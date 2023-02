Knicks among teams interested in Saddiq Bey

According SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley, the Knicks are among a list of teams who have shown interest in Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey . “In general, a name that has been talked about recently is Saddiq Bey in Detroit,” Begley reported on Tuesday. “The Knicks are among the teams that have registered some interest in Saddiq. I don’t know how far discussions have gotten, but Bey, obviously a Villanova guy, wing, could help the Knicks from a depth perspective.”Source: SportsNet New York