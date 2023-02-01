Devin Booker to return 'soon' from left groin strain

February 1, 2023

By |

Duane Rankin: Phoenix Suns update: Devin Booker to return ‘soon’ from left groin strain, sources say #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral
Source: Twitter @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker @DevinBook
Roundin’ 3rd – 2:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns update: Devin Booker to return ‘soon’ from left groin strain, sources say #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral2:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update on Devin Booker (groin):
“Continues progressing in on-court activity, status will be updated game-by-game.” – 2:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker continues progressing with on-court activities and his status will be updated game by game, per Suns – 2:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I’ve been told Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker will return “soon” from a left groin strain he suffered Christmas Day at Denver.
He’s listed OUT tonight vs. Hawks at Footprint Center.
Suns begin five-game road trip Friday at Boston. #Celtics #Suns #Hawks12:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Let’s go.”
Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker teams up with 2K Foundations for court dedication event Tuesday at Chicanos Por La Causa Community Center (w/videos, photo gallery) #Suns https://t.co/T8eg0SCG5Y pic.twitter.com/7Ib1jpqO6O11:12 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, 2K team for court dedication at Chicanos Por La Causa (w/videos) #Suns #NBA2K #NBA2K23 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral11:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
PSA: Tomorrow night I’ll be at @DikeouArt with @thomasbeller discussing his new basketball book “Lost in the Game.” Given there’s a chapter on Nikola Jokic (& a chapter on Bol Bol), I promise plenty of #Nuggets talk. Plus, first 30 people get a free copy of his book. Come hang! pic.twitter.com/lCttBBet079:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker lowrider. #Suns pic.twitter.com/lv5vV6sjfM8:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker taking pictures with Mister Cartoon, who did the court designs. #Suns pic.twitter.com/xtkyeDcfMa7:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker taking pics, checking out cars. #Suns pic.twitter.com/auwXAVZvMZ7:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What is Devin Booker watching? #Suns pic.twitter.com/nn8JLmmIn47:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.” Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Mw9GIBVnWO7:39 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker getting up shots. #Suns pic.twitter.com/z7Fz4wi1Ae7:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker part of court dedication. #Suns pic.twitter.com/o8pFP1pXvw7:34 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker pulls up for his court renovation with 2K Foundations pic.twitter.com/VcdpR5KUBU7:31 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker courtside. #Suns pic.twitter.com/LkQp51FAWK7:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Plenty of security here, but just saw Devin Booker’s #Suns security.
Yep. He’s here. – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker X 2K Foundations = court renovations dedication designed by Mister Cartoon at Chicanos Por La Causa Community Center. #Suns pic.twitter.com/UAu44Ny3Bc6:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report vs. #Hawks
Devin Booker (groin), Landry Shamet (foot) and Cameron Payne (foot), Jae Crowder (not with team) OUT.
Josh Okogie (nose) AVAILABLE. – 5:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker, Landry Shamet and Cam Payne remain out for tomorrow’s game against the Hawks. Tomorrow is Book’s second re-evaluation date – 5:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Same injury report for the Suns tomorrow. No Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne or Landry Shamet. – 5:21 PM

