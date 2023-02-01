Cam Reddish complaints about role led to doghouse?

Once Grimes returned to the regular rotation, Cam Reddish’s minutes and role decreased. He was out of the rotation by Dec. 4. That night, the Knicks beat the Cavs. It was the start of a season-altering eight-game winning streak. At one point before that Dec. 4 game, Reddish expressed displeasure to a Knick assistant coach about the way Thibodeau was using him, per people familiar with the matter. Reddish has not played since he expressed that displeasure.
Source: SportsNet New York
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some notes on Cam Reddish, expectations at the deadline, the Knicks and OG Anunoby, first-round picks and more in this week’s mailbag: sny.tv/articles/begle… – 7:32 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We covered Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby, value of NYK assets & more in last week’s Mailbag. Thanks to @KNYT_Hoops, @jmere09nyc, @NOLANPREYNOLDS, @ProperMiddleman, @BenchWarmerPost, @KnicksRundown, @Shiz86 & @hollyhoodsino for the questions! Full Mailbag: https://t.co/BHBHkIlSR2 pic.twitter.com/rvus5HZKwi – 10:05 AM
As reported in the most recent HoopsHype NBA notebook, the Knicks have expressed interest in acquiring Bucks sharpshooter Grayson Allen in trade talks involving Cam Reddish. However, Milwaukee has resisted including Allen in conversations surrounding Reddish thus far. Instead, the Bucks have kicked around the idea of a 2023 second-round pick and salary fillers in trade talks with the Knicks for Reddish, league sources told HoopsHype. Potential salary fillers could include George Hill and Serge Ibaka. -via HoopsHype / January 28, 2023
The Knicks have expressed to certain teams they want two second-round picks in exchange for Reddish, league front-office sources told The Athletic. Sources from other organizations have said they believe New York is more amenable to taking back only one second-rounder for the 23-year-old. -via The Athletic / January 25, 2023
New York is open to moving Fournier, but it has expressed no willingness to attach sweeteners to him just to get rid of his deal. It’s tried pairing him and Reddish together in trades, one way to bring back larger salaries, but The Athletic hasn’t learned of any traction on deals structured that way. -via The Athletic / January 25, 2023