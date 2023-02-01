Hawks vs. Suns: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Atlanta Hawks play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center

The Atlanta Hawks are spending $6,036,630 per win while the Phoenix Suns are spending $6,258,535 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: Bally Sports AZ
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Home Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
Away Radio: WZGC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

