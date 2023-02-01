Magic vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Magic vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Magic vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

February 1, 2023- by

By |

The Orlando Magic play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Orlando Magic are spending $6,132,103 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $4,764,336 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic in the last 6⃣ games 😳
17 PTS, 10 REB, 14 AST vs Magic
36 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST vs Blazers
31 PTS, 11 REB, 13 AST vs Timberwolves
25 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST vs Pelicans
24 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST vs 76ers
26 PTS, 18 REB, 15 AST vs Pelicans pic.twitter.com/C3vGhm9o7P2:59 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home