gtgo2IVeKQ – 3:20 PM
“Yap back, Luka!”
Mark Followill @MFollowill
If you looked at only regulation games, the 53 for Luka last night against the Pistons was the most in a game in Mavs history (Luka’s 60 and Dirk’s 53 were both in OT games). Incredible shooting line, 17-24 FG and 12-13 on 2s! pic.twitter.com/Ob7myQk6KW – 3:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
One night after dropping a franchise non-OT record 53 points, Luka Doncic ran in the scrimmage with the Mavs’ low-minutes reserves and two-way guys (and Jared Dudley) for about a half-hour. pic.twitter.com/uWinEew1f7 – 2:27 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Urgent question: is it OK for a Kings fan to walk around in a Luka jersey? – 1:54 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
After his 53-point game last night, some of the postgame interview with Luka and @Jeff Wade on our broadcast. pic.twitter.com/OJyCCOr9CN – 10:46 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Highlights from last night’s 53 point performance from Luka Dončić in a Mavs 111-105 win vs Detroit. More must see TV from Luka who has 50+ in 4 of his last 17 games
pic.twitter.com/c7XyGTbds3 – 10:38 AM
Highlights from last night’s 53 point performance from Luka Dončić in a Mavs 111-105 win vs Detroit. More must see TV from Luka who has 50+ in 4 of his last 17 games
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG by quarter this season:
1st — Luka Doncic (11.4)
2nd — Damian Lillard (9.0)
3rd — Luka Doncic (10.4)
Most PPG by quarter this season:
1st — Luka Doncic (11.4)
2nd — Damian Lillard (9.0)
3rd — Luka Doncic (10.4)
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“He’s the most dominant offensive player in the NBA.”
—@LegsESPN on Luka Dončić pic.twitter.com/0gMHXIMwM0 – 10:13 AM
“He’s the most dominant offensive player in the NBA.”
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
NBA on pace for historic 50-point performances: Luka Doncic and Giannis on the list eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 6:53 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic on trash talking with Pistons’ bench: It gets me going eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 5:37 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic scores 53 points on 24 shots eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:03 AM
John Henson @Johnhenson31
If you watched the Mavs game Luka was so hot at HT walking into tunnel lol
The 50 ball was no surprise or Mavs -4.5 live bet 🫱🏽🫲🏾💰 🔒 – 1:40 AM
If you watched the Mavs game Luka was so hot at HT walking into tunnel lol
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
“You know I’ll chirp back.” — Luka Doncic after a 53-point performance that featured a lot of trash talk with Pistons assistant Jerome Allen espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:26 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
There have been 19 50-point games in the NBA this season, which equals as many as all of last year. Luka now has 4 of them after tonight. Giannis, Lillard, Embiid and Booker have 2 each. 1 each for Tatum, Steph, Klay, Anthony Davis, Siakam, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. – 12:09 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Here’s what Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd had to say about Luka’s 53-point night and the Mavericks’ 111-105 win over Detroit Monday night at AAC.
mavs.com/mavs-nudge-pis… – 12:07 AM
Here’s what Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd had to say about Luka’s 53-point night and the Mavericks’ 111-105 win over Detroit Monday night at AAC.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic drops 53 points in return from injury, leads Mavs to victory over Detroit dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
After watching Luka rumble for 53 points in his return from what essentially amounts to a two-game injury absence … let’s put a bow on this Monday with a fresh burst of Trade Deadline Latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-de… – 11:37 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Asked what Pistons assistant Jerome Allen said to get himself and Luka Doncic chirping all night, Doncic said: “I don’t know. From the first quarter he was just chirping. I don’t want to say the words. I have no problem with that. It’s basketball. It gets me going, for sure.” – 11:17 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
This was Luka’s fourth 50-point game of the season.
These are the only other players in the last 50 years with four 50-point games before February 😳 pic.twitter.com/Nke1ZYzHqU – 11:17 PM
This was Luka’s fourth 50-point game of the season.
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Some more Mavs history tonight. 53 points for Luka Doncic, tying the 2nd most in a game in Mavs history. Started with 24 in the 1Q, and had 18 in the 3Q as the Mavs chewed up most of an 11 point deficit. Mavs beat Detroit 111-105. – 11:16 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on chirping between Luka and Jerome Allen: “A bunch of nothing. … I like it. That’s the way it should be. Competitive. I love the way Luka plays and carries himself. … It was clean, nothing dirty about it.” – 11:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey: “I thought our competitive spirit was there.” Mentioned needing to learn to keep everything in check and not have some of those fouls that they had. – 11:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic on his left ankle sprain after missing 1 game and dropping 53-8-5 in his return: “Still far from 100%, but we’re getting there.” – 11:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic, scoring *and* chirping master tonight vs. Pistons: “It was their assistant coach. He started chirping in the first quarter. They didn’t like when I chirped back. They said ‘Play basketball.’ If they’re going to chirp at me, I’m going to chirp back. I’m not scared.” – 11:02 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Luka Doncic last 2 games:
Jan. 26: 0 points (got injured)
Tonight: 53 points
The last 3 players to score 50+ points more from one game to the next:
Jan. 2023 Donovan Mitchell (+56)
Nov. 2018 Kemba Walker (+53)
Jan. 2010 Andre Miller (+50) – 11:01 PM
Luka Doncic last 2 games:
Jan. 26: 0 points (got injured)
Tonight: 53 points
The last 3 players to score 50+ points more from one game to the next:
Jan. 2023 Donovan Mitchell (+56)
Nov. 2018 Kemba Walker (+53)
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavs star Luka Doncic is the 4th different player in the last 50 years with four 50-point games prior to February (Jordan in 1988-1989, Kobe in 2005-06, Harden x3). Luka’s 5 50-point games are more than the rest of the Mavs had in their history combined (4). @ESPNStatsInfo pic.twitter.com/zkRiCqlixH – 10:59 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Final: #Mavs 111, #Pistons 105.
Luka Doncic explodes for 53 points to lead Dallas to the victory. Mavs guard and former Piston Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter. – 10:59 PM
Final: #Mavs 111, #Pistons 105.
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka tonight:
53 PTS
8 REB
5 AST
17-24 FG
14-18 FT
Luka tonight:
53 PTS
8 REB
5 AST
17-24 FG
14-18 FT
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Luka Doncic just delivered a ridiculous performance in the Mavericks’ 111-105 win over the Pistons:
53 points
8 rebounds
5 assists
2 steals
5 threes
70.8 FG%
Luka Doncic just delivered a ridiculous performance in the Mavericks’ 111-105 win over the Pistons:
53 points
8 rebounds
5 assists
2 steals
5 threes
70.8 FG%
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ scoring tonight vs. Pistons…
Luka Doncic: 53 points
Everyone else: 58 points – 10:58 PM
Mavs’ scoring tonight vs. Pistons…
Luka Doncic: 53 points
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
FINAL: Mavericks 111, Pistons 105. Detroit controlled much of the first three quarters, but the game flipped once Dinwiddie got some shots to fall with Luka on the bench early in the 4th. Pistons aren’t happy with the officiating. Luka scored 53. – 10:58 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs earn a comeback win over Pistons behind Luka’s 53 points. Early recap here.
mavs.com/mavs-nudge-pis… – 10:58 PM
Mavs earn a comeback win over Pistons behind Luka’s 53 points. Early recap here.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Players with four 50-point games in a season prior to February over last 50 years (via @ESPNStatsInfo):
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
James Harden (three times)
Luka Doncic – 10:57 PM
Players with four 50-point games in a season prior to February over last 50 years (via @ESPNStatsInfo):
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant
James Harden (three times)
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Just another one of those nights for Luka Doncic.
53 points
17 of 24 shooting
Fourth game with 50+ this season pic.twitter.com/yWg89KlKKk – 10:57 PM
Just another one of those nights for Luka Doncic.
53 points
17 of 24 shooting
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Sure, Luka Doncic had 53 points tonight, but he’s still only averaging 26.5 PPG in his last two games. – 10:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I haven’t seen Casey this mad at the officials in a long time. He’s got a point. The Dinwiddie airball, shot-clock reset was the turning point in this game.
Also, Livers and Doncic just had to be separated. – 10:56 PM
I haven’t seen Casey this mad at the officials in a long time. He’s got a point. The Dinwiddie airball, shot-clock reset was the turning point in this game.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
It’s been a shootout between Luka and Bogey these last few minutes, but Dallas is ahead. Pistons down 109-105 with 41.8 seconds to go – 10:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bey had a chance to tie it on a layup and it looks like the ball slipped as he was going up.
Mavs miss on the other end but get an offensive rebound. Luka bucket.
Huge, huge blow.
Mavs up by four with 41.8 seconds left. – 10:52 PM
Bey had a chance to tie it on a layup and it looks like the ball slipped as he was going up.
Mavs miss on the other end but get an offensive rebound. Luka bucket.
Huge, huge blow.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Luka …
– 19th 50-point game in NBA this season, matching last season’s leaguewide total
– His league-best 4th 50-point game of season
– 5th career 50-point game, one more than all other Mavs combined
– First NBA player with four in a season since 2019-20 (Lillard 6, Harden 5) – 10:52 PM
Luka …
– 19th 50-point game in NBA this season, matching last season’s leaguewide total
– His league-best 4th 50-point game of season
– 5th career 50-point game, one more than all other Mavs combined
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
51 points and counting for Luka Dončić against Detroit …
It’s the 19th 50-point game of the season leaguewide and a league-fourth this season for No. 77.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 10:50 PM
51 points and counting for Luka Dončić against Detroit …
It’s the 19th 50-point game of the season leaguewide and a league-fourth this season for No. 77.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bogey and Luka are trading buckets and this has been a fun-ass game. – 10:50 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The fifth 50-point game of Doncic’s career and fourth this season. – 10:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic has his fourth 50-point game of the season and fifth of his career. – 10:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Mavs lead the Pistons by three and Luka is checking back in. – 10:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Mavs open the 4th with a 9-2 run, with Luka on the bench. Pistons timeout, down 92-86 with 8:36 to play – 10:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Dwane Casey trying for a technical after Mavs got an extra possession and shot clock although ball may or may not have hit rim. Regardless, Mavs score and go up 92-86 with 8:36 left. They are winning the fourth-quarter non-Luka minutes. – 10:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Not a good start to the non-Luka minutes for the Pistons. – 10:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic has 45 points and he might need to get 60 again for Dallas to pull this thing out. – 10:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Pistons 84, Mavs 83. Detroit has weathered every Dallas push, but a one-point game with Luka this locked…
Should be a fun fourth.
Bogey: 17 points
Bey: 16 points
Ivey: 11 points
5 fouls for Ivey and 4 for Livers – 10:26 PM
END OF 3Q: Pistons 84, Mavs 83. Detroit has weathered every Dallas push, but a one-point game with Luka this locked…
Should be a fun fourth.
Bogey: 17 points
Bey: 16 points
Ivey: 11 points
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 3rd quarter: #Pistons 84, #Mavs 83.
Bogdanovic: 17 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asts
Bey: 16 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts, 2 stls
Ivey: 11 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts, 5 fouls
Luka Doncic: 45 pts (14-19 FG, 5-10 3PM, 12-16 FT), 5 asts – 10:26 PM
End of the 3rd quarter: #Pistons 84, #Mavs 83.
Bogdanovic: 17 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asts
Bey: 16 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts, 2 stls
Ivey: 11 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts, 5 fouls
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Pistons 84, Mavericks 83. Detroit led by 11, but Dallas rallied back. Still anyone’s game. Luka has 45.
Bogdanovic: 17 points
Bey: 16 points, 5 rebounds
Ivey: 11 points – 10:26 PM
End of 3: Pistons 84, Mavericks 83. Detroit led by 11, but Dallas rallied back. Still anyone’s game. Luka has 45.
Bogdanovic: 17 points
Bey: 16 points, 5 rebounds
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luka has 45
His teammates have 38
And Luka’s going to need 50-60 because Pistons enter 4th quarter with a lead – 10:25 PM
Luka has 45
His teammates have 38
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s a close game, but through three quarters, Luka Doncic holds a slim 45-38 lead over the Dallas Mavericks. – 10:25 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic has 45 points (14-19 FG) through three quarters — and the Mavs trail the East’s last-place team by a point at home. – 10:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Luka has 40 with 3:40 left in the third.
The rest of the Mavs … have 34. – 10:14 PM
Luka has 40 with 3:40 left in the third.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Luka has 40.
Rest of the Mavs have 34.
They’re losing to the Pistons.
This has another 60 pointer written all over it. – 10:14 PM
Luka has 40.
Rest of the Mavs have 34.
They’re losing to the Pistons.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 30th 30+ point game of the season.
SGA is #2 in the NBA in 30 point games. Luka Doncic has 33. – 10:13 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has his 30th 30+ point game of the season.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Luka Donicic has 40 points with 4:12 left in the third quarter. He just drew Ivey’s fifth foul. The Mavs still trail by four. – 10:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
40 for Luka, and he’ll go to the line for one more. Ivey has five fouls with 4:12 left in the third. Not good. – 10:10 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic has 34 points. The rest of the Mavericks have 29. The Pistons have 74 and an 11-point lead with 6:14 to go in the third quarter. – 10:07 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Midway through the third quarter and Luka Doncic has outscored his teammates, 34-27. – 10:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Now the Mavs’ worst nightmare is happening: Luka is joining his teammates as “cold.”
Pistons are up by 11 in the blink of an eye. – 9:56 PM
Now the Mavs’ worst nightmare is happening: Luka is joining his teammates as “cold.”
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
In a must win game, Mavs get a 10-0 start and a 24 pt 1st qtr from Luka, his 4th 20 pt qtr of the season, and the 3rd mot he’s ever scored in a qtr, bu they still trail DET at halftime 57-52. Luka 8-10 shooting rest of the team 11-30. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:41 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Pistons 57, #Mavs 53.
Bogdanovic: 14 pts, 3 rebs
Hayes: 8 pts, 3 rebs, 5 asts, 2 stls
Duren: 7 pts, 2 rebs
Livers: 7 pts, 4 fouls
Luka Doncic: 27 pts (8-of-10 FG, 5-7 3PM, 6-8 FT), 4 asts – 9:40 PM
Halftime: #Pistons 57, #Mavs 53.
Bogdanovic: 14 pts, 3 rebs
Hayes: 8 pts, 3 rebs, 5 asts, 2 stls
Duren: 7 pts, 2 rebs
Livers: 7 pts, 4 fouls
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 57, Mavs 53. Luka has 27, but this game has gone favorably for Detroit thus far. Remove Luka from the equation, and the Mavs are shooting 11-30.
Bogdanovic: 14 points
Hayes: 8 points, 5 assists
Livers: 7 points
Duren: 7 points – 9:38 PM
Halftime: Pistons 57, Mavs 53. Luka has 27, but this game has gone favorably for Detroit thus far. Remove Luka from the equation, and the Mavs are shooting 11-30.
Bogdanovic: 14 points
Hayes: 8 points, 5 assists
Livers: 7 points
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Not getting a shot off there is inexcusable. Doncic walks off the court in disbelief after catching a pass from Hardaway at the buzzer, too late to get off a shot. – 9:37 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Luka had 24 of the Mavs’ 30 points in the first quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/CW9xV849Fs – 9:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The NBA is weird. This is a good defensive game for the Pistons so far because their blitzing of Luka is working. Executed very well.
If the Mavs were hitting shots, though, this would be a terrible defensive half on paper. – 9:32 PM
The NBA is weird. This is a good defensive game for the Pistons so far because their blitzing of Luka is working. Executed very well.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Apropos of nothing, Monty Williams said “happy on the farm” earlier today, which Dwane Casey said a ton during his Raptors days. – 9:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Livers has made some really good plays protecting the rim.
Ball movement has been ehhh for Detroit, but the Pistons do lead by three.
Mavs not named Luka are 5-20 from the floor. – 9:21 PM
Isaiah Livers has made some really good plays protecting the rim.
Ball movement has been ehhh for Detroit, but the Pistons do lead by three.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just scored 24 points in the first quarter despite possibly losing hearing in his left ear. pic.twitter.com/wJm9lmpeUu – 9:13 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Through 1 quarter, Luka on pace to score 96 tonight. #WiltWatch – 9:13 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is on the bench to start the second quarter. So some other Mavs should start scoring. Theoretically. – 9:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Mavs 30, Pistons 27. Luka has 24 of Dallas’ points lol. He’s different.
Jalen Duren has seven points for Detroit. Pistons probably don’t mind how Dallas’ points are distributed in the long run. – 9:12 PM
END OF 1Q: Mavs 30, Pistons 27. Luka has 24 of Dallas’ points lol. He’s different.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Mavs 30, #Pistons 27.
Duren: 7 pts, 2 rebs
Bogdanovic: 5 pts, 2 rebs
Hayes: 5 pts, 1 reb
Luka Doncic: 24 pts (7-8 FG, 4-5 3FG, 6-8 FT) 1 ast
An offensive explosion by Doncic. – 9:11 PM
End of the 1st quarter: #Mavs 30, #Pistons 27.
Duren: 7 pts, 2 rebs
Bogdanovic: 5 pts, 2 rebs
Hayes: 5 pts, 1 reb
Luka Doncic: 24 pts (7-8 FG, 4-5 3FG, 6-8 FT) 1 ast
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Mavericks 30, Pistons 27. Detroit overcame an early 10-0 deficit. Luka already has 24 points. Not getting much help even though the Pistons are prioritizing getting the ball out of his hands.
Duren: 7 points
Hayes, Bogey: 5 points – 9:11 PM
End of 1: Mavericks 30, Pistons 27. Detroit overcame an early 10-0 deficit. Luka already has 24 points. Not getting much help even though the Pistons are prioritizing getting the ball out of his hands.
Duren: 7 points
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic looks pretty good in his return from a sprained ankle. He scored 24 points in the first quarter. Mavs 30, Pistons 27 – 9:11 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Oh, nothing: Doncic has 24 of Dallas’ 30 points after one quarter.
And if the Pistons keep this thing interesting, who knows how many points he’ll score? – 9:11 PM
Oh, nothing: Doncic has 24 of Dallas’ 30 points after one quarter.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is shooting some dagger looks at these refs. Cruising toward another technical, it appears. – 9:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Maybe the most impressive thing about Luka Doncic is his ability to develop unwavering beef with the most unremarkable of opponents. – 9:01 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Luka Doncic has 18 points and counting in the first quarter against the Pistons. He’s 6-of-7 overall and 3-of-4 from 3. – 9:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
While Doncic was out rehabbing his sprained left ankle, hope his back got some needed rest: He has 18 of Dallas’ 20 points. – 9:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Luka has 18 of Dallas’ 20 points, and the Pistons have the lead. I understand his frustration – 8:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ recipe during the last time they played the Mavs is working again. They’re allowing Dallas to shoot wide-open 3 if it means getting the ball out of Luka’s hands.
Dallas is 2-7 from 3 to start.
Forcing the others to make shots. – 8:59 PM
Pistons’ recipe during the last time they played the Mavs is working again. They’re allowing Dallas to shoot wide-open 3 if it means getting the ball out of Luka’s hands.
Dallas is 2-7 from 3 to start.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Mavs haven’t done anything since Pistons doubled Luka. Detroit is on a 16-5 run. – 8:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons have started making shots and doubling Luka. It went from 10-0 to 13-9. – 8:49 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s Mavericks 10, Pistons 0 with 9:19 left in the first quarter. Luka has eight of the Mavericks’ 10 points. Mavericks have not done anything wrong so far, Pistons nothing right. – 8:46 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons are down 10-0 to start the game after Doncic connects on a 3. Dwane Casey calls a timeout. – 8:44 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
10-0 Mavericks, with 8 of the points being scored by Doncic. Welcome back. – 8:44 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
DET starters: Bey, Bogdanovic, Duren, Burks, Ivey
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:08 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
DET starters: Bey, Bogdanovic, Duren, Burks, Ivey
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 60 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists versus the Magic.
He became the first player in NBA history to record a 60 point triple-double, a feat that has only been matched by Luka Doncic.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 7:25 PM
📅 On this day in 2018, the @Houston Rockets James Harden had 60 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists versus the Magic.
He became the first player in NBA history to record a 60 point triple-double, a feat that has only been matched by Luka Doncic.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I asked Dwane Casey pregame about young players coming into the NBA with aspirations of being a star and/or go-to guys, but 99.9 percent having to eventually settle in as role player. When does that realization happen?
Thought his response in regards to Detroit was insightful: pic.twitter.com/yBo4u9YlEE – 7:18 PM
I asked Dwane Casey pregame about young players coming into the NBA with aspirations of being a star and/or go-to guys, but 99.9 percent having to eventually settle in as role player. When does that realization happen?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic will play vs. Detroit Pistons dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic (left ankle sprain) will play in Mavs-Pistons tonight after missing one game: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:59 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic (ankle) will play vs. Pistons tonight, Jason Kidd said. – 6:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on most frustrating part: “The way we started the second quarter. We didn’t come out with the right approach. We’re not in the position to disregard anyone.” – 9:56 PM
More on this storyline
Tim MacMahon: Dwane Casey’s take on all the talking between Luka Doncic and the Pistons bench: “It’s a bunch of nothing, a bunch of nothing. We’ve seen worse. Remember I coached Gary Payton and Kevin Garnett, so that tonight was zero as far as chirping. I liked it.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / January 31, 2023
According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Doncic became only the fourth player in the last 50 years to record four 50-point performances before February, joining Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and James Harden, the latter of whom accomplished the feat three times. -via ESPN / January 31, 2023
ESPN Stats: Luka Doncic recorded his 5th career 50-point game. In the last 50 years, Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the only other players with that many 50-point games in their first 5 seasons. Michael Jordan 17 Luka Doncic 5 LeBron James 5 -via Twitter / January 31, 2023