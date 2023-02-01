Live stream: Hawks 14, Suns 8

The Atlanta Hawks (25-26) play against the Phoenix Suns (27-25) at Footprint Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023

Atlanta Hawks 14, Phoenix Suns 8 (Q1 07:42)

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Chris Paul was not happy Cam Johnson passed up that free-throw line jumper. But CC gives Mikal Bridges a little push and he’ll got to the line. – Chris Paul was not happy Cam Johnson passed up that free-throw line jumper. But CC gives Mikal Bridges a little push and he’ll got to the line. – 10:14 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Bold prediction: If the Atlanta Hawks don’t ever miss a single 3, they will probably win this game – Bold prediction: If the Atlanta Hawks don’t ever miss a single 3, they will probably win this game – 10:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I think a lot the wins we’ve pulled out lately, he has played a roll in them, giving solid minutes to the team. He’s been real solid for us.” Bismack Biyombo

Phoenix Suns sign Saben Lee to two-way deal, waive Duane Washington Jr. 10:11 PM “I think a lot the wins we’ve pulled out lately, he has played a roll in them, giving solid minutes to the team. He’s been real solid for us.” Bismack BiyomboPhoenix Suns sign Saben Lee to two-way deal, waive Duane Washington Jr. #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“Tonight our game is dedicated to Black excellence.”

Damion Lee addressed the crowd before the game for Black History Month. The arena then held a moment of silence for Tyre Nichols – “Tonight our game is dedicated to Black excellence.”Damion Lee addressed the crowd before the game for Black History Month. The arena then held a moment of silence for Tyre Nichols – 10:03 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Free-agent guard Elfrid Payton has signed an

More NBA from me: 9:48 PM Free-agent guard Elfrid Payton has signed an @nbagleague contract, league sources say. Payton appeared in 50 games last season with the Suns.More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I don’t want to miss any games. I know I always say that. The team has it rolling right now. Playing really good basketball and I want to be a part of it.”

Devin Booker (groin) as #Suns 6-1 in last seven games w/o him.

OUT vs. #Hawks. At #Celtics Friday pic.twitter.com/b3irVnQC8L – 9:35 PM “I don’t want to miss any games. I know I always say that. The team has it rolling right now. Playing really good basketball and I want to be a part of it.”Devin Booker (groin) as #Suns 6-1 in last seven games w/o him.OUT vs. #Hawks. At #Celtics Friday https://t.co/LDxsdXWYky

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker said pregame he feels good. Rounding third, as he tweeted.

I asked if this is a Pete Rose situation where the catcher is in trouble (he was not aware of that moment so I got him up to speed).

“Well, that’s what I’m trying to do.” – Devin Booker said pregame he feels good. Rounding third, as he tweeted.I asked if this is a Pete Rose situation where the catcher is in trouble (he was not aware of that moment so I got him up to speed).“Well, that’s what I’m trying to do.” – 9:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

No update on Cameron Payne (foot), but he is no longer wearing a boot. He’s listed out tonight. 8:56 PM No update on Cameron Payne (foot), but he is no longer wearing a boot. He’s listed out tonight. #Suns

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

For tonight’s game at Phoenix:

Trae Young (right ankle soreness) is available. – For tonight’s game at Phoenix:Trae Young (right ankle soreness) is available. – 8:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Nate McMillan talked about learning after the fact that Monty Williams took players out to dinner when Williams was an assistant under him in Portland. #Hawks – 8:37 PM Nate McMillan talked about learning after the fact that Monty Williams took players out to dinner when Williams was an assistant under him in Portland. #Suns

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Nate McMillan said that they celebrated AJ Griffin’s naming to the Rising Star game. He said it’s well deserved and that the Hawks drafted right. – Nate McMillan said that they celebrated AJ Griffin’s naming to the Rising Star game. He said it’s well deserved and that the Hawks drafted right. – 8:36 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“They’re decisions that you have to make to what you think is good for the team. At the same time, you understand hat careers are affected.”

Monty Williams said the Suns wish Duane Washington Jr. well, but this was one of those days that he doesn’t care for in his position – “They’re decisions that you have to make to what you think is good for the team. At the same time, you understand hat careers are affected.”Monty Williams said the Suns wish Duane Washington Jr. well, but this was one of those days that he doesn’t care for in his position – 8:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams said there were some “financial implications” in regards to the decisions to sign Saben Lee to a two-way and waive Duane Washington Jr., who was on a two-way. 8:22 PM Monty Williams said there were some “financial implications” in regards to the decisions to sign Saben Lee to a two-way and waive Duane Washington Jr., who was on a two-way. #Suns

Sean Highkin @highkin

Tom Dowd @TomDowd22

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Frank Kaminsky and Aaron Holiday back in Phoenix 8:02 PM Frank Kaminsky and Aaron Holiday back in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/5fJ6oxVsUM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Suns star Devin Booker – out for five weeks with a groin strain – could return as soon as Tuesday vs. Brooklyn: 7:55 PM ESPN Sources: Suns star Devin Booker – out for five weeks with a groin strain – could return as soon as Tuesday vs. Brooklyn: es.pn/3RtllkH

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns 2023 trade deadline primer, Part 2: Out-of-the-box trade targets and a few wacky 3-team deals – 7:02 PM Suns 2023 trade deadline primer, Part 2: Out-of-the-box trade targets and a few wacky 3-team deals – https://t.co/9iPygnCOaL via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/2mACNt9VlQ

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns re-sign Saben Lee to two-way, waive Duane Washington Jr., who was on a two-way deal. 6:46 PM #Suns re-sign Saben Lee to two-way, waive Duane Washington Jr., who was on a two-way deal. pic.twitter.com/4VsfCsE2Ca

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns make the Saben Lee two-way contract signing official. Since we’re about 60% of the way through the season, he’ll have about 40% of the 50-game limit availability to him, somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 games – Suns make the Saben Lee two-way contract signing official. Since we’re about 60% of the way through the season, he’ll have about 40% of the 50-game limit availability to him, somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 games – 6:41 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns update: Devin Booker ‘continues progressing in on-court activity’ with left groin strain in second re-evaluation of injury 5:01 PM #Suns update: Devin Booker ‘continues progressing in on-court activity’ with left groin strain in second re-evaluation of injury https://t.co/TEFJSilYjW via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/AYbASBOO7T

