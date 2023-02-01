Kings vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center
The Sacramento Kings are spending $4,808,792 per win while the San Antonio Spurs are spending $7,096,507 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: WOAI/KXTN
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@BasketNews_com
Surely, Quentin Grimes had Jokic/Sabonis highlight reels on his phone before the game 😯
pic.twitter.com/vYweSbSjyc – 2:16 AM