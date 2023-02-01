Live stream: Blazers 2, Grizzlies 6

The Portland Trail Blazers (24-26) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (32-18) at FedExForum
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023
Portland Trail Blazers 2, Memphis Grizzlies 6 (Q1 09:56)
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Ja Morant warms up in the “Trivia” Ja 1s 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/PlZhKq4yma – 7:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Starting 5 vs. @Portland Trail Blazers
🎿 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🐶 @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/S1jna4x8P8 – 7:04 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies. Portland: Josh Hart, Jermai Grant, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Damian Lillard.
Grizz start: Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, Xavier Tillman, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Please set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 6:54 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your officials for tonight’s game between Portland and Memphis — Mark Lindsey, Justin Van Duyne and John Butler. I have no idea if @badunclep approves this trio, but my guess is he doesn’t. – 6:52 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
⭐️ reporting live from memphis ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/cbUNwE2YlQ – 6:42 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Xavier Tillman Sr. starting today. Something I mentioned yesterday. Against bigger centers, it’s a good chance that the Grizzlies opt for Tillman to start over Clarke. – 6:36 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
w/@jphanned
– Ja vs. Dame simmering
– Give McDaniels the Steph assignment!!
– Kyrie in Boston
– Embiid in or out?
– Breaking lineup news across league
– ATS picks
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=BW282S… – 6:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Memphis Grizzlies
⌚️ 4:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/VpiihheKaD – 6:26 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Danny Green is active tonight and will be available to make his @Memphis Grizzlies debut, 9 months after devastating knee surgery. Danny’s journey back has been remarkable. Easy to root for a guy with such class and gratitude he’s shown throughout career as a 3-time NBA champion. – 6:11 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Memphis says Desmond Bane and Danny Green are active and available to play tonight against Portland.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:11 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies say Desmond Bane and Danny Green will play tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. – 6:09 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane is a game-time decision. John Konchar has cleared concussion protocol, but he’ll likely be out today for precautionary reasons. Danny Green will get minutes. – 5:50 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If Lillard makes the all-star team & Fox doesn’t, that’s essentially the league telling Fox his only way in while playing in Sac is to stat hunt & prioritize 30+ points a game over wins.
It’s beyond dumb. – 5:48 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said he’s expecting Danny Green to get some minutes tonight. pic.twitter.com/ObcL4bLEik – 5:47 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, @Ja Morant played 42 minutes and travelled 2.90 miles at an average of 3.85 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/V21w3HO5DQ – 5:28 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Why we need to look closer at Giannis’ MVP case, Hawks/Grizzlies/Warriors analysis, revelations in the Wild West (Kings, Clippers, Pelicans, Lakers), at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4145568/2023/0… – 5:27 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Into the slop…
—Myles Turner (3:57)
—Blazers (7:40)
—The slop (15:42)
—Bones Hyland (25:53)
—DFS/Mavs (35:09)
—OG, FVV, Raptors (37:57)
🎧 https://t.co/8XE86ZoDc0
🍎 https://t.co/C3NiDpOonc
✳️ https://t.co/S9p92Z7ipV
📺 https://t.co/RxfKjICXvj pic.twitter.com/sH7k8B6LbS – 5:14 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
What do the Blazers need most?
Is the Blazers’ backcourt set?
@Kevin O'Connor: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/1/2… – 5:11 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Brooke Hearts Your Heart is back!
You can support our friend @brookeolzendam by donating to @AHAOregon at https://t.co/xbUmvpgEs9. We will match up to $5,000 in donations!
♥️: https://t.co/BHTPqHtakx pic.twitter.com/JObhWSlFaj – 5:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG on 40+ 3P% this season:
29.7 — Steph
24.9 — Lauri
21.6 — Bane
21.4 — Bojan pic.twitter.com/SFw7MwCUh0 – 4:11 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🐜 + 🎨 = 📲
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/K2aGmRIjVj – 3:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs injury report for tomorrow against Memphis is just Isaiah Mobley (two-way) and Dylan Windler (ankle). Both are listed as out. – 3:30 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
*Mic Check* Rip City, Can you hear us? It’s Black History Month!
Join us all month long as we celebrate, and head over to https://t.co/g0Nz7YOj8X to learn more about how to get involved! pic.twitter.com/6jWiGy1rVX – 2:47 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“Sky’s the limit for Chinbalancer.”
Talking about one of the hottest new halftime shows in the game on the latest Blazers Balcony with @brookeolzendam. Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/MhGE90XE1P pic.twitter.com/aopHvouvFj – 2:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Clint Capela, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jakob Poeltl and a whole bunch of "out of the box" Suns trades, including some downright chaotic 3-team deals: bit.ly/3HqLADW – 2:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They’re a talented bunch. Their last couple of games, kind of been more of a shootout.”
#Suns guard Damion Lee on facing Atlanta tonight.
#Hawks last three games:
W: 137-132 vs. Thunder
L: 120-113 vs. Clippers
L: 129-125 vs. Blazers pic.twitter.com/jNoaPL1czO – 2:26 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
We have three officials (and they will show up on time 🤞). They have been assigned by the #NBA: Mark Lindsay, Justin Van Duyne and John Butler. Early start for @Memphis Grizzlies and POR: see it on @GrizzOnBally starting at 5:30 (!) with Grizzlies Live. #BigMemphis – 2:01 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jamal Murray is 34 threes away from becoming the Nuggets’ franchise leader in 3FGM.
He’s averaging 2.2 3FG/G on the season, 2.5 over the last 30 games.
At his current rate, he is on pace to break the record against MEM on March 3rd on ESPN. Below are the surrounding games. pic.twitter.com/mcUpGE1HdI – 1:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day!!
Shoutout to the phenomenal Girls and Women influencing sports and paving the way for the next generations! pic.twitter.com/lbD2kxK1Vs – 1:11 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards now have some rest before a brutal 3 games in 4 nights litmus test: vs. Portland, at Brooklyn (b2b), vs. Cleveland – 1:06 PM
