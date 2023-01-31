Tim Connelly expects Karl-Anthony Towns to return this season

Dane Moore: On @KFAN1003 today, Tim Connelly said he doesn’t want to put a specific timetable for return on Karl-Anthony Towns’ calf injury. Said KAT is still out indefinitely. But Connelly also said it is the organization’s “full expectation” that KAT will return at some point this season.
Source: Twitter @DaneMooreNBA
Source: Twitter @DaneMooreNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
On @KFAN1003 today, Tim Connelly said he doesn’t want to put a specific timetable for return on Karl-Anthony Towns’ calf injury. Said KAT is still out indefinitely.
But Connelly also said it is the organization’s “full expectation” that KAT will return at some point this season. – 4:50 PM
On @KFAN1003 today, Tim Connelly said he doesn’t want to put a specific timetable for return on Karl-Anthony Towns’ calf injury. Said KAT is still out indefinitely.
But Connelly also said it is the organization’s “full expectation” that KAT will return at some point this season. – 4:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Rudy Gobert (right groin) and Taurean Prince (left ankle) are still listed as questionable for tonight’s Kings/T-Wolves game. Jordan McLaughlin (left calf) and Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf) are out.
Kings have everyone available. – 5:39 PM
Rudy Gobert (right groin) and Taurean Prince (left ankle) are still listed as questionable for tonight’s Kings/T-Wolves game. Jordan McLaughlin (left calf) and Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf) are out.
Kings have everyone available. – 5:39 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
Twitter, Tell my pops to answer the phone after that can of whoop ass we opened on dem boys 🦅 @Eagles pic.twitter.com/zldWfP2um4 – 6:13 PM
Twitter, Tell my pops to answer the phone after that can of whoop ass we opened on dem boys 🦅 @Eagles pic.twitter.com/zldWfP2um4 – 6:13 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Karl-Anthony Towns has not been on the bench for the last several games. Asked Chris Finch about it before the game:
Said Towns is adhering to “recovery protocols and keeping his leg in the right position.”
Still no timetable for a return. – 7:47 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns has not been on the bench for the last several games. Asked Chris Finch about it before the game:
Said Towns is adhering to “recovery protocols and keeping his leg in the right position.”
Still no timetable for a return. – 7:47 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
The Tyre Nichols video is just incomprehensible. Wish we could give young kids hope that the world is becoming a better place but it’s hard to hide the evidence. We gotta do better, if not for us…at least for them. I am sick to my stomach thinking about this 🤮 – 7:32 PM
The Tyre Nichols video is just incomprehensible. Wish we could give young kids hope that the world is becoming a better place but it’s hard to hide the evidence. We gotta do better, if not for us…at least for them. I am sick to my stomach thinking about this 🤮 – 7:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Rudy Gobert (right groin) and Anthony Edwards (right wrist) are both questionable for tonight’s Kings/Timberwolves game. Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf), Taurean Prince (left ankle) and Jordan McLaughlin (left calf) are all out.
Sacramento is at full strength. – 6:00 PM
Rudy Gobert (right groin) and Anthony Edwards (right wrist) are both questionable for tonight’s Kings/Timberwolves game. Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf), Taurean Prince (left ankle) and Jordan McLaughlin (left calf) are all out.
Sacramento is at full strength. – 6:00 PM
More on this storyline
Jon Krawczynski: Tim Connelly on with @DanBarreiroKFAN: “KAT is a foundation of this franchise.” Says everyone is on the same page with his injury and that they all are just making sure when he comes back the injury doesn’t come back with him. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / January 31, 2023
Dane Moore: Chris Finch there have been “no setbacks at all, all part of the process” when asked about Karl-Anthony Towns’s calf injury after Towns posted a photo of himself on Sunday in a walking boot. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / January 30, 2023
Jason Anderson: The Timberwolves are listing Rudy Gobert (calf) and Taurean Prince (ankle) as questionable for Monday’s game against the Kings. Jordan McLaughlin (calf) and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are out. No injuries for Sacramento. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / January 29, 2023
Darren Wolfson: Yahoo reports on Denver gauging the market on Bones Hyland. Tim Connelly drafted Hyland, you can bet that Tim Connelly would have some interest there if something could be worked out to bring Hyland here to Minnesota. But again, I don’t sense the Nuggets and Wolves are far down the road on any sort of transaction. -via Spotify / January 30, 2023
While front office salaries are typically kept even more private than those of coaches, executives such as Philadelphia’s Daryl Morey, Toronto’s Masai Ujiri, Miami’s Pat Riley, Minnesota’s Tim Connelly, San Antonio’s R.C. Buford and New York’s Leon Rose are considered by industry experts to be among the highest paid, and likely above Myers, when it comes to annual salary. The upper echelon of executives, league sources say, make upwards of $10 million. Incentives are often added to these deals. Myers reached an incentive for the Warriors winning this past title. -via The Athletic / January 25, 2023