Live stream: Hawks 14, Suns 8

The Atlanta Hawks (25-26) play against the Phoenix Suns (27-25) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023
Atlanta Hawks 14, Phoenix Suns 8 (Q1 07:42)
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Chris Paul was not happy Cam Johnson passed up that free-throw line jumper. But CC gives Mikal Bridges a little push and he’ll got to the line. – 10:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bold prediction: If the Atlanta Hawks don’t ever miss a single 3, they will probably win this game – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think a lot the wins we’ve pulled out lately, he has played a roll in them, giving solid minutes to the team. He’s been real solid for us.” Bismack Biyombo
Phoenix Suns sign Saben Lee to two-way deal, waive Duane Washington Jr. #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:11 PM
“I think a lot the wins we’ve pulled out lately, he has played a roll in them, giving solid minutes to the team. He’s been real solid for us.” Bismack Biyombo
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Tonight our game is dedicated to Black excellence.”
Damion Lee addressed the crowd before the game for Black History Month. The arena then held a moment of silence for Tyre Nichols – 10:03 PM
“Tonight our game is dedicated to Black excellence.”
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Free-agent guard Elfrid Payton has signed an @nbagleague contract, league sources say. Payton appeared in 50 games last season with the Suns.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 9:48 PM
Free-agent guard Elfrid Payton has signed an @nbagleague contract, league sources say. Payton appeared in 50 games last season with the Suns.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t want to miss any games. I know I always say that. The team has it rolling right now. Playing really good basketball and I want to be a part of it.”
Devin Booker (groin) as #Suns 6-1 in last seven games w/o him.
OUT vs. #Hawks. At #Celtics Friday https://t.co/LDxsdXWYky pic.twitter.com/b3irVnQC8L – 9:35 PM
“I don’t want to miss any games. I know I always say that. The team has it rolling right now. Playing really good basketball and I want to be a part of it.”
Devin Booker (groin) as #Suns 6-1 in last seven games w/o him.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker said pregame he feels good. Rounding third, as he tweeted.
I asked if this is a Pete Rose situation where the catcher is in trouble (he was not aware of that moment so I got him up to speed).
“Well, that’s what I’m trying to do.” – 9:16 PM
Devin Booker said pregame he feels good. Rounding third, as he tweeted.
I asked if this is a Pete Rose situation where the catcher is in trouble (he was not aware of that moment so I got him up to speed).
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I feel good. Rounding 3rd.”
Devin Booker (groin) as he’s now on a game-by-game status.
Listed out tonight.
#Suns at #Celtics Friday. – 9:10 PM
“I feel good. Rounding 3rd.”
Devin Booker (groin) as he’s now on a game-by-game status.
Listed out tonight.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No update on Cameron Payne (foot), but he is no longer wearing a boot. He’s listed out tonight. #Suns – 8:56 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Phoenix:
Trae Young (right ankle soreness) is available. – 8:50 PM
For tonight’s game at Phoenix:
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Chris says six more weeks of winter.
@PlayAtGila | #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/gKdlEPuDNB – 8:49 PM
Chris says six more weeks of winter.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Nate McMillan talked about learning after the fact that Monty Williams took players out to dinner when Williams was an assistant under him in Portland. #Suns #Hawks – 8:37 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said that they celebrated AJ Griffin’s naming to the Rising Star game. He said it’s well deserved and that the Hawks drafted right. – 8:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“They’re decisions that you have to make to what you think is good for the team. At the same time, you understand hat careers are affected.”
Monty Williams said the Suns wish Duane Washington Jr. well, but this was one of those days that he doesn’t care for in his position – 8:23 PM
“They’re decisions that you have to make to what you think is good for the team. At the same time, you understand hat careers are affected.”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said there were some “financial implications” in regards to the decisions to sign Saben Lee to a two-way and waive Duane Washington Jr., who was on a two-way. #Suns – 8:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns sign Saben Lee to two-way deal, waive Duane Washington Jr. azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
8 turnovers in the first half, which is how many they had the entire game against Atlanta. – 8:14 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Frank Kaminsky and Aaron Holiday back in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/5fJ6oxVsUM – 8:02 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Suns star Devin Booker – out for five weeks with a groin strain – could return as soon as Tuesday vs. Brooklyn: es.pn/3RtllkH – 7:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cap nerd transaction things for Indiana Pacers & Tyreke Evans:
-FA cap hold restored to cap sheet when Evans was reinstated
-Renounced to sign Deandre Ayton to an offer sheet
-Unrenounced when PHX matched offer
-Re-renounced to create cap space for Myles Turner renegotiation – 7:36 PM
Cap nerd transaction things for Indiana Pacers & Tyreke Evans:
-FA cap hold restored to cap sheet when Evans was reinstated
-Renounced to sign Deandre Ayton to an offer sheet
-Unrenounced when PHX matched offer
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns 2023 trade deadline primer, Part 2: Out-of-the-box trade targets and a few wacky 3-team deals – https://t.co/9iPygnCOaL via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/2mACNt9VlQ – 7:02 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Full episode ‘Please Don’t Trade Aggregate This’ with @Nate Duncan is up now @getcallin and heading to Apple and Spotify.
Lot of Lakers, Knicks, Raptors, Pistons, Hawks talk, and plenty more: callin.com/link/OsHgSVorFH – 6:55 PM
Full episode ‘Please Don’t Trade Aggregate This’ with @Nate Duncan is up now @getcallin and heading to Apple and Spotify.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns re-sign Saben Lee to two-way, waive Duane Washington Jr., who was on a two-way deal. pic.twitter.com/4VsfCsE2Ca – 6:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns make the Saben Lee two-way contract signing official. Since we’re about 60% of the way through the season, he’ll have about 40% of the 50-game limit availability to him, somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 games – 6:41 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Hometown kid is staying home.
#WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/mJkgT534ea – 6:24 PM
Hometown kid is staying home.
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Why we need to look closer at Giannis’ MVP case, Hawks/Grizzlies/Warriors analysis, revelations in the Wild West (Kings, Clippers, Pelicans, Lakers), at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4145568/2023/0… – 5:27 PM
Why we need to look closer at Giannis’ MVP case, Hawks/Grizzlies/Warriors analysis, revelations in the Wild West (Kings, Clippers, Pelicans, Lakers), at @TheAthletic
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Devin Booker ‘continues progressing in on-court activity’ with left groin strain in second re-evaluation of injury https://t.co/TEFJSilYjW via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/AYbASBOO7T – 5:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Wanna come talk Nikola Jokic tonight? Myself and @thomasbeller will be @DikeouArt talking hoops, Joker and Beller’s new book, “Lost in the Game.” First 30 people there get a free copy of his new book. If that doesn’t entice you, then snacks! pic.twitter.com/83owoYtYvb – 4:45 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Both White and Crowder have been in trade rumors all season long. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/01/30/rep… – 4:00 PM
