Duane Rankin: Phoenix Suns update: Devin Booker to return ‘soon’ from left groin strain, sources say #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns update: Devin Booker to return ‘soon’ from left groin strain, sources say #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update on Devin Booker (groin):
“Continues progressing in on-court activity, status will be updated game-by-game.” – 2:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker continues progressing with on-court activities and his status will be updated game by game, per Suns – 2:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I’ve been told Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker will return “soon” from a left groin strain he suffered Christmas Day at Denver.
He’s listed OUT tonight vs. Hawks at Footprint Center.
Suns begin five-game road trip Friday at Boston. #Celtics #Suns #Hawks – 12:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Let’s go.”
Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker teams up with 2K Foundations for court dedication event Tuesday at Chicanos Por La Causa Community Center (w/videos, photo gallery) #Suns https://t.co/T8eg0SCG5Y pic.twitter.com/7Ib1jpqO6O – 11:12 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, 2K team for court dedication at Chicanos Por La Causa (w/videos) #Suns #NBA2K #NBA2K23 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
PSA: Tomorrow night I’ll be at @DikeouArt with @thomasbeller discussing his new basketball book “Lost in the Game.” Given there’s a chapter on Nikola Jokic (& a chapter on Bol Bol), I promise plenty of #Nuggets talk. Plus, first 30 people get a free copy of his book. Come hang! pic.twitter.com/lCttBBet07 – 9:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker taking pictures with Mister Cartoon, who did the court designs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/xtkyeDcfMa – 7:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker taking pics, checking out cars. #Suns pic.twitter.com/auwXAVZvMZ – 7:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.” Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Mw9GIBVnWO – 7:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker part of court dedication. #Suns pic.twitter.com/o8pFP1pXvw – 7:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker pulls up for his court renovation with 2K Foundations pic.twitter.com/VcdpR5KUBU – 7:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Plenty of security here, but just saw Devin Booker’s #Suns security.
Yep. He’s here. – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker X 2K Foundations = court renovations dedication designed by Mister Cartoon at Chicanos Por La Causa Community Center. #Suns pic.twitter.com/UAu44Ny3Bc – 6:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report vs. #Hawks
Devin Booker (groin), Landry Shamet (foot) and Cameron Payne (foot), Jae Crowder (not with team) OUT.
Josh Okogie (nose) AVAILABLE. – 5:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker, Landry Shamet and Cam Payne remain out for tomorrow’s game against the Hawks. Tomorrow is Book’s second re-evaluation date – 5:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Same injury report for the Suns tomorrow. No Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne or Landry Shamet. – 5:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet: Devin Booker (left groin strain) continues to progress in on-court activity and his status will be updated game by game, per Suns. Today was the day for his second re-evaluation, which came a week after his first re-evaluation last Wednesday. -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / February 1, 2023
Duane Rankin: Fans in attendance for Devin Booker court dedication at CPLC. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 31, 2023
Duane Rankin: Monty Williams said Devin Booker is doing more, lifting “a ton” but hasn’t played 5-on-5 yet. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 30, 2023