Daniel Greenberg: According to @JCowleyHoops on 670 The Score: 1) The Chicago Bulls don’t know why Lonzo Ball is still feeling pain in his knee. The medical staff doesn’t know why there is still pain. Lonzo and his camp also don’t know why. 2) Lonzo has had at least 6 opinions from doctors.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Chicago Bulls will have a rest advantage over the Clippers tomorrow, and everyone who has played for them this season should be available except Javonte Green (out, right knee).
Lonzo Ball (out, left knee) hasn’t played since January 14, 2022. – 5:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball “nowhere near playing,” could miss entire season nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/29/bul… – 4:48 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lonzo Ball injury update: Bulls guard ‘nowhere near’ return after missing more than a year with knee issue
cbssports.com/nba/news/lonzo… – 9:18 AM
According to Chicago Sun-Times reporter Joe Cowley, the organization has no idea what is going on with this situation (via 670 The Score): “I think they are as perplexed as, basically, Lonzo is. They’re sticking to that it’s not chronic. It’s not career-threatening. I think this year is pretty much a wash. I’d be shocked … There is a lot of confusion. Is there a nerve there that is damaged? Is it long-term?” -via For The Win / February 1, 2023
During the same interview, Cowley continued, we learned that Ball’s camp also does not know why Ball is taking so long to recover: “It’s not like they’re hiding something from us. They don’t know. Lonzo doesn’t know. His camp doesn’t know. Medical doesn’t know … I’ve heard he’s had third, fourth, fifth, [and] sixth opinions [and] that they are scouring to find something that timetables it.” -via For The Win / February 1, 2023
Julia Poe: Today’s bleak Lonzo Ball update: Billy Donovan said before tonight’s game that Lonzo is still “nowhere close” to returning. Still no formal conversation about a cut-off date, but Billy said the Bulls will have one after the All-Star break if nothing improves by then. Traducir Tweet -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / January 29, 2023