Oklahoma City Blue acquire Andre Roberson

Clemente Almanza: The Oklahoma City Blue has acquired guard/forward Andre Roberson, the team announced today.
Source: Twitter @CAlmanza1007
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The OKC Blue has acquired Andre Roberson and he will be active for the Blue tomorrow vs the Austin Spurs. pic.twitter.com/9veBvCHRqP – 7:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The Oklahoma City Blue has acquired guard/forward Andre Roberson, the team announced today. – 7:00 PM
More on this storyline
Clemente Almanza: Andre Roberson is expected to be active for tomorrow’s OKC Blue game, per Thunder spokesperson The Blue will play the Austin Spurs at 11 am CT -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / February 1, 2023
Clemente Almanza: Mark Daigneault on Andre Roberson’s recent presence with the Thunder: “He’s a fan favorite inside of our organization… He’s just a really good spirit and great guy… We’re happy he’s got a home here in OKC.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / January 3, 2023
Clemente Almanza: Kam Woods said it’s been nice having someone as established like Andre Roberson in their practices. He would not go into further detail when asked whether or not Roberson’s expressed interest in continuing his NBA/G League career -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / January 3, 2023