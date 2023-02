Cam Reddish complaints about role led to doghouse?

As reported in the most recent HoopsHype NBA notebook, the Knicks have expressed interest in acquiring Bucks sharpshooter Grayson Allen in trade talks involving Cam Reddish. However, Milwaukee has resisted including Allen in conversations surrounding Reddish thus far. Instead, the Bucks have kicked around the idea of a 2023 second-round pick and salary fillers in trade talks with the Knicks for Reddish, league sources told HoopsHype. Potential salary fillers could include George Hill and Serge Ibaka. -via HoopsHype / January 28, 2023