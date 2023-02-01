Nets vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (31-19) play against the Boston Celtics (36-15) at TD Garden
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023
Brooklyn Nets 0, Boston Celtics 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
ESPN game tonight, so it’s still 15 minutes to the tip for Celtics-Nets. – 7:30 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Join us for @Brooklyn Nets at @Boston Celtics on @YESNetwork ! #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/TAnBJny9tK – 7:29 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go less the Maine Celtics after one-quarter of play 27-26.
Jules Bernard leads the team with 10 points. Quenton Jackson and Trevion Williams each have 4. – 7:26 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go go on a (5-0) run to cut the Maine Celtics lead to 18-20, 3:01 left.
Jules Bernard leads the team with 10 points. – 7:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nets at Celtics – TD Garden – February 1, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Nic Claxton
OUT: Boston: Smart, Gallinari Brooklyn: Durant, Simmons, Warren pic.twitter.com/OsjMc0FHvN – 7:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Nets starters:
Nic Claxton
Royce O’Neale
Joe Harris
Seth Curry
Kyrie Irving – 7:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Irving, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton start for the #Nets tonight vs the #Celtics. – 7:01 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Joe Mazzulla reveals what he’s looking for out of the team over the next two weeks as we head toward the All-Star break. nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 6:50 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
I love how @LeBron James mixes it up in the post. I also love how the Lakers made the most of that mismatch. And I absolutely LOVE having my big bro @Jalen Rose with me breaking it all down!! 🫶🏿 pic.twitter.com/EFBQDXKXiG – 6:40 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
w/@jphanned
– Ja vs. Dame simmering
– Give McDaniels the Steph assignment!!
– Kyrie in Boston
– Embiid in or out?
– Breaking lineup news across league
– ATS picks
NBA’s Closing Bell, live now through tip!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=BW282S… – 6:34 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Marcus Smart kicking back eating his Marcus Smart cereal lol pic.twitter.com/B4H1t2U1vy – 6:23 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart just entered the Celtics locker room munching away at his new cereal from out of the box lol – 6:22 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
These Jr. Celtics campers are getting the ultimate pregame experience:
✅ Watching warmups courtside
✅ Meeting with @Grant Williams
✅ New @newbalancehoops swag pic.twitter.com/GcVEeIWGGX – 6:11 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown may form one of the highest-scoring duos ever, but that’s probably not even the strongest feature of their combined abilities.
@Zach Kram: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/1/2… – 6:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn says Boston’s lineup presents issues for a Kyrie Irving-Seth Curry backcourt.
Adds that Nic Claxton “will have to be exceptional” tonight on both ends in the matchup. – 6:06 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons and T.J. Warren are “progressing well” and remain day-to-day:
“We just weren’t there yet to put them back out there.” – 6:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Made FGs from 10-14 feet this season
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 119 of 211 (56.4%)
2. Kevin Durant: 110 of 186 (59.1%)
3. DeMar DeRozan: 87 of 174 (50%)
Some deeper Thunder/SGA thoughts from Giddey, Muscala, Draymond, Curry, Kerr in this piece theathletic.com/4141255/2023/0… – 6:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons and T.J. Warren are “progressing well” and remain day-to-day.
“We just weren’t there yet to put them back out there.” – 6:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons and TJ Warren “remain hopeful” for Saturday. – 6:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Vaughn hopeful both Ben Simmons and TJ Warren can play Saturday vs. Washington. #Nets #Wizards – 6:04 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at CHI 2/2
Martin (L Knee soreness) out
Oubre (L Hand surgery) out – 6:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked what kind of minutes limit Robert Williams III will be on vs. the #Nets, Joe Mazzula said “Whatever it takes to win.” #Celtics – 5:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Robert Williams will play tonight for the Celtics against the Nets. – 5:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams will play for the Celtics tonight masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 5:49 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport Joe Mazzulla says Robert Williams is active and available to play tonight against Brooklyn. – 5:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Robert Williams is available for the Celtics tonight, Joe Mazzula said. Minute load? “Whatever it takes to win.” – 5:48 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Rob Williams will play tonight for the Celtics against Brooklyn. – 5:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Yuta Watanabe (back tightness) has been upgraded to available for the #Nets tonight at the #Celtics. #NBA – 4:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Yuta Watanabe available for tonight’s game. He was probable with back tightness. – 4:49 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at Boston:
Watanabe (back tightness) – AVAILABLE – 4:39 PM
Update to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at Boston:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Yuta Watanabe (back tightness) has been upgraded to available to play for the Nets against the Celtics tonight in Boston. – 4:39 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Fractured thumb sidelines Orlando Robinson, with Dedmon now needed to come out of mothballs. And from earlier: lots of stuff from Herro on All-Star Game, Durant, RJ Barrett, jersey retirement this week, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:28 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
“There’s no situation too big for [Coach Vaughn].”
Assistant coach Royal Ivey discusses his role in player development, JV’s approach, and more in the latest Voice of the Nets Podcast with @ChrisCarrino 🎙 – 4:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Pick your favorite… ours is @Terry Rozier‘s buzzer beater 😏
@Lowes | #ad pic.twitter.com/BjkmOmNufq – 3:54 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Although the Washington Wizards v Detroit Pistons has been postponed, we still have basketball in the District tonight.
* The Capital City Go-Go take on the Maine Celtics. I’ll have live Updates, and analysis with Pre/Postgame. – 3:42 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
How the Nets got back in the East Race audioboom.com/posts/8240192-… via @Audioboom – 3:08 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Happy National Girls & Women in Sports Day!
Keep ruling the court and inspiring the next generation.
#NGWSD pic.twitter.com/T5QgjOBBjx – 3:02 PM
Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
ICYMI – I talked to Pritchard shortly before he indicated he’s asked for a bigger role from #Celtics on ET/Iguodala’s podcast.
“Sometimes you’re in and out of the lineup, and you feel like you could be other places playing … you want to always play”
clnsmedia.com/payton-pritcha… – 2:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Georges Niang on if the lead-up to this year’s trade deadline feels different than last year, when the Ben Simmons saga hovered before finally getting resolved.
“Definitely, if I’m being honest with you.”
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 2:21 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Happy National Girls & Women in Sports Day ⛹️♀️☘️ #NGWSD pic.twitter.com/Lo9K72p3BB – 2:00 PM
