Nuggets' Bones Hyland open to trade

Chris Haynes: Sources: My @NBAonTNT report on Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland being open to a trade to secure a larger role elsewhere:
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Sources: My @NBAonTNT report on Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland being open to a trade to secure a larger role elsewhere: pic.twitter.com/CALvvQFMLO – 1:12 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone has fielded a couple of questions about rotations tonight regarding Bones Hyland and Christian Braun. The general tone – each game takes on a different look, and he’s going to react accordingly. He adds he supports each of his players. – 12:47 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets win the third quarter 36-24 and lead by 9 heading into the fourth quarter.
Two defensive minded starters staggering with the bench. Malone’s really going for this one, cutting Bones and Zeke out of the 2nd half rotation. – 11:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone changes up his bench rotation in the 3rd quarter. Christian Braun gets minutes. Bones Hyland, Zeke Nnaji do not. – 11:52 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Denver Nuggets pregame show starts now. Come join me, @DLineCo and @Duvalier Johnson.
✅ Bones in limbo
✅ Most feared players in the NBA
✅ Nuggets-Pelicans keys to the game
youtube.com/live/ouQBaBiyh… – 9:30 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
🏀Jordan Rising Stars
Breakdown by draft pick: The Sophomores
1-10
Green (2)
Mobley (3)
Barnes (4)
Giddey (6)
Wagner (8)
11-20
Sengun (16)
Murphy III (17)
21-30
Grimes (25)
Hyland (26)
Undrafted
Alvarado – 3:09 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bones Hyland will represent the Nuggets in the NBA’s Jordan Rising Stars Challenge. It’ll likely be the last event he represents the organization in as I’m told the Nuggets are looking to move Hyland for a veteran. – 2:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
For the second year in a row, #Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will be in the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend. pic.twitter.com/JhQYj7bxgo – 2:00 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland is “suddenly regarded as one of the league’s most likely players to be dealt before the Feb. 9 buzzer,” according to @Marc Stein: basketballnews.com/stories/report… – 1:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Brand new #Nuggets Ink pod:
•The Bones trade chatter
•MPJ’s return
•Recap Philly/Denver
•Who’s making the All-Star Game?
•Reader questions
🗣️via @denverpost @MattDSchubert @aaronontiveroz
denverpost.com/2023/01/31/nug… – 10:33 AM
Your name has been in some trade rumors lately. What do you think of that? How do you deal with those rumors? Bones Hyland: I don’t care. It doesn’t bother me at all. I don’t pay no mind to it. Whatever happens, happens. I know God’s got me. I don’t really care. Have you talked with anyone in the front office about those rumors? Any of your teammates? Bones Hyland: Naw, I just go day-to-day with it. Whatever happens, happens. I know I’m in God’s hands with whatever happens. I’m good regardless. I really don’t care. -via DNVR / February 1, 2023
As if there wasn’t enough buzz around it already, Hyland himself decided to stoke the fire of the trade rumors with his social media activity on Tuesday. For some reason, the 6-foot-3 combo guard decided to remove the Nuggets from his Twitter bio. Naturally, it send NBA Twitter into a bit of a tizzy: A few hours later, Hyland brought back “#NuggetsPG” as part of his bio. It’s back on there now if you check out his Twitter page. -via Clutch Points / February 1, 2023