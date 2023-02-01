Draymond Green on stat-keeping: To say I'm averaging 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals, I know that's not accurate

Draymond Green: I can’t sit here and say, ‘Oh man, his stats are padded. But when this came out, I was like, ‘Well, maybe I should acknowledge this.’ … To say that I’m only averaging 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals or something like that, like I know that’s not accurate.
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Made FGs from 10-14 feet this season
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 119 of 211 (56.4%)
2. Kevin Durant: 110 of 186 (59.1%)
3. DeMar DeRozan: 87 of 174 (50%)
Some deeper Thunder/SGA thoughts from Giddey, Muscala, Draymond, Curry, Kerr in this piece theathletic.com/4141255/2023/0… – 6:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Clint Capela, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jakob Poeltl and a whole bunch of “out of the box” Suns trades, including some downright chaotic 3-team deals: bit.ly/3HqLADW – 2:32 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
The new GSW starting lineup (Curry, Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond) has a pace of 116.3 in 139 minutes to lead the league by a 9+ possessions (min 120 minutes, 52 quals, current CHA starters second at 107.0) – 10:39 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “He’s strong as shit. I didn’t realize how strong he’s gotten. Physical, not ducking no contact. Delivers his shoulder, gets to his spot and he’s 6-7.”
theathletic.com/4141255/2023/0… – 10:29 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
The only players with 450+ wins in the last 10 seasons:
— Danny Green
— Draymond Green
Coincidence? pic.twitter.com/Zl5uoCIb8h – 10:06 AM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
🫱🏽🫲🏾pregame reunion w/ Draymond!
🏀 in 4 acts pic.twitter.com/Fp3Ew7vEBl – 8:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors have six players in The Ringer’s updated Top 100 NBA Player Rankings
3. Steph Curry
37. Draymond Green
38. Andrew Wiggins
44. Klay Thompson
88. Kevon Looney
97. Jordan Poole nbarankings.theringer.com – 4:03 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘It’s a tough back to back. But . . . I think they’re two winnable games.’ Draymond Green on the upcoming games at MIN (Wednesday) and DEN (Thursday). – 11:08 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors small-ball lineup of Steph, Poole, Klay, Wiggins and Draymond was a +17 tonight
They played 17 minutes together and outscored the Thunder 52-35 – 11:00 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey was very complimentary of Draymond Green, saying he’s under appreciated for what he does with his passing and defense – 10:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey on Draymond Green “he has played with this core for so many years now, it is second nature…I think he is so under appreciated.” he tries to learn from Green “he is someone I’ve loved to watch for years” – 10:53 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Warriors 128, Thunder 120
SGA – 31 points, 7 assists
Giddey – 21 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists
JDub – 19 points
Steph – 38 points, 12 assists, 8 rebounds
Klay – 28 points
Draymond – 7 points, 12 assists, 9 rebounds
OKC is now 24-26 on the season – 10:22 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Warriors 63, Thunder 48
SGA – 10 points
Giddey – 7 points
Curry – 18 points, 6 assists
Klay – 16 points
Draymond – 6 assists, 7 rebounds – 9:03 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
DiVincenzo for Poole
Kuminga for Wiggins
Looney for Draymond – 8:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Loud boos for Draymond & loud cheers for Steph in starting lineup intros – 8:07 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors starters:
Jordan Poole
Steph Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 6:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Thunder
Stephen Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 6:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in Oklahoma City
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green – 6:40 PM
Draymond Green has a player option for next season that he is widely expected to decline. In turn, the Warriors run the risk of losing him. And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Warriors need to Green at this year’s February 9 trade deadline. “They should [trade him this year],” a Western Conference executive told Deveney “If they made the decision that they’re not giving up any of the young kids, then that’s fine, but are you going to just keep chugging forward with what you’ve got? Obviously, the Draymond punch with [Jordan] Poole was a bigger deal than they let on, it is still dragging down that team. No doubt about it.” -via Heavy.com / February 1, 2023
In addition, other sources who have spoken to Deveney reported that there is a “pretty strong” chance Green will leave the Warriors this summer anyways. “Pretty strong,” a Western Conference executive said of Green’s chances to leave the Warriors. “If they win a championship again this year, there will be pressure to keep things together, but the stuff with the punch [on Jordan Poole] in the preseason, that probably put the nail in it. There was already a good chance he would go just because his production is not what it was and he is getting older [32]. It would be hard to justify paying him $20-something-million a year.” -via Heavy.com / February 1, 2023