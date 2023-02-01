Danny Green returns after 9 months

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Danny Green is active tonight and will be available to make his @Memphis Grizzlies debut, 9 months after devastating knee surgery. Danny’s journey back has been remarkable. Easy to root for a guy with such class and gratitude he’s shown throughout career as a 3-time NBA champion. – 6:11 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Memphis says Desmond Bane and Danny Green are active and available to play tonight against Portland.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies say Desmond Bane and Danny Green will play tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. – 6:09 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane is a game-time decision. John Konchar has cleared concussion protocol, but he’ll likely be out today for precautionary reasons. Danny Green will get minutes. – 5:50 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
What will Danny Green bring in his 14th NBA season coming off a major surgery? Many people in Memphis want the answer to that question.
I asked reporters from Green’s 3 previous stops.
S/O
@Keith Pompey
@woodleysean
@Kyle Goon
Here’s what they said: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:47 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The only players with 450+ wins in the last 10 seasons:
— Danny Green
— Draymond Green
Coincidence? pic.twitter.com/Zl5uoCIb8h – 10:06 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Iced in? Have a weekly Grizzlies column, on Ja & Jaren in rare mutual form, Dillon Brooks’ worst-in-a-while slump, Danny Green’s best-case limitations, Steven Adams on grandmas and more.
dailymemphian.com/article/33835/… – 8:59 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Three random thoughts on the Grizzlies I had this morning so I wrote about them in the newsletter.
– Is OG Anunoby ~ the ~ Grizz trade you imagined?
– I really have no idea how Danny Green will look. Grizz may not either.
– One note on sideline stuff. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 2:43 PM
Damichael Cole: Taylor Jenkins said he’s expecting Danny Green to get some minutes tonight. pic.twitter.com/ObcL4bLEik -via Twitter @DamichaelC / February 1, 2023
Memphis: Danny Green (left knee surgery recovery) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Portland. Desmond Bane (right knee soreness) and John Konchar (concussion protocol) are also questionable. -via HoopsHype / January 31, 2023
Damichael Cole: Desmond Bane and Danny Green are both listed as doubtful tomorrow. -via Twitter @DamichaelC / January 28, 2023