Matisse Thybulle drawing interest from Warriors, Kings

Multiple NBA sources said the Golden State Warriors have had internal discussions about Thybulle and that they do like him as a defensive stopper. The Sacramento Kings are also reportedly monitoring his availability. A league source confirmed the interest, saying Kings coach Mike Brown is a fan of Thybulle, who would add a defensive presence to Sacramento’s starting lineup. The Kings (28-21), who surprisingly sit at third place in the Western Conference, are pondering upgrades for a postseason push after an NBA-record 16 straight seasons without a playoff appearance. The Kings’ and Warriors’ interest makes sense and is something to pay attention to.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers SG Matisse Thybulle, no longer untouchable, drawing interest from #GoldenStateWarriors and #SacramentoKings inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #SacramentoProud #NBA – 6:04 AM
#Sixers SG Matisse Thybulle, no longer untouchable, drawing interest from #GoldenStateWarriors and #SacramentoKings inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #SacramentoProud #NBA – 6:04 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Matisse Thybulle, no longer untouchable, drawing interest from Warriors and Kings inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:02 AM
Matisse Thybulle, no longer untouchable, drawing interest from Warriors and Kings inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:02 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Kings want “a more defensive-minded option on the perimeter” and they are “monitoring the availability of Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle,” per @Marc Stein.
Sacramento has the NBA’s second-best offense, but their defense currently ranks 24th: basketballnews.com/stories/kings-… – 4:38 PM
The Kings want “a more defensive-minded option on the perimeter” and they are “monitoring the availability of Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle,” per @Marc Stein.
Sacramento has the NBA’s second-best offense, but their defense currently ranks 24th: basketballnews.com/stories/kings-… – 4:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Report: Kings monitoring availability of 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle as trade deadline nears sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:45 AM
Report: Kings monitoring availability of 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle as trade deadline nears sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:45 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Magic takeaways: Lacking finish vs. Orlando, Joel Embiid having love for Markelle Fultz, and Matisse Thybulle needing minutes inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 8:32 AM
Sixers vs. Magic takeaways: Lacking finish vs. Orlando, Joel Embiid having love for Markelle Fultz, and Matisse Thybulle needing minutes inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 8:32 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Magic takeaways: Lacking finish, Joel Embiid having love for Markelle Fultz, and Matisse Thybulle needing minutes inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer #OrlandoMagic #NBA #76ers – 6:59 AM
#Sixers vs. #Magic takeaways: Lacking finish, Joel Embiid having love for Markelle Fultz, and Matisse Thybulle needing minutes inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer #OrlandoMagic #NBA #76ers – 6:59 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Report: Sacramento Kings monitoring availability of Philadelphia 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle as trade deadline nears
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:23 AM
Report: Sacramento Kings monitoring availability of Philadelphia 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle as trade deadline nears
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:23 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Defensive wings that are young, cost controlled, and within Denver’s TPE:
Devin Vassell
Matisse Thybulle
Moses Moody
Amir Coffey
Dalen Terry
Josh Green
Wendell Moore Jr.
Austin Reaves
Obi Toppin
Deni Avdija
Ziaire Williams
Chris Duarte
Saddiq Bey
Precious Achiuwa
Jaden McDaniels – 12:57 PM
Defensive wings that are young, cost controlled, and within Denver’s TPE:
Devin Vassell
Matisse Thybulle
Moses Moody
Amir Coffey
Dalen Terry
Josh Green
Wendell Moore Jr.
Austin Reaves
Obi Toppin
Deni Avdija
Ziaire Williams
Chris Duarte
Saddiq Bey
Precious Achiuwa
Jaden McDaniels – 12:57 PM
More on this storyline
So Thybulle was shopped last summer. Sources said the Sixers even attempted to trade him to the Portland Trail Blazers on draft night as part of a three-team deal that would have brought the Houston Rockets’ Eric Gordon to Philly. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 1, 2023
Sacramento is said to be monitoring the availability of Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle as the Kings, unexpectedly holding the West’s No. 3 seed after a league-record 16 consecutive seasons out of the playoffs, ponder the pursuit of a more defensive-minded option on the perimeter. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 31, 2023
Clemente Almanza: Matisse Thybulle on SGA: “He plays in a weird pace. So it’s hard to time. As a defender, you get used to being able to anticipate things and because he’s kind of offbeat in how he takes steps and moves, it can catch people off guard.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / January 12, 2023
Main Rumors, Mike Brown, Trade, Matisse Thybulle, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings