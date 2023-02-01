Mike Singer: I’ve heard a number of teams, I’ve heard a lot of teams, I’m not going to say those teams, because I haven’t confirmed them. But I definitely feel comfortable in saying there’s significant interest in Bones Hyland.
Source: Spotify
Source: Spotify
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Into the slop…
—Myles Turner (3:57)
—Blazers (7:40)
—The slop (15:42)
—Bones Hyland (25:53)
—DFS/Mavs (35:09)
—OG, FVV, Raptors (37:57)
🎧 https://t.co/8XE86ZoDc0
🍎 https://t.co/C3NiDpOonc
✳️ https://t.co/S9p92Z7ipV
📺 https://t.co/RxfKjICXvj pic.twitter.com/sH7k8B6LbS – 5:14 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Into the slop…
—Myles Turner (3:57)
—Blazers (7:40)
—The slop (15:42)
—Bones Hyland (25:53)
—DFS/Mavs (35:09)
—OG, FVV, Raptors (37:57)
🎧 https://t.co/8XE86ZoDc0
🍎 https://t.co/C3NiDpOonc
✳️ https://t.co/S9p92Z7ipV
📺 https://t.co/RxfKjICXvj pic.twitter.com/sH7k8B6LbS – 5:14 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nuggets ‘likely’ to move Bones Hyland at 2023 NBA trade deadline, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 4:39 PM
Nuggets ‘likely’ to move Bones Hyland at 2023 NBA trade deadline, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 4:39 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone has fielded a couple of questions about rotations tonight regarding Bones Hyland and Christian Braun. The general tone – each game takes on a different look, and he’s going to react accordingly. He adds he supports each of his players. – 12:47 AM
Michael Malone has fielded a couple of questions about rotations tonight regarding Bones Hyland and Christian Braun. The general tone – each game takes on a different look, and he’s going to react accordingly. He adds he supports each of his players. – 12:47 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets win the third quarter 36-24 and lead by 9 heading into the fourth quarter.
Two defensive minded starters staggering with the bench. Malone’s really going for this one, cutting Bones and Zeke out of the 2nd half rotation. – 11:56 PM
Nuggets win the third quarter 36-24 and lead by 9 heading into the fourth quarter.
Two defensive minded starters staggering with the bench. Malone’s really going for this one, cutting Bones and Zeke out of the 2nd half rotation. – 11:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone changes up his bench rotation in the 3rd quarter. Christian Braun gets minutes. Bones Hyland, Zeke Nnaji do not. – 11:52 PM
Michael Malone changes up his bench rotation in the 3rd quarter. Christian Braun gets minutes. Bones Hyland, Zeke Nnaji do not. – 11:52 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Denver Nuggets pregame show starts now. Come join me, @DLineCo and @Duvalier Johnson.
✅ Bones in limbo
✅ Most feared players in the NBA
✅ Nuggets-Pelicans keys to the game
youtube.com/live/ouQBaBiyh… – 9:30 PM
Denver Nuggets pregame show starts now. Come join me, @DLineCo and @Duvalier Johnson.
✅ Bones in limbo
✅ Most feared players in the NBA
✅ Nuggets-Pelicans keys to the game
youtube.com/live/ouQBaBiyh… – 9:30 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
🏀Jordan Rising Stars
Breakdown by draft pick: The Sophomores
1-10
Green (2)
Mobley (3)
Barnes (4)
Giddey (6)
Wagner (8)
11-20
Sengun (16)
Murphy III (17)
21-30
Grimes (25)
Hyland (26)
Undrafted
Alvarado – 3:09 PM
🏀Jordan Rising Stars
Breakdown by draft pick: The Sophomores
1-10
Green (2)
Mobley (3)
Barnes (4)
Giddey (6)
Wagner (8)
11-20
Sengun (16)
Murphy III (17)
21-30
Grimes (25)
Hyland (26)
Undrafted
Alvarado – 3:09 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bones Hyland will represent the Nuggets in the NBA’s Jordan Rising Stars Challenge. It’ll likely be the last event he represents the organization in as I’m told the Nuggets are looking to move Hyland for a veteran. – 2:37 PM
Bones Hyland will represent the Nuggets in the NBA’s Jordan Rising Stars Challenge. It’ll likely be the last event he represents the organization in as I’m told the Nuggets are looking to move Hyland for a veteran. – 2:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
For the second year in a row, #Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will be in the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend. pic.twitter.com/JhQYj7bxgo – 2:00 PM
For the second year in a row, #Nuggets guard Bones Hyland will be in the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend. pic.twitter.com/JhQYj7bxgo – 2:00 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland is “suddenly regarded as one of the league’s most likely players to be dealt before the Feb. 9 buzzer,” according to @Marc Stein: basketballnews.com/stories/report… – 1:53 PM
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland is “suddenly regarded as one of the league’s most likely players to be dealt before the Feb. 9 buzzer,” according to @Marc Stein: basketballnews.com/stories/report… – 1:53 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Brand new #Nuggets Ink pod:
•The Bones trade chatter
•MPJ’s return
•Recap Philly/Denver
•Who’s making the All-Star Game?
•Reader questions
🗣️via @denverpost @MattDSchubert @aaronontiveroz
denverpost.com/2023/01/31/nug… – 10:33 AM
Brand new #Nuggets Ink pod:
•The Bones trade chatter
•MPJ’s return
•Recap Philly/Denver
•Who’s making the All-Star Game?
•Reader questions
🗣️via @denverpost @MattDSchubert @aaronontiveroz
denverpost.com/2023/01/31/nug… – 10:33 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Live for a content-rich edition of the @DNVR_Nuggets podcast. Come join.
🦴 Bones Hyland trade rumors continue
✅ Notes from Denver Nuggets practice
✅ Updated thoughts on Saturday’s game
✅ LeBron’s dramatic reaction to a missed call
youtube.com/live/1RIKT5MCH… – 4:14 PM
Live for a content-rich edition of the @DNVR_Nuggets podcast. Come join.
🦴 Bones Hyland trade rumors continue
✅ Notes from Denver Nuggets practice
✅ Updated thoughts on Saturday’s game
✅ LeBron’s dramatic reaction to a missed call
youtube.com/live/1RIKT5MCH… – 4:14 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Minnesota reportedly interested in Bones Hyland
sportando.basketball/en/minnesota-r… – 2:00 PM
Minnesota reportedly interested in Bones Hyland
sportando.basketball/en/minnesota-r… – 2:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The #Nuggets are gauging the value of Bones Hyland ahead of next week’s trade deadline, two league sources told @denverpost. The team believes it has traction on potentially acquiring a first-round pick, a source said.
denverpost.com/2023/01/30/nug… – 12:34 PM
The #Nuggets are gauging the value of Bones Hyland ahead of next week’s trade deadline, two league sources told @denverpost. The team believes it has traction on potentially acquiring a first-round pick, a source said.
denverpost.com/2023/01/30/nug… – 12:34 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
In this week’s @Jorge Sierra notebook, I analyzed the Myles Turner renegotiation and extension and how it helps the Pacers long term.
I also attempt to explain why the Nuggets could be open to trading Bones Hyland now.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:52 AM
In this week’s @Jorge Sierra notebook, I analyzed the Myles Turner renegotiation and extension and how it helps the Pacers long term.
I also attempt to explain why the Nuggets could be open to trading Bones Hyland now.
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:52 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic spoke to GM Troy Weaver and ownership about Detroit’s future. Details on those conversations, trade talks for Jazz players Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, Myles Turner’s extension and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:02 AM
Story: Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic spoke to GM Troy Weaver and ownership about Detroit’s future. Details on those conversations, trade talks for Jazz players Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, Myles Turner’s extension and Bones Hyland on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:02 AM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Sources: My @NBAonTNT report on Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland being open to a trade to secure a larger role elsewhere: -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 1, 2023
Your name has been in some trade rumors lately. What do you think of that? How do you deal with those rumors? Bones Hyland: I don’t care. It doesn’t bother me at all. I don’t pay no mind to it. Whatever happens, happens. I know God’s got me. I don’t really care. Have you talked with anyone in the front office about those rumors? Any of your teammates? Bones Hyland: Naw, I just go day-to-day with it. Whatever happens, happens. I know I’m in God’s hands with whatever happens. I’m good regardless. I really don’t care. -via DNVR / February 1, 2023