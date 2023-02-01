Live stream: Magic 2, 76ers 4

The Orlando Magic (20-31) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (32-17) at Wells Fargo Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023
Orlando Magic 2, Philadelphia 76ers 4 (Q1 10:31)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
New on @RookieWire: Paolo Banchero called it a great honor to be selected to compete in the Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend:
therookiewire.usatoday.com/2023/02/01/mag… – 7:02 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
w/@jphanned
– Ja vs. Dame simmering
– Give McDaniels the Steph assignment!!
– Kyrie in Boston
– Embiid in or out?
– Breaking lineup news across league
– ATS picks
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=BW282S… – 6:34 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/9MBQv4w74R – 6:32 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is cleared to play tonight after being listed as questionable #Sixers – 6:32 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat say Victor Oladipo is now doubtful for tomorrow at MSG.
Orlando Robinson thinks the thumb fracture happened when Evan Mobley slapped a pass out of his hands in the third quarter. He will remain with Heat on the trip, for now. – 6:22 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat downgrades Oladipo to doubtful for Knicks game with ankle sprain. Orlando Robinson’s fractured thumb – expected to sideline him several weeks – happened last night in 3d qtr when entry pass to him was slapped out of his hands by Evan Mobley. – 6:22 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Wendell Carter Jr. (right foot, plantar fascia strain) will play and start tonight at Philadelphia, the Magic announced. He was listed as questionable to play. – 5:59 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Starting big man Wendell Carter Jr. (strained right plantar fascia) will be available tonight vs. 76ers, per Magic. – 5:52 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic starting big man Wendell Carter Jr. (strained right plantar fascia) will be a gametime decision for tonight vs. 76ers, per coach Jamahl Mosley. – 5:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
shopping spree with the help of a sneaker king! 👟
yesterday, we partnered with @Snipes_usa and @Montrezl Harrell, to treat students from Christy Rec Center to the latest and flyest in kicks and streetwear. pic.twitter.com/sci2LsgHbw – 4:39 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
shopping spree with the help of a sneaker king! 👟
yesterday, we partnered with the @Snipes_usa and @Montrezl Harrell, to treat students from Christy Rec Center to the latest and flyest in kicks and streetwear. pic.twitter.com/6VHFzOU7qZ – 4:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat center Orlando Robinson out with thumb fracture, depth scarce behind Bam Adebayo. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Heat’s few remaining options include a return to action by Dewayne Dedmon. – 4:37 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Fractured thumb sidelines Orlando Robinson, with Dedmon now needed to come out of mothballs. And from earlier: lots of stuff from Herro on All-Star Game, Durant, RJ Barrett, jersey retirement this week, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat backup center Orlando Robinson for tomorrow’s game vs. Knicks and probably beyond with right thumb fracture. Robinson has 10 NBA games left on his two-way contract. – 4:21 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
I need to know what @Tyrese Maxey is bad at.
Saddest part is – his first question was SPOT ON. 🥹🤣
Watch this for proof. pic.twitter.com/YAuIPrY5pw – 4:19 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsNYK INJURY UPDATE: Orlando Robinson (right thumb fracture) has been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game vs the Knicks. – 4:13 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat has lost Orlando Robinson to a fractured thumb. So Dedmon might be needed for now. … Vincent and Oladipo questionable for Knicks game tomorrow with ankles. – 4:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat backup center Orlando Robinson is out with thumb fracture. So there yet could be Dewayne Dedmon time again. – 4:12 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Who is the best player the team could get if they bundled Shake, Niang, Matisse, Korkmaz and that Hornets pick all into one deal?
libertyballers.com/2023/2/1/23579… – 4:08 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury management) wont play tonight vs. 76ers, per Magic. – 3:26 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury management) will not play tonight at Philadelphia, the Magic announced. He scored 2 points, 3 rebounds and 1 steal in 9:47 of action in Monday’s win over Philly. – 3:11 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Source: The Sixers have no plans to make any major roster changes at the trade deadline. But they will be in the market for a backup PG, shooter, and a backup C that can play with or without Montrezl Harrell. – 2:29 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Georges Niang on if the lead-up to this year’s trade deadline feels different than last year, when the Ben Simmons saga hovered before finally getting resolved.
“Definitely, if I’m being honest with you.”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 2:21 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/JcG29my33x – 2:01 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
New Ep “That’s What Sheed Said” @UnderdogFantasy
• Heated Joel Embiid/Nikola Jokic discussion
• Sheed tips his cap to one of the best techs ever
• What that non-foul call in Boston will result in
• The after effects of having to guard Shaq
Full Show: https://t.co/juefR8TJyM pic.twitter.com/t67nyaHBUl – 1:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid in January:
✅ 34.9 PPG
✅ 10.7 RPG
✅ 54.9 FG%
✅ 42.1 3P%
Only two other players in NBA history have averaged at least 30 PPG and 10 RPG while shooting 50% on FG and 40% on 3P in a month:
Larry Bird (2x)
Kevin Love
More on January’s best: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 1:01 PM
