Devin Booker set to return February 7?

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, sidelined the past five weeks with a left groin strain, could return as soon as Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets, sources told ESPN. Booker has been ramping up his on-court work, and is expected to join the Suns at the start of a five-game road trip that begins Friday in Boston and continues Saturday at Detroit.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I feel good. Rounding 3rd.”
Devin Booker (groin) as he’s now on a game-by-game status.
Listed out tonight.
#Suns at #Celtics Friday. – 9:10 PM
“I feel good. Rounding 3rd.”
Devin Booker (groin) as he’s now on a game-by-game status.
Listed out tonight.
#Suns at #Celtics Friday. – 9:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Suns star Devin Booker – out for five weeks with a groin strain – could return as soon as Tuesday vs. Brooklyn: es.pn/3RtllkH – 7:55 PM
ESPN Sources: Suns star Devin Booker – out for five weeks with a groin strain – could return as soon as Tuesday vs. Brooklyn: es.pn/3RtllkH – 7:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Devin Booker ‘continues progressing in on-court activity’ with left groin strain in second re-evaluation of injury https://t.co/TEFJSilYjW via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/AYbASBOO7T – 5:01 PM
#Suns update: Devin Booker ‘continues progressing in on-court activity’ with left groin strain in second re-evaluation of injury https://t.co/TEFJSilYjW via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/AYbASBOO7T – 5:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Wanna come talk Nikola Jokic tonight? Myself and @thomasbeller will be @DikeouArt talking hoops, Joker and Beller’s new book, “Lost in the Game.” First 30 people there get a free copy of his new book. If that doesn’t entice you, then snacks! pic.twitter.com/83owoYtYvb – 4:45 PM
Wanna come talk Nikola Jokic tonight? Myself and @thomasbeller will be @DikeouArt talking hoops, Joker and Beller’s new book, “Lost in the Game.” First 30 people there get a free copy of his new book. If that doesn’t entice you, then snacks! pic.twitter.com/83owoYtYvb – 4:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update on Devin Booker (groin):
“Continues progressing in on-court activity, status will be updated game-by-game.” – 2:03 PM
#Suns update on Devin Booker (groin):
“Continues progressing in on-court activity, status will be updated game-by-game.” – 2:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker continues progressing with on-court activities and his status will be updated game by game, per Suns – 2:03 PM
Devin Booker continues progressing with on-court activities and his status will be updated game by game, per Suns – 2:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I’ve been told Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker will return “soon” from a left groin strain he suffered Christmas Day at Denver.
He’s listed OUT tonight vs. Hawks at Footprint Center.
Suns begin five-game road trip Friday at Boston. #Celtics #Suns #Hawks – 12:00 PM
I’ve been told Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker will return “soon” from a left groin strain he suffered Christmas Day at Denver.
He’s listed OUT tonight vs. Hawks at Footprint Center.
Suns begin five-game road trip Friday at Boston. #Celtics #Suns #Hawks – 12:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Let’s go.”
Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker teams up with 2K Foundations for court dedication event Tuesday at Chicanos Por La Causa Community Center (w/videos, photo gallery) #Suns https://t.co/T8eg0SCG5Y pic.twitter.com/7Ib1jpqO6O – 11:12 AM
“Let’s go.”
Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker teams up with 2K Foundations for court dedication event Tuesday at Chicanos Por La Causa Community Center (w/videos, photo gallery) #Suns https://t.co/T8eg0SCG5Y pic.twitter.com/7Ib1jpqO6O – 11:12 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, 2K team for court dedication at Chicanos Por La Causa (w/videos) #Suns #NBA2K #NBA2K23 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:56 PM
Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, 2K team for court dedication at Chicanos Por La Causa (w/videos) #Suns #NBA2K #NBA2K23 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
PSA: Tomorrow night I’ll be at @DikeouArt with @thomasbeller discussing his new basketball book “Lost in the Game.” Given there’s a chapter on Nikola Jokic (& a chapter on Bol Bol), I promise plenty of #Nuggets talk. Plus, first 30 people get a free copy of his book. Come hang! pic.twitter.com/lCttBBet07 – 9:14 PM
PSA: Tomorrow night I’ll be at @DikeouArt with @thomasbeller discussing his new basketball book “Lost in the Game.” Given there’s a chapter on Nikola Jokic (& a chapter on Bol Bol), I promise plenty of #Nuggets talk. Plus, first 30 people get a free copy of his book. Come hang! pic.twitter.com/lCttBBet07 – 9:14 PM
More on this storyline
Gerald Bourguet: Devin Booker (left groin strain) continues to progress in on-court activity and his status will be updated game by game, per Suns. Today was the day for his second re-evaluation, which came a week after his first re-evaluation last Wednesday. -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / February 1, 2023
Duane Rankin: Phoenix Suns update: Devin Booker to return ‘soon’ from left groin strain, sources say #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / February 1, 2023
Duane Rankin: Fans in attendance for Devin Booker court dedication at CPLC. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 31, 2023