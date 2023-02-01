Rui Hachimura wearing 28 because of Kobe and Gianna Bryant

During a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said that Hachimura chose his number because he was inspired by Bryant and his late daughter Gianna (via Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith): “Our new player, Hachimura … I asked him: Have you chosen a number yet? He said: ‘Yeah, I’m wearing No. 28.’ I said, ‘Oh great!’ and he said ‘Because of No. 2 for Gianna and No. 8 for Kobe.’” I was like, ‘This kid is going to do good.’ I like where his heart is at.”
Source: Bryan Kalbrosky @ For The Win
Source: Bryan Kalbrosky @ For The Win
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rui Hachimura showed off his game in a OT win over Knicks 🔥
19 PTS
9 REB
2/4 3PT
1 BLK pic.twitter.com/BLfHgwJkrA – 2:01 AM
Rui Hachimura showed off his game in a OT win over Knicks 🔥
19 PTS
9 REB
2/4 3PT
1 BLK pic.twitter.com/BLfHgwJkrA – 2:01 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Hachimura (8 for 11) and Davis (7 for 11) have been very efficient in the starting front court tonight, combining for 39 points with 7:13 to play, and LAL up 101-96 after Hachimura leaked out in transition for another dunk. – 9:33 PM
Hachimura (8 for 11) and Davis (7 for 11) have been very efficient in the starting front court tonight, combining for 39 points with 7:13 to play, and LAL up 101-96 after Hachimura leaked out in transition for another dunk. – 9:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 86, Knicks 83
LeBron James has 18 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. He’s one assist away from tying Steve Nash for fourth on the all-time assist list. Anthony Davis has 18 points and 9 rebounds. Rui Hachimura has 17 points. The Lakers are shooting 47.8%. – 9:23 PM
Third quarter: Lakers 86, Knicks 83
LeBron James has 18 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. He’s one assist away from tying Steve Nash for fourth on the all-time assist list. Anthony Davis has 18 points and 9 rebounds. Rui Hachimura has 17 points. The Lakers are shooting 47.8%. – 9:23 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Knicks 53, Lakers 52
Dennis Schroder’s halfcourt shot is good — and gives LA some juice going into the half. Rui Hachimura leads LA with 12 points. Anthony Davis has 11 points. Russell Westbrook has 10. LeBron has 9 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. – 8:35 PM
Halftime: Knicks 53, Lakers 52
Dennis Schroder’s halfcourt shot is good — and gives LA some juice going into the half. Rui Hachimura leads LA with 12 points. Anthony Davis has 11 points. Russell Westbrook has 10. LeBron has 9 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. – 8:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL already have 5 points off Rui Hachimura sprints up the floor in transition, including 2 hoops of his own, plus 1 of 2 FT’s.
Hachimura also has a jumper, towards 7 of LAL’s 15 points as they lead by 10 early. – 7:50 PM
LAL already have 5 points off Rui Hachimura sprints up the floor in transition, including 2 hoops of his own, plus 1 of 2 FT’s.
Hachimura also has a jumper, towards 7 of LAL’s 15 points as they lead by 10 early. – 7:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Strong defensive start from this bigger LAL lineup, with AD, LeBron and Hachimura, plus Brown moved to the 2, has LAL up 11-5 after the first time out.
NYK just 2 for 14 from the field. – 7:46 PM
Strong defensive start from this bigger LAL lineup, with AD, LeBron and Hachimura, plus Brown moved to the 2, has LAL up 11-5 after the first time out.
NYK just 2 for 14 from the field. – 7:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
First look at a new, bigger lineup:
Schröder, Brown Jr., Hachimura, LeBron and AD – 7:03 PM
First look at a new, bigger lineup:
Schröder, Brown Jr., Hachimura, LeBron and AD – 7:03 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Since Rui Hachimura trade, Deni Avdija plays the best basketball of his NBA career. He led the Wizards to their first win in San Antonio since 1999.
25 points / 10-12 FG / 9 rebounds off the bench!
Avdija can play at the highest level. He’s all over the place. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/JYvFlWJbOl – 7:16 AM
Since Rui Hachimura trade, Deni Avdija plays the best basketball of his NBA career. He led the Wizards to their first win in San Antonio since 1999.
25 points / 10-12 FG / 9 rebounds off the bench!
Avdija can play at the highest level. He’s all over the place. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/JYvFlWJbOl – 7:16 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Nets 85, Lakers 82
The Lakers outscored the Nets 36-27 in the third. Thomas Bryant has 18 points and 8 rebounds. Russell Westbrook has 13 points and 9 assists. Rui Hachimura and Wenyen Gabriel each have 11 points. LA is still only shooting 37.8%. – 9:28 PM
Third quarter: Nets 85, Lakers 82
The Lakers outscored the Nets 36-27 in the third. Thomas Bryant has 18 points and 8 rebounds. Russell Westbrook has 13 points and 9 assists. Rui Hachimura and Wenyen Gabriel each have 11 points. LA is still only shooting 37.8%. – 9:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
And here we go: After leading 19, the Nets are now holding onto a 58-56 lead over the Lakers at the top of the second half. Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Russell Westbrook have all scored in double figures. Kyrie Irving has 12 points and Patty Mills has 9. – 8:59 PM
And here we go: After leading 19, the Nets are now holding onto a 58-56 lead over the Lakers at the top of the second half. Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Russell Westbrook have all scored in double figures. Kyrie Irving has 12 points and Patty Mills has 9. – 8:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With an and-1 from Bryant, a Hachimura 3 and a Brown Jr. 2, the Lakers are quickly within 4 points two minutes into the 3rd Q.
They trailed by as many as 19 in the 1st half. – 8:56 PM
With an and-1 from Bryant, a Hachimura 3 and a Brown Jr. 2, the Lakers are quickly within 4 points two minutes into the 3rd Q.
They trailed by as many as 19 in the 1st half. – 8:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Nets 58, Lakers 46
The Lakers are shooting 35.6% overall and 30.8% on 3s. Russell Westbrook has 11 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Thomas Bryant has 8 points. Rui Hachimura has 7 points. LA’s starting backcourt (Beverley and Schroder) is a combined 1-for-11. – 8:40 PM
Halftime: Nets 58, Lakers 46
The Lakers are shooting 35.6% overall and 30.8% on 3s. Russell Westbrook has 11 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Thomas Bryant has 8 points. Rui Hachimura has 7 points. LA’s starting backcourt (Beverley and Schroder) is a combined 1-for-11. – 8:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Yuta Watanabe and Rui Hachimura guarding each other right now.
NBA’s only two Japanese players. – 8:11 PM
Yuta Watanabe and Rui Hachimura guarding each other right now.
NBA’s only two Japanese players. – 8:11 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Nets 29, Lakers 16
The Lakers are predictably struggling offensively without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, making just 6 of 22 shots (27.3%) in the first frame. Russell Westbrook leads LA with 9 points, including two 3s. Rui Hachimura has 4 points. – 8:08 PM
First quarter: Nets 29, Lakers 16
The Lakers are predictably struggling offensively without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, making just 6 of 22 shots (27.3%) in the first frame. Russell Westbrook leads LA with 9 points, including two 3s. Rui Hachimura has 4 points. – 8:08 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Lakers, without LeBron and Davis, are 3 for 11 midway through the first quarter in Brooklyn. Had they not traded for Hachimura, they’d have one basket so far. – 7:50 PM
Lakers, without LeBron and Davis, are 3 for 11 midway through the first quarter in Brooklyn. Had they not traded for Hachimura, they’d have one basket so far. – 7:50 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
A lot of Rui Hachimura ball-handling with Russ on the bench to start this one.
Think the Nets will live with that. – 7:48 PM
A lot of Rui Hachimura ball-handling with Russ on the bench to start this one.
Think the Nets will live with that. – 7:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in Brooklyn:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Troy Brown Jr.
Rui Hachimura
Thomas Bryant – 7:07 PM
Lakers’ starters in Brooklyn:
Dennis Schroder
Patrick Beverley
Troy Brown Jr.
Rui Hachimura
Thomas Bryant – 7:07 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A new starting lineup for the Lakers, with Rui Hachimura getting the nod in place of LeBron. 25th different starting lineup for the Lakers, Rui’s first start for the Lakers and of this season overall. pic.twitter.com/cQu2WCzLpa – 7:02 PM
A new starting lineup for the Lakers, with Rui Hachimura getting the nod in place of LeBron. 25th different starting lineup for the Lakers, Rui’s first start for the Lakers and of this season overall. pic.twitter.com/cQu2WCzLpa – 7:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters at Brooklyn: Schröder, Beverley, Brown Jr., Hachimura and Bryant. – 7:01 PM
Starters at Brooklyn: Schröder, Beverley, Brown Jr., Hachimura and Bryant. – 7:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Newest Laker Rui Hachimura getting some early work in. pic.twitter.com/hV5ss4oS35 – 6:31 PM
Newest Laker Rui Hachimura getting some early work in. pic.twitter.com/hV5ss4oS35 – 6:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Lakers coach Darvin Ham says Rui Hachimura will start with LeBron James and Anthony Davis sitting out tonight against the Nets. – 6:18 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham says Rui Hachimura will start with LeBron James and Anthony Davis sitting out tonight against the Nets. – 6:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
In the absence of both LeBron and AD, Rui Hachimura will get his first start for the Lakers tonight, via Darvin Ham. – 6:18 PM
In the absence of both LeBron and AD, Rui Hachimura will get his first start for the Lakers tonight, via Darvin Ham. – 6:18 PM
More on this storyline
Kyle Goon: Lakers go big with Pat Beverley out: Anthony Davis is back in the starting lineup for the first time since his injury. Rui Hachimura remains a starter. -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 31, 2023
The exchange began Saturday morning with Durant’s quote tweet about O’Neal not knowing Rui Hachimura, the ninth overall pick in the 2019 draft who was recently acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade with the Washington Wizards. “If you ain’t a top 10 player, I don’t know who you are,” Shaq said on “Inside the NBA.” “I’m not watching the Bullets or the Wizards.” Durant responded by tweeting, “Shaquille doesn’t know ball?” -via NBC Sports / January 29, 2023
HoopsHype: Rui Hachimura on no foul call vs. Celtics: “It was too obvious. I was right in front of it too. We heard the noise, the sound and everybody saw it. And the referee was right there in front of them.” pic.twitter.com/HxR1zfX4xa -via Twitter @hoopshype / January 29, 2023