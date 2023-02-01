Live stream: Raptors 2, Jazz 6

The Toronto Raptors (23-29) play against the Utah Jazz (26-26) at Vivint Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023
Toronto Raptors 2, Utah Jazz 6 (Q1 08:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
i love watching walker kessler but what he did to fred right there ain’t right – 9:15 PM
i love watching walker kessler but what he did to fred right there ain’t right – 9:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
So, the start of the game was delayed due to a microphone catching fire under the basket, needing to be extinguished, and the Utah mascot mopping up the remnants? The 2022-23 Raptors, folks. – 9:14 PM
So, the start of the game was delayed due to a microphone catching fire under the basket, needing to be extinguished, and the Utah mascot mopping up the remnants? The 2022-23 Raptors, folks. – 9:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tipoff being delayed by clean up of some spillage on the end line nearest the Raptors bench – 9:12 PM
Tipoff being delayed by clean up of some spillage on the end line nearest the Raptors bench – 9:12 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎶 ᴡᴇᴅɴᴇꜱᴅᴀʏ ɴɪɢʜᴛ ꜰɪᴠᴇ 🎶
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/7zBPCyzxjK – 9:03 PM
🎶 ᴡᴇᴅɴᴇꜱᴅᴀʏ ɴɪɢʜᴛ ꜰɪᴠᴇ 🎶
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/7zBPCyzxjK – 9:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Jazz are starting three guys taller than the tallest Raptors starter. – 8:36 PM
The Jazz are starting three guys taller than the tallest Raptors starter. – 8:36 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
he Jazz are starting three guys taller than the tallest Raptors starter. – 8:36 PM
he Jazz are starting three guys taller than the tallest Raptors starter. – 8:36 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📺 Tune in to the Jazz Pregame Show starts at 6:30 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/S6dUWdCLQY – 8:06 PM
📺 Tune in to the Jazz Pregame Show starts at 6:30 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM 📺 pic.twitter.com/S6dUWdCLQY – 8:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga since scoring 24 points vs. the Jazz on Dec. 7
17 games (4 starts)
23 mpg
11.4 ppg
3.4 rpg
2.9 apg
53.6 FG%
38.9 3P% – 7:35 PM
Jonathan Kuminga since scoring 24 points vs. the Jazz on Dec. 7
17 games (4 starts)
23 mpg
11.4 ppg
3.4 rpg
2.9 apg
53.6 FG%
38.9 3P% – 7:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Some notes on Cam Reddish, expectations at the deadline, the Knicks and OG Anunoby, first-round picks and more in this week’s mailbag: sny.tv/articles/begle… – 7:32 PM
Some notes on Cam Reddish, expectations at the deadline, the Knicks and OG Anunoby, first-round picks and more in this week’s mailbag: sny.tv/articles/begle… – 7:32 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
O.G. Anunoby getting shots up pre-game, his left wrist is taped rather than in a brace, so that’s positive. – 7:09 PM
O.G. Anunoby getting shots up pre-game, his left wrist is taped rather than in a brace, so that’s positive. – 7:09 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
O.G. Anunoby went thru pregame shooting with a wrap on his sprained wrist. He’s been ruled out for the final three games of this road trip. – 7:03 PM
O.G. Anunoby went thru pregame shooting with a wrap on his sprained wrist. He’s been ruled out for the final three games of this road trip. – 7:03 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Full episode ‘Please Don’t Trade Aggregate This’ with @Nate Duncan is up now @getcallin and heading to Apple and Spotify.
Lot of Lakers, Knicks, Raptors, Pistons, Hawks talk, and plenty more: callin.com/link/OsHgSVorFH – 6:55 PM
Full episode ‘Please Don’t Trade Aggregate This’ with @Nate Duncan is up now @getcallin and heading to Apple and Spotify.
Lot of Lakers, Knicks, Raptors, Pistons, Hawks talk, and plenty more: callin.com/link/OsHgSVorFH – 6:55 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
time to put our Canadians to the test, eh? 🇨🇦
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/RVm1XgBall – 6:48 PM
time to put our Canadians to the test, eh? 🇨🇦
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/RVm1XgBall – 6:48 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
No inside sources here, but just eyeballing seems like league’s best bet is to play Detroit-Washington Mar. 26 and move Washington-Toronto to Mar. 29. But unlike the COVID season cancellations, there are arena availability issues that could mightily complicate things. – 6:14 PM
No inside sources here, but just eyeballing seems like league’s best bet is to play Detroit-Washington Mar. 26 and move Washington-Toronto to Mar. 29. But unlike the COVID season cancellations, there are arena availability issues that could mightily complicate things. – 6:14 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Into the slop…
—Myles Turner (3:57)
—Blazers (7:40)
—The slop (15:42)
—Bones Hyland (25:53)
—DFS/Mavs (35:09)
—OG, FVV, Raptors (37:57)
🎧 https://t.co/8XE86ZoDc0
🍎 https://t.co/C3NiDpOonc
✳️ https://t.co/S9p92Z7ipV
📺 https://t.co/RxfKjICXvj pic.twitter.com/sH7k8B6LbS – 5:14 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Into the slop…
—Myles Turner (3:57)
—Blazers (7:40)
—The slop (15:42)
—Bones Hyland (25:53)
—DFS/Mavs (35:09)
—OG, FVV, Raptors (37:57)
🎧 https://t.co/8XE86ZoDc0
🍎 https://t.co/C3NiDpOonc
✳️ https://t.co/S9p92Z7ipV
📺 https://t.co/RxfKjICXvj pic.twitter.com/sH7k8B6LbS – 5:14 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Can Scottie Barnes not only serve as a bridge to the future for the Raptors, but be the face of the franchise’s next era?
@Seerat Sohi: https://t.co/7hUP5ZC6Oc pic.twitter.com/FjjryBvUbq – 4:48 PM
Can Scottie Barnes not only serve as a bridge to the future for the Raptors, but be the face of the franchise’s next era?
@Seerat Sohi: https://t.co/7hUP5ZC6Oc pic.twitter.com/FjjryBvUbq – 4:48 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Remember Jam Session in 1993? It’s back at @nbaallstar 2023 as 𝐍𝐁𝐀 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 ⭐️
Largest fan event in All-Star history, including a special area for fans under age 16, open Feb. 17-19 at the @SaltPalaceCC.
Tickets start at $20 for youth 🔗 https://t.co/3CoMqINjer pic.twitter.com/wE67wNLG0w – 3:17 PM
Remember Jam Session in 1993? It’s back at @nbaallstar 2023 as 𝐍𝐁𝐀 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 ⭐️
Largest fan event in All-Star history, including a special area for fans under age 16, open Feb. 17-19 at the @SaltPalaceCC.
Tickets start at $20 for youth 🔗 https://t.co/3CoMqINjer pic.twitter.com/wE67wNLG0w – 3:17 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
TRADE VALUE RANKINGS: RAPTORS IN THE TOP 100
22. Pascal Siakam
24. Scottie Barnes
44. OG Anunoby
48. Fred VanVleet
98. Gary Trent Jr.
hoopshype.com/lists/trade-va… – 3:06 PM
TRADE VALUE RANKINGS: RAPTORS IN THE TOP 100
22. Pascal Siakam
24. Scottie Barnes
44. OG Anunoby
48. Fred VanVleet
98. Gary Trent Jr.
hoopshype.com/lists/trade-va… – 3:06 PM