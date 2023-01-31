Pistons receive disabled player exception for Cade Cunningham's injury

James Edwards III: Sources tell The Athletic: The Pistons have been granted a $5.276M DPE for the season-long loss of Cade Cunningham.
Source: Twitter @JLEdwardsIII
Source: Twitter @JLEdwardsIII
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Sources tell The Athletic: The Pistons have been granted a $5.276M DPE for the season-long loss of Cade Cunningham. – 3:37 PM
Sources tell The Athletic: The Pistons have been granted a $5.276M DPE for the season-long loss of Cade Cunningham. – 3:37 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New: #Pistons rookies Jaden Ivey & Jalen Duren will represent the organization during next month’s Rising Stars game, part of NBA All-Star Weekend.
They join 14 other Pistons to compete in the event, including Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey & Isaiah Stewart. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 2:53 PM
New: #Pistons rookies Jaden Ivey & Jalen Duren will represent the organization during next month’s Rising Stars game, part of NBA All-Star Weekend.
They join 14 other Pistons to compete in the event, including Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey & Isaiah Stewart. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 2:53 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Derek Carr now has four Pro Bowl selections.
That’s the same number as Kurt Warner, Eli Manning, Matt Ryan, Drew Bledsoe and Randall Cunningham to name a few.
Only 32 quarterbacks in NFL history have more Pro Bowls than Carr.
Derek Carr is not the 33rd-best QB ever. – 12:34 PM
Derek Carr now has four Pro Bowl selections.
That’s the same number as Kurt Warner, Eli Manning, Matt Ryan, Drew Bledsoe and Randall Cunningham to name a few.
Only 32 quarterbacks in NFL history have more Pro Bowls than Carr.
Derek Carr is not the 33rd-best QB ever. – 12:34 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey on budding chemistry with Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren: “They’ve been working together after practice going through situations…A byproduct of handling the ball more, with Killian with the second unit, Cade being out, Cory being out. Last man standing.” – 5:19 PM
Dwane Casey on budding chemistry with Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren: “They’ve been working together after practice going through situations…A byproduct of handling the ball more, with Killian with the second unit, Cade being out, Cory being out. Last man standing.” – 5:19 PM
More on this storyline
“I went vegan [years ago] because of the things that I’m putting in body,” Cunningham said. “I try to take that very seriously. The thought of putting a foreign object, a big ol’ rod in my leg, it scared me a little bit. I didn’t know how to go about it. I trusted my leg. God gave me these legs. I was nervous about it. Over the past few weeks, where I’ve been able to see the progression and how things are healing up, I don’t regret it at all.” -via The Athletic / January 17, 2023
Cunningham admitted that he’s been dealing with various amounts of shin discomfort since high school, and it finally reached a point where something needed to be addressed, or at least seriously considered. While deciding which way to go, Cunningham talked to several current players, former players, current coaches and older coaches who underwent the surgery and picked their brain. He talked to the likes of Jrue Holiday, Rodney McGruder and Tim Hardaway Jr., who, ultimately, made Cunningham feel the best about going forward with getting his shin taken care of now. “He was actually the guy who made me feel most at ease about it,” Cunningham said of Hardaway. “He was the last guy I talked to about it. He had the best experience with it. I went to the same doctor as him. It all went perfect. He is kind of the guy who, after I talked to him, I was like, ‘I’m going to do it’ and felt good about it.” -via The Athletic / January 17, 2023
Omari Sanfoka II: Casey on having Cade back on the bench Friday: “It’s great. He’s been around. He’s been in practice, in the training room getting his rehab, in the huddles after practice. It’s been great having him around, he’s one of the leaders on the team.” -via Twitter @omarisankofa / January 15, 2023