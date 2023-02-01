Nets vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden
The Brooklyn Nets are spending $6,068,317 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $4,893,773 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)
Away Radio: WFAN-FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons to miss #Celtics game with ‘knee soreness’ nypost.com/2023/01/31/ben… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 3:26 AM