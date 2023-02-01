Live stream: Kings 61, Spurs 54

The Sacramento Kings (28-21) play against the San Antonio Spurs (14-37) at AT&T Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023
Sacramento Kings 61, San Antonio Spurs 54 (Q3 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Kings by 7
Keldon 12 pts
Branham 12 pts
Collins 10 pts
Spurs +10 from mid-range
Sabonis 21 pts
Fox 15 pts
SAC +14 in paint pic.twitter.com/TzL71rHMu5 – 9:07 PM
Half: Kings by 7
Keldon 12 pts
Branham 12 pts
Collins 10 pts
Spurs +10 from mid-range
Sabonis 21 pts
Fox 15 pts
SAC +14 in paint pic.twitter.com/TzL71rHMu5 – 9:07 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
How 🔥 was this @Keita Bates-Diop dunk? Let us know your reaction and get your free taco! https://t.co/5QAIh51cnk
#GoSpursGo | @tacobell | #ad pic.twitter.com/Yo3xtAnqvR – 9:06 PM
How 🔥 was this @Keita Bates-Diop dunk? Let us know your reaction and get your free taco! https://t.co/5QAIh51cnk
#GoSpursGo | @tacobell | #ad pic.twitter.com/Yo3xtAnqvR – 9:06 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs trail 61-54 at halftime.
Keldon has 12 points, and Malaki Branham put up 12 in the first half. He and Blake Wesley will get a lot of burn here with Tre Jones and Sochan out. – 9:04 PM
Spurs trail 61-54 at halftime.
Keldon has 12 points, and Malaki Branham put up 12 in the first half. He and Blake Wesley will get a lot of burn here with Tre Jones and Sochan out. – 9:04 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the Kentucky Konnection making noise in the Alamo City 😤
@De’Aaron Fox 🤝 @Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/CT6veT1MV3 – 9:03 PM
the Kentucky Konnection making noise in the Alamo City 😤
@De’Aaron Fox 🤝 @Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/CT6veT1MV3 – 9:03 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 61-54 heading to the half. Sabonis leads with 21 points. Fox has 15. Kings shoot 2-of-13 from 3. – 9:03 PM
Kings lead 61-54 heading to the half. Sabonis leads with 21 points. Fox has 15. Kings shoot 2-of-13 from 3. – 9:03 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Spurs, 61-54.
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 21 PTS, 5 REB
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 15 PTS, 4 AST
👑 @Malik Monk: 8 PTS, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/Jc2WOC3PG1 – 9:02 PM
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Spurs, 61-54.
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 21 PTS, 5 REB
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 15 PTS, 4 AST
👑 @Malik Monk: 8 PTS, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/Jc2WOC3PG1 – 9:02 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
What’s left of the Spurs trails Sacramento 61-54 at half. Sabonis with 21, Fox with 15. Branham and Johnson lead Spurs with 12, Collins with 10. – 9:01 PM
What’s left of the Spurs trails Sacramento 61-54 at half. Sabonis with 21, Fox with 15. Branham and Johnson lead Spurs with 12, Collins with 10. – 9:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the Kentucky Konnetion making noise in the Alamo City 😤
@De’Aaron Fox 🤝 @Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/wbzqpN2Uw5 – 8:57 PM
the Kentucky Konnetion making noise in the Alamo City 😤
@De’Aaron Fox 🤝 @Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/wbzqpN2Uw5 – 8:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Someone send that clip of Mike Brown coaching Keegan Murray during the timeout to the NBA. Needs to be taken into account along with Brown’s success for C.O.T.Y. – 8:57 PM
Someone send that clip of Mike Brown coaching Keegan Murray during the timeout to the NBA. Needs to be taken into account along with Brown’s success for C.O.T.Y. – 8:57 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 36 of 52 games this season.
SA enters 0-35 when down by 10 – 8:52 PM
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 36 of 52 games this season.
SA enters 0-35 when down by 10 – 8:52 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Kings gained some distance by turning 3 straight Spurs turnovers into fast break buckets. – 8:52 PM
Kings gained some distance by turning 3 straight Spurs turnovers into fast break buckets. – 8:52 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs turn it over, leading to a Malik Monk run-out layup.
Pop calls timeout.
Spurs turn it over, leading to a De’Aaron Fox run-out dunk. Rinse, repeat. – 8:51 PM
Spurs turn it over, leading to a Malik Monk run-out layup.
Pop calls timeout.
Spurs turn it over, leading to a De’Aaron Fox run-out dunk. Rinse, repeat. – 8:51 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
#41 getting the team’s 41st point 😤
@Trey Lyles | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/FCX9G45z5w – 8:51 PM
#41 getting the team’s 41st point 😤
@Trey Lyles | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/FCX9G45z5w – 8:51 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Per Spurs, Tre Jones (left foot) and Jeremy Sochan (lower back) will not return to tonight’s Spurs-Kings game.
I don’t know who handles the ball from here on out, but I hope it’s not me. I didn’t bring the right shoes. – 8:47 PM
Per Spurs, Tre Jones (left foot) and Jeremy Sochan (lower back) will not return to tonight’s Spurs-Kings game.
I don’t know who handles the ball from here on out, but I hope it’s not me. I didn’t bring the right shoes. – 8:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs players available to finish tonight’s game:
Keldon, Poeltl, KBD (3 starters)
Richardson, Branham, Collins, McDermott, Stanley, Wesley, Roby – 8:47 PM
Spurs players available to finish tonight’s game:
Keldon, Poeltl, KBD (3 starters)
Richardson, Branham, Collins, McDermott, Stanley, Wesley, Roby – 8:47 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs say Tre Jones (left foot) and Jeremy Sochan (lower back) are both out for the rest of the game.
Point guard minutes are about to get very interesting. – 8:47 PM
Spurs say Tre Jones (left foot) and Jeremy Sochan (lower back) are both out for the rest of the game.
Point guard minutes are about to get very interesting. – 8:47 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say Tre Jones (left foot) and Jeremy Sochan (lower back) are both OUT for the rest of the game. – 8:46 PM
Spurs say Tre Jones (left foot) and Jeremy Sochan (lower back) are both OUT for the rest of the game. – 8:46 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tough night injury-wise: The already-thin Spurs say Jones (left foot) and Sochan (lower back) are out for the rest of the game. – 8:46 PM
Tough night injury-wise: The already-thin Spurs say Jones (left foot) and Sochan (lower back) are out for the rest of the game. – 8:46 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Per Spurs: Tre Jones (left foot) and Jeremy Sochan (lower back) are both out for the remainder of tonight’s Spurs-Kings game. – 8:45 PM
Per Spurs: Tre Jones (left foot) and Jeremy Sochan (lower back) are both out for the remainder of tonight’s Spurs-Kings game. – 8:45 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Blake Wesley about to check in with Tre Jones apparently back in the locker room. Neither he nor Jeremy Sochan are currently on the bench. – 8:43 PM
Blake Wesley about to check in with Tre Jones apparently back in the locker room. Neither he nor Jeremy Sochan are currently on the bench. – 8:43 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
It appears that Tre Jones may have joined Sochan in the locker room. – 8:43 PM
It appears that Tre Jones may have joined Sochan in the locker room. – 8:43 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
‘Lik getting it done on both ends 💪
@Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/maxEFZnFT1 – 8:41 PM
‘Lik getting it done on both ends 💪
@Malik Monk | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/maxEFZnFT1 – 8:41 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Nazr Mohammed is your Spurs alumnus of the game. Nice ovation for a guy who did fine yeoman’s work for the 2005 championship team. – 8:37 PM
Nazr Mohammed is your Spurs alumnus of the game. Nice ovation for a guy who did fine yeoman’s work for the 2005 championship team. – 8:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail in San Antonio 31-30 after 1Q. Sabonis has 17 points, 5 rebounds. Fox is up to 7 points. Kings hit just 2-for-11 from 3. – 8:35 PM
Kings trail in San Antonio 31-30 after 1Q. Sabonis has 17 points, 5 rebounds. Fox is up to 7 points. Kings hit just 2-for-11 from 3. – 8:35 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Nice minutes from rookie guard Malaki Branham, who hit all three of his shots including a pair of 3s to log eight points in five minutes of 1Q action. – 8:35 PM
Nice minutes from rookie guard Malaki Branham, who hit all three of his shots including a pair of 3s to log eight points in five minutes of 1Q action. – 8:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Sabonis in the 1st quarter:
17 PTS
5 REB
7-9 FG
All-Star? pic.twitter.com/s7yl2iYzXE – 8:34 PM
Sabonis in the 1st quarter:
17 PTS
5 REB
7-9 FG
All-Star? pic.twitter.com/s7yl2iYzXE – 8:34 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Despite the Spurs allowing Domantas Sabonis to look like Wilt en route to 17 first-quarter points, they somehow lead the Kings 31-30 heading to 2Q. – 8:34 PM
Despite the Spurs allowing Domantas Sabonis to look like Wilt en route to 17 first-quarter points, they somehow lead the Kings 31-30 heading to 2Q. – 8:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis is rolling. 17 points, 5 rebounds with 1:55 remaining in the first. – 8:31 PM
Sabonis is rolling. 17 points, 5 rebounds with 1:55 remaining in the first. – 8:31 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I pity defenses when Sabonis is scoring like this. He’s such an elite passer that there’s almost nothing you can do against him. – 8:31 PM
I pity defenses when Sabonis is scoring like this. He’s such an elite passer that there’s almost nothing you can do against him. – 8:31 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Shame on me for getting used to Domantas Sabonis’ ridiculous first quarter statlines. – 8:27 PM
Shame on me for getting used to Domantas Sabonis’ ridiculous first quarter statlines. – 8:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
get you a big man who can work in the frontcourt and the backcourt 👑
@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/4GB97XkVSz – 8:26 PM
get you a big man who can work in the frontcourt and the backcourt 👑
@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/4GB97XkVSz – 8:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis already has 11 points and 5 rebounds with 3:20 remaining in the first quarter. – 8:24 PM
Sabonis already has 11 points and 5 rebounds with 3:20 remaining in the first quarter. – 8:24 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs’ bold defensive strategy of just standing there and watching Sabonis shoot does not seem to be paying dividends so far. – 8:23 PM
The Spurs’ bold defensive strategy of just standing there and watching Sabonis shoot does not seem to be paying dividends so far. – 8:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings struggling from 3-point range again. 1-of-7 to start the game. Misses from Barnes, Huerter, Sabonis and Murray. – 8:22 PM
Kings struggling from 3-point range again. 1-of-7 to start the game. Misses from Barnes, Huerter, Sabonis and Murray. – 8:22 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gooood Wolves energy to start. Russell knocking down 3s after a tough one against Sac. Warriors going to the basket without Rudy there. – 8:20 PM
Gooood Wolves energy to start. Russell knocking down 3s after a tough one against Sac. Warriors going to the basket without Rudy there. – 8:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Really nice help defense from the Kings early. They are getting deflections and rotating well. – 8:14 PM
Really nice help defense from the Kings early. They are getting deflections and rotating well. – 8:14 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis gets the Kings on the board with a flip off a Huerter pass. 2-2. – 8:12 PM
Sabonis gets the Kings on the board with a flip off a Huerter pass. 2-2. – 8:12 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/uCho64PxkB – 8:08 PM
Today’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/uCho64PxkB – 8:08 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Jones, KBD, Johnson, Sohan, Poeltl
Kings: Fox, Huerter, Murray, Barnes, Sabonis – 8:06 PM
Spurs: Jones, KBD, Johnson, Sohan, Poeltl
Kings: Fox, Huerter, Murray, Barnes, Sabonis – 8:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Remember what happened in 2005? 🤔
Join the DA tonight as we celebrate our ’05 Championship and a chance to win a Manu Bobblehead! 🤗 https://t.co/4SvVeHa911
@SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/cSZofPQVTE – 8:02 PM
Remember what happened in 2005? 🤔
Join the DA tonight as we celebrate our ’05 Championship and a chance to win a Manu Bobblehead! 🤗 https://t.co/4SvVeHa911
@SociosUSA | #ad pic.twitter.com/cSZofPQVTE – 8:02 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Pregame read: Breaking down the remaining schedule for the Sacramento Kings and why the last five games of this road trip could be crucial, starting tonight in San Antonio. Where the Kings are now and what they’ll be up against over the last 28 games.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:00 PM
Pregame read: Breaking down the remaining schedule for the Sacramento Kings and why the last five games of this road trip could be crucial, starting tonight in San Antonio. Where the Kings are now and what they’ll be up against over the last 28 games.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis
Spurs starters:
Tre Jones
Keldon Johnson
Keita Bates-Diop
Jeremy Sochan
Jakob Poeltl – 7:54 PM
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis
Spurs starters:
Tre Jones
Keldon Johnson
Keita Bates-Diop
Jeremy Sochan
Jakob Poeltl – 7:54 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Lindsey Harding is one of five female assistant coaches currently working in the NBA.
Get to know more about her coaching journey in last year’s Cintron series highlighting Women in Sports #NGWSD ⬇️
https://t.co/3CRJagyrbU pic.twitter.com/yPPcH3Yysb – 7:53 PM
Lindsey Harding is one of five female assistant coaches currently working in the NBA.
Get to know more about her coaching journey in last year’s Cintron series highlighting Women in Sports #NGWSD ⬇️
https://t.co/3CRJagyrbU pic.twitter.com/yPPcH3Yysb – 7:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Sochan says being with the #Spurs, an organization that “from day one, believed in me” has been a key to his rapid development.
“That’s the most important thing you can have as a player, people around you who believe in you and want you to get better.” – 7:47 PM
Sochan says being with the #Spurs, an organization that “from day one, believed in me” has been a key to his rapid development.
“That’s the most important thing you can have as a player, people around you who believe in you and want you to get better.” – 7:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
First ✋
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/pHvOrYklGc – 7:47 PM
First ✋
#PorVida | @Ticketmaster | #ad pic.twitter.com/pHvOrYklGc – 7:47 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jeremy Sochan says making the Rising Stars and other individual achievements are nice, but…
“The goals I have for the future… winning championships, being on a winning team” are his main ones. – 7:41 PM
Jeremy Sochan says making the Rising Stars and other individual achievements are nice, but…
“The goals I have for the future… winning championships, being on a winning team” are his main ones. – 7:41 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“De’Aaron’s numbers impact winning at the highest level.”
🎙 Coach Brown breaks down why @De’Aaron Fox‘s performance warrants an All-Star appearance. pic.twitter.com/JgHFVlsmfK – 7:36 PM
“De’Aaron’s numbers impact winning at the highest level.”
🎙 Coach Brown breaks down why @De’Aaron Fox‘s performance warrants an All-Star appearance. pic.twitter.com/JgHFVlsmfK – 7:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The OKC Blue has acquired Andre Roberson and he will be active for the Blue tomorrow vs the Austin Spurs. pic.twitter.com/9veBvCHRqP – 7:27 PM
The OKC Blue has acquired Andre Roberson and he will be active for the Blue tomorrow vs the Austin Spurs. pic.twitter.com/9veBvCHRqP – 7:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Alamo City Fits 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/oNQEUPg6Gs – 7:23 PM
Alamo City Fits 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/oNQEUPg6Gs – 7:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Andre Roberson is expected to be active for tomorrow’s OKC Blue game, per Thunder spokesperson
The Blue will play the Austin Spurs at 11 am CT – 7:19 PM
Andre Roberson is expected to be active for tomorrow’s OKC Blue game, per Thunder spokesperson
The Blue will play the Austin Spurs at 11 am CT – 7:19 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Icy 🥶
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/SC1s9UWmMF – 7:13 PM
Icy 🥶
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA | #ad pic.twitter.com/SC1s9UWmMF – 7:13 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Updated Spurs injury report:
Romeo Langford remains OUT (adductor), Josh Richardson is back from a brief absence due to knee soreness. – 7:02 PM
Updated Spurs injury report:
Romeo Langford remains OUT (adductor), Josh Richardson is back from a brief absence due to knee soreness. – 7:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Romeo Langford is out tonight per Spurs.
Josh Richardson is available to play – 7:01 PM
Romeo Langford is out tonight per Spurs.
Josh Richardson is available to play – 7:01 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Finch and the team talked about Sacramento going small in OT, and it sounds like Finch wanted to dismiss the notion the Wolves should’ve taken Gobert out. Pointed out to the team that they’re 1st in D-rating with Gobert on the floor, 28th with him off it. – 6:46 PM
Finch and the team talked about Sacramento going small in OT, and it sounds like Finch wanted to dismiss the notion the Wolves should’ve taken Gobert out. Pointed out to the team that they’re 1st in D-rating with Gobert on the floor, 28th with him off it. – 6:46 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Jeremy Sochan says has two vows for his appearance in the Rising Stars challenge next month. First, there will definitely be a new special hairdo for the occasion.
And second? “No flagrant fouls.” – 6:44 PM
Jeremy Sochan says has two vows for his appearance in the Rising Stars challenge next month. First, there will definitely be a new special hairdo for the occasion.
And second? “No flagrant fouls.” – 6:44 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today is National Girls and Women in Sports Day and we are celebrating by highlighting our Women in Sports Network Resource Group! #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/L5ctQKhxbQ – 6:40 PM
Today is National Girls and Women in Sports Day and we are celebrating by highlighting our Women in Sports Network Resource Group! #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/L5ctQKhxbQ – 6:40 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs will try to get back on the winning track tonight versus the surprising Sacramento Kings. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-kings-pr… – 6:35 PM
The San Antonio Spurs will try to get back on the winning track tonight versus the surprising Sacramento Kings. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-kings-pr… – 6:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Hey Spurs fam!! 👋
Play Call Your Shot during tonight’s game for a chance to win 2 Spurs Plaza TIckets 🎟️🎟 https://t.co/0uWN1aDplo
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/K7Pc8jejl3 – 6:17 PM
Hey Spurs fam!! 👋
Play Call Your Shot during tonight’s game for a chance to win 2 Spurs Plaza TIckets 🎟️🎟 https://t.co/0uWN1aDplo
#PorVida | @bet365_us | #ad pic.twitter.com/K7Pc8jejl3 – 6:17 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If Lillard makes the all-star team & Fox doesn’t, that’s essentially the league telling Fox his only way in while playing in Sac is to stat hunt & prioritize 30+ points a game over wins.
It’s beyond dumb. – 5:48 PM
If Lillard makes the all-star team & Fox doesn’t, that’s essentially the league telling Fox his only way in while playing in Sac is to stat hunt & prioritize 30+ points a game over wins.
It’s beyond dumb. – 5:48 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Why we need to look closer at Giannis’ MVP case, Hawks/Grizzlies/Warriors analysis, revelations in the Wild West (Kings, Clippers, Pelicans, Lakers), at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4145568/2023/0… – 5:27 PM
Why we need to look closer at Giannis’ MVP case, Hawks/Grizzlies/Warriors analysis, revelations in the Wild West (Kings, Clippers, Pelicans, Lakers), at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4145568/2023/0… – 5:27 PM
Josh Richardson @J_Rich1
I need somebody who know how to make highlight tapes . My fifa goals need to be seen😂 – 5:12 PM
I need somebody who know how to make highlight tapes . My fifa goals need to be seen😂 – 5:12 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kings duo this season:
Fox — Sabonis —
24.1 PPG 18.5 PPG
4.3 RPG 12.4 RPG
6.1 APG 7.1 APG
50.4 FG% 61.0 FG%
How many duos have been better? pic.twitter.com/PP8o0Tlb2O – 4:37 PM
Kings duo this season:
Fox — Sabonis —
24.1 PPG 18.5 PPG
4.3 RPG 12.4 RPG
6.1 APG 7.1 APG
50.4 FG% 61.0 FG%
How many duos have been better? pic.twitter.com/PP8o0Tlb2O – 4:37 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
The story behind the infamous bat at the AT&T Center… 😂🦇
“I Am Batman,” the latest episode of The Ring of the Rowel Docuseries, takes us back to that unforgettable night and legendary Manu moment!
🎥: https://t.co/5zfjX0IcjG pic.twitter.com/hFaYgpsyb6 – 4:30 PM
The story behind the infamous bat at the AT&T Center… 😂🦇
“I Am Batman,” the latest episode of The Ring of the Rowel Docuseries, takes us back to that unforgettable night and legendary Manu moment!
🎥: https://t.co/5zfjX0IcjG pic.twitter.com/hFaYgpsyb6 – 4:30 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
this jam from the God of Dunk had @golden1center BUMPIN!
Sire Spirits Platinum Play of the Month | @bransoncognac #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/vueoHTI4M7 – 4:10 PM
this jam from the God of Dunk had @golden1center BUMPIN!
Sire Spirits Platinum Play of the Month | @bransoncognac #PaidPartnership pic.twitter.com/vueoHTI4M7 – 4:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
It’s time to refreshen your lock screen for #WallpaperWendesday
Sactown runs on Domas 👑🏃♂️ pic.twitter.com/SP0ihzs2At – 4:09 PM
It’s time to refreshen your lock screen for #WallpaperWendesday
Sactown runs on Domas 👑🏃♂️ pic.twitter.com/SP0ihzs2At – 4:09 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Legendary 🤩📱
#WallpaperWednesday | @HEB | #ad pic.twitter.com/px2OxvmDf9 – 3:38 PM
Legendary 🤩📱
#WallpaperWednesday | @HEB | #ad pic.twitter.com/px2OxvmDf9 – 3:38 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
this jam from the God of Dunk had @golden1center BUMPIN!
Sire Spirits Platinum Play of the Month | @bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/QuEqCCDiUu – 3:00 PM
this jam from the God of Dunk had @golden1center BUMPIN!
Sire Spirits Platinum Play of the Month | @bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/QuEqCCDiUu – 3:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Clint Capela, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jakob Poeltl and a whole bunch of “out of the box” Suns trades, including some downright chaotic 3-team deals: bit.ly/3HqLADW – 2:32 PM
On Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Clint Capela, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jakob Poeltl and a whole bunch of “out of the box” Suns trades, including some downright chaotic 3-team deals: bit.ly/3HqLADW – 2:32 PM