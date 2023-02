Draymond Green on stat-keeping: To say I'm averaging 0.8 blocks and 0.7 steals, I know that's not accurate

Draymond Green has a player option for next season that he is widely expected to decline. In turn, the Warriors run the risk of losing him. And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Warriors need to Green at this year’s February 9 trade deadline. “They should [trade him this year],” a Western Conference executive told Deveney “If they made the decision that they’re not giving up any of the young kids, then that’s fine, but are you going to just keep chugging forward with what you’ve got? Obviously, the Draymond punch with [Jordan] Poole was a bigger deal than they let on, it is still dragging down that team. No doubt about it.” -via Heavy.com / February 1, 2023