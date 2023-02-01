Live stream: Blazers 2, Grizzlies 6

The Portland Trail Blazers (24-26) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (32-18) at FedExForum

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023

Portland Trail Blazers 2, Memphis Grizzlies 6 (Q1 09:56)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Casey Holdahl @CHold

An Ant hook shot gets Portland on the board first – An Ant hook shot gets Portland on the board first – 7:11 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Ja Morant warms up in the “Trivia” Ja 1s 👀👀 7:06 PM Ja Morant warms up in the “Trivia” Ja 1s 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/PlZhKq4yma

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Your starters for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies. Portland: Josh Hart, Jermai Grant, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Damian Lillard.

Grizz start: Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, Xavier Tillman, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Please set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – Your starters for Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies. Portland: Josh Hart, Jermai Grant, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Damian Lillard.Grizz start: Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, Xavier Tillman, Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr.Please set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 6:54 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Here are your officials for tonight’s game between Portland and Memphis — Mark Lindsey, Justin Van Duyne and John Butler. I have no idea if Here are your officials for tonight’s game between Portland and Memphis — Mark Lindsey, Justin Van Duyne and John Butler. I have no idea if @badunclep approves this trio, but my guess is he doesn’t. – 6:52 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Xavier Tillman Sr. starting today. Something I mentioned yesterday. Against bigger centers, it’s a good chance that the Grizzlies opt for Tillman to start over Clarke. – Xavier Tillman Sr. starting today. Something I mentioned yesterday. Against bigger centers, it’s a good chance that the Grizzlies opt for Tillman to start over Clarke. – 6:36 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement is LIVE

w/

– Ja vs. Dame simmering

– Give McDaniels the Steph assignment!!

– Kyrie in Boston

– Embiid in or out?

– Breaking lineup news across league

– ATS picks

NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!

📺 youtube.com/watch?v=BW282S… – 6:34 PM Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/ @jphanned – Ja vs. Dame simmering– Give McDaniels the Steph assignment!!– Kyrie in Boston– Embiid in or out?– Breaking lineup news across league– ATS picksNBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!

Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck

Danny Green is active tonight and will be available to make his Danny Green is active tonight and will be available to make his @Memphis Grizzlies debut, 9 months after devastating knee surgery. Danny’s journey back has been remarkable. Easy to root for a guy with such class and gratitude he’s shown throughout career as a 3-time NBA champion. – 6:11 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Memphis says Desmond Bane and Danny Green are active and available to play tonight against Portland.

More NBA from me: 6:11 PM Memphis says Desmond Bane and Danny Green are active and available to play tonight against Portland.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Memphis Grizzlies say Desmond Bane and Danny Green will play tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. – Memphis Grizzlies say Desmond Bane and Danny Green will play tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. – 6:09 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Desmond Bane is a game-time decision. John Konchar has cleared concussion protocol, but he’ll likely be out today for precautionary reasons. Danny Green will get minutes. – Desmond Bane is a game-time decision. John Konchar has cleared concussion protocol, but he’ll likely be out today for precautionary reasons. Danny Green will get minutes. – 5:50 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

If Lillard makes the all-star team & Fox doesn’t, that’s essentially the league telling Fox his only way in while playing in Sac is to stat hunt & prioritize 30+ points a game over wins.

It’s beyond dumb. – If Lillard makes the all-star team & Fox doesn’t, that’s essentially the league telling Fox his only way in while playing in Sac is to stat hunt & prioritize 30+ points a game over wins.It’s beyond dumb. – 5:48 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Taylor Jenkins said he’s expecting Danny Green to get some minutes tonight. 5:47 PM Taylor Jenkins said he’s expecting Danny Green to get some minutes tonight. pic.twitter.com/ObcL4bLEik

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Why we need to look closer at Giannis’ MVP case, Hawks/Grizzlies/Warriors analysis, revelations in the Wild West (Kings, Clippers, Pelicans, Lakers), at

theathletic.com/4145568/2023/0… – 5:27 PM Why we need to look closer at Giannis’ MVP case, Hawks/Grizzlies/Warriors analysis, revelations in the Wild West (Kings, Clippers, Pelicans, Lakers), at @TheAthletic

StatMuse @statmuse

Most PPG on 40+ 3P% this season:

29.7 — Steph

24.9 — Lauri

21.6 — Bane

21.4 — Bojan 4:11 PM Most PPG on 40+ 3P% this season:29.7 — Steph24.9 — Lauri21.6 — Bane21.4 — Bojan pic.twitter.com/SFw7MwCUh0

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

*Mic Check* Rip City, Can you hear us? It’s Black History Month!

Join us all month long as we celebrate, and head over to 2:47 PM *Mic Check* Rip City, Can you hear us? It’s Black History Month!Join us all month long as we celebrate, and head over to https://t.co/g0Nz7YOj8X to learn more about how to get involved! pic.twitter.com/6jWiGy1rVX

Casey Holdahl @CHold

“Sky’s the limit for Chinbalancer.”

Talking about one of the hottest new halftime shows in the game on the latest Blazers Balcony with @brookeolzendam. Listen/subscribe: pic.twitter.com/aopHvouvFj – 2:41 PM “Sky’s the limit for Chinbalancer.”Talking about one of the hottest new halftime shows in the game on the latest Blazers Balcony with @brookeolzendam. Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/MhGE90XE1P

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

On Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Clint Capela, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jakob Poeltl and a whole bunch of “out of the box” Suns trades, including some downright chaotic 3-team deals: 2:32 PM On Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Clint Capela, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jakob Poeltl and a whole bunch of “out of the box” Suns trades, including some downright chaotic 3-team deals: bit.ly/3HqLADW

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“They’re a talented bunch. Their last couple of games, kind of been more of a shootout.”

#Suns guard Damion Lee on facing Atlanta tonight.

#Hawks last three games:

W: 137-132 vs. Thunder

L: 120-113 vs. Clippers

L: 129-125 vs. Blazers 2:26 PM “They’re a talented bunch. Their last couple of games, kind of been more of a shootout.”#Suns guard Damion Lee on facing Atlanta tonight.#Hawks last three games:W: 137-132 vs. ThunderL: 120-113 vs. ClippersL: 129-125 vs. Blazers pic.twitter.com/jNoaPL1czO

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Jamal Murray is 34 threes away from becoming the Nuggets’ franchise leader in 3FGM.

He’s averaging 2.2 3FG/G on the season, 2.5 over the last 30 games.

At his current rate, he is on pace to break the record against MEM on March 3rd on ESPN. Below are the surrounding games. 1:59 PM Jamal Murray is 34 threes away from becoming the Nuggets’ franchise leader in 3FGM.He’s averaging 2.2 3FG/G on the season, 2.5 over the last 30 games.At his current rate, he is on pace to break the record against MEM on March 3rd on ESPN. Below are the surrounding games. pic.twitter.com/mcUpGE1HdI

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day!!

Shoutout to the phenomenal Girls and Women influencing sports and paving the way for the next generations! 1:11 PM Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day!!Shoutout to the phenomenal Girls and Women influencing sports and paving the way for the next generations! pic.twitter.com/lbD2kxK1Vs