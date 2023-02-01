Knicks among teams interested in Saddiq Bey

According SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, the Knicks are among a list of teams who have shown interest in Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey. “In general, a name that has been talked about recently is Saddiq Bey in Detroit,” Begley reported on Tuesday. “The Knicks are among the teams that have registered some interest in Saddiq. I don’t know how far discussions have gotten, but Bey, obviously a Villanova guy, wing, could help the Knicks from a depth perspective.”
Source: SportsNet New York
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New: #Pistons rookies Jaden Ivey & Jalen Duren will represent the organization during next month’s Rising Stars game, part of NBA All-Star Weekend.
They join 14 other Pistons to compete in the event, including Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey & Isaiah Stewart. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 2:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bey on Hayes: “The confidence he has and the confidence we have in him is unmatched. Like you said, most of those were wide open. We live with those every day of the week.” – 11:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey: “I take accountability for down the stretch.” – 11:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bey on the frustration at some of the calls: The best thing to do is try to get it back the next possession. We can’t blame it on any one specific thing. I just take accountability down the stretch. – 11:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bey: We played as hard as we could. The decisions start with me down the stretch. It definitely hurt, I feel like we should’ve won this one. – 11:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey: “I think we played as hard as we could. We’ve got to make better decisions, starting with me down the stretch.” – 11:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Mavs 111, Pistons 105. Should be an interesting postgame press conference. Casey still having a few words with the refs after.
Bogey: 29 points
Bey: 18 points
Ivey: 14 points
That was a fun basketball game. – 10:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bey had a chance to tie it on a layup and it looks like the ball slipped as he was going up.
Mavs miss on the other end but get an offensive rebound. Luka bucket.
Huge, huge blow.
Mavs up by four with 41.8 seconds left. – 10:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bogey is a bad man. Just hit a tough middy to cut the deficit to three with under two minutes left.
But Killian just fouled out with 2:38 to play. Both of Detroit’s healthy point guard shave fouled out. Livers is coming back in, joining Duren, Bey, Bogey and Burks – 10:48 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Pistons 84, Mavs 83. Detroit has weathered every Dallas push, but a one-point game with Luka this locked…
Should be a fun fourth.
Bogey: 17 points
Bey: 16 points
Ivey: 11 points
5 fouls for Ivey and 4 for Livers – 10:26 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 3rd quarter: #Pistons 84, #Mavs 83.
Bogdanovic: 17 pts, 4 rebs, 2 asts
Bey: 16 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts, 2 stls
Ivey: 11 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts, 5 fouls
Luka Doncic: 45 pts (14-19 FG, 5-10 3PM, 12-16 FT), 5 asts – 10:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Pistons 84, Mavericks 83. Detroit led by 11, but Dallas rallied back. Still anyone’s game. Luka has 45.
Bogdanovic: 17 points
Bey: 16 points, 5 rebounds
Ivey: 11 points – 10:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons are 4-7 from 3 in the 3rd so far. Bey hit three of them, and Bogey just hit the fourth to extend Detroit’s lead to 74-63. They’re just playing really good basketball. Moving the ball and hitting open shots – 10:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bey opens the 2nd half with a pair of 3-pointers. Good sign for Detroit that he’s warming up – 9:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey is heating up… Pistons now up eight to start the third after back-to-back 3s. – 9:53 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons come out of the timeout and convert as Bey knocks down a corner 3. Bey then picks up his second foul of the game. He’s staying in, though. – 8:48 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
DET starters: Bey, Bogdanovic, Duren, Burks, Ivey
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Defensive wings that are young, cost controlled, and within Denver’s TPE:
Devin Vassell
Matisse Thybulle
Moses Moody
Amir Coffey
Dalen Terry
Josh Green
Wendell Moore Jr.
Austin Reaves
Obi Toppin
Deni Avdija
Ziaire Williams
Chris Duarte
Saddiq Bey
Precious Achiuwa
Jaden McDaniels – 12:57 PM
According to league sources, Detroit is having conversations about these players but is not overly eager to part with Bogdanovic, Burks or Bey. It would take favorable returns for the Pistons to part with any of the three previously mentioned players before the deadline. -via The Athletic / February 1, 2023
Naturally, one would think a team like the Pistons, who are sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, would be big-time sellers. That, however, is not a given, team sources tell The Athletic. Rival squads have regularly called the Pistons to inquire about the availability of Bojan Bogdanović, who might be the most coveted player ahead of the deadline, as well as Alec Burks, Saddiq Bey and Nerlens Noel. According to league sources, Detroit is having conversations about these players but is not overly eager to part with Bogdanović, Burks or Bey. It would take favorable returns for the Pistons to part with any of the three previously mentioned players before the deadline. -via The Athletic / January 31, 2023