Live stream: Raptors 2, Jazz 6

The Toronto Raptors (23-29) play against the Utah Jazz (26-26) at Vivint Arena

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023

Toronto Raptors 2, Utah Jazz 6 (Q1 08:56)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
i love watching walker kessler but what he did to fred right there ain’t right – 9:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
So, the start of the game was delayed due to a microphone catching fire under the basket, needing to be extinguished, and the Utah mascot mopping up the remnants? The 2022-23 Raptors, folks. – 9:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tipoff being delayed by clean up of some spillage on the end line nearest the Raptors bench – 9:12 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎶 ᴡᴇᴅɴᴇꜱᴅᴀʏ ɴɪɢʜᴛ ꜰɪᴠᴇ 🎶
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/7zBPCyzxjK9:03 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Jazz are starting three guys taller than the tallest Raptor. – 8:35 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📺 Tune in to the Jazz Pregame Show starts at 6:30 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/S6dUWdCLQY8:06 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s @LGCanada Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/4YVyOR70U98:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
✨ excellence ✨
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/kqGp5Kb3Eo7:38 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga since scoring 24 points vs. the Jazz on Dec. 7
17 games (4 starts)
23 mpg
11.4 ppg
3.4 rpg
2.9 apg
53.6 FG%
38.9 3P% – 7:35 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
O.G. Anunoby getting shots up pre-game, his left wrist is taped rather than in a brace, so that’s positive. – 7:09 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
O.G. Anunoby went thru pregame shooting with a wrap on his sprained wrist. He’s been ruled out for the final three games of this road trip. – 7:03 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
time to put our Canadians to the test, eh? 🇨🇦
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/RVm1XgBall6:48 PM

