Significant interest in Bones Hyland

Your name has been in some trade rumors lately. What do you think of that? How do you deal with those rumors? Bones Hyland: I don’t care. It doesn’t bother me at all. I don’t pay no mind to it. Whatever happens, happens. I know God’s got me. I don’t really care . Have you talked with anyone in the front office about those rumors? Any of your teammates? Bones Hyland: Naw, I just go day-to-day with it. Whatever happens, happens. I know I’m in God’s hands with whatever happens. I’m good regardless. I really don’t care. -via DNVR / February 1, 2023