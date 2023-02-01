Suns, Knicks interested in OG Anunoby

When you look at a guy like OG Anunoby, I’m told he has the interest of the Suns and the Knicks.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
TRADE VALUE RANKINGS: RAPTORS IN THE TOP 100
22. Pascal Siakam
24. Scottie Barnes
44. OG Anunoby
48. Fred VanVleet
98. Gary Trent Jr.
TRADE VALUE RANKINGS: RAPTORS IN THE TOP 100
22. Pascal Siakam
24. Scottie Barnes
44. OG Anunoby
48. Fred VanVleet
98. Gary Trent Jr.
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
The more I watch Denver the more I wonder why they aren’t going all-in for Anunoby (or someone else) at the deadline. You’ve got a two-time MVP in his prime. – 11:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It seems like Toronto is ready to move OG Anunoby, and if that’s the case, the Lakers should put both unprotected picks in the table for him and make someone beat that.
No other player on the market offers a better balance between their present needs and their long-term outlook. – 7:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
As expected, O.G. Anunoby and Otto Porter Jr. are out tomorrow night. Everyone else is good to go for the Raptors – 6:09 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
To clarify, the Raptors have been “taking calls” on Anunoby (and several others) for months, so that’s not new and doesn’t mean anything is imminent. There’s a difference between listening to offers (which of course they’re going to do) and actively shopping a player. – 2:31 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Rival NBA executives believe the Grizzlies could make a run at OG Anunoby on the trade market. More on Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr and Fred VanVleet trade talks, and the futures of Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse with @BlakeMurphyODC on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-… – 1:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Covered some OG Anunoby trade possibilities in Part 1 of our Suns Trade Primer over at @PHNX_Suns yesterday, for those interested in what some of those deals might look like: bit.ly/3Dp8vOA – 1:00 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Went on @KnickFilmSkool with @JCMacriNBA to discuss OG Anunoby’s hypothetical Knicks fit, Immanuel Quickley’s defense, my weird obsession with Gary Harris’ perfect-for-the-Knicks contract, and more: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kfs… – 12:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
OG Anunoby this season:
— 16.9 PPG
— 5.5 RPG
— 2.1 SPG (!!)
— Leading the league in steals
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Rumors link the #Knicks to 3&D specialist OG Anunoby. But will one issue keep them from landing him in a trade? @BartAndHahn now on @ESPNNY98_7FM – 12:01 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Raptors are taking calls on OG Anunoby, which includes Phoenix emerging in the last week as a strong suitor, per @Shams Charania. Cam Johnson and Dario Saric were referenced here.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet may command $30-35 million annually as a free agent. More on trade talks involving VanVleet, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr, and a look at the futures of Pascal Siakam and Nick Nurse with @BlakeMurphyODC on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/raptors-… – 9:21 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Achiuwa remains in for Anunoby. For the Suns: Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton. – 8:35 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Whatever assumption you’re making based on O.G. Anunoby’s words (HA!) or injury, I would suggest you not make that assumption. – 7:59 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Left wrist sprain for O.G. Anunoby will keep him out the rest of this Raptors road trip, will be evaluated back in Toronto first of next week
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors say O.G. Anunoby is out for the rest of the trip – at Phoenix, Utah, Houston and Memphis. Imaging on left wrist has been done and doctors will check on him again in Toronto. – 7:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby (left wrist sprain) will be out for the rest of the road trip, per Raptors. – 7:29 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
As someone who has covered O.G. Anunoby for six season, let me say it’s best to take him literally and not assign too much under-the-surface meaning to what he says. – 7:01 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I had a nice – tho brief😂 — conversation with O.G. Anunoby and his future in Toronto, and then he got hurt and now Precious Achiuwa is rolling and man, the Raptors have some decisions to make: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/if… – 5:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
O.G. Anunoby (left wrist sprain) OUT tonight at #Suns after hard fall Friday at #Warriors.
Sat Saturday at #Blazers.
Name has crept back up in trade talks as it was in the summer.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Does Anunoby want out? I asked the Toronto forward about that, and also looked at how the recent emergence of Precious Achiuwa could help the Raptors make a decision on Anunoby and the other members of their core: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/if… – 3:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Three random thoughts on the Grizzlies I had this morning so I wrote about them in the newsletter.
– Is OG Anunoby ~ the ~ Grizz trade you imagined?
– I really have no idea how Danny Green will look. Grizz may not either.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the suns are reportedly interested in og anunoby and well well well what do we have here: https://t.co/jv1PkgBqeS pic.twitter.com/vHyFoEPVcy – 2:30 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The interest in Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby is seemingly growing #NBA eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 2:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On OG Anunoby, John Collins, D’Angelo Russell, Pascal Siakam, Bojan Bogdanovic and a bunch more Suns trade targets that are ambitious but still realistic: bit.ly/3Dp8vOA – 2:09 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Knicks reportedly very interested in Anunoby, if Raptors make him available nba.nbcsports.com/2023/01/30/kni… – 1:08 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
O.G. Anunoby is out vs. Suns and is wearing a brace on his injured left wrist here at shootaround this morning. An update expected closer to game time. – 12:39 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
OG Anunoby to the Suns.
Jakob Poeltl to the Thunder.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We covered Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby, value of NYK assets & more in last week’s Mailbag. Thanks to @KNYT_Hoops, @jmere09nyc, @NOLANPREYNOLDS, @ProperMiddleman, @BenchWarmerPost, @KnicksRundown, @Shiz86 & @hollyhoodsino for the questions! Full Mailbag: https://t.co/BHBHkIlSR2 pic.twitter.com/rvus5HZKwi – 10:05 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new @ringer: fake trades for 5 teams that should make a move before the deadline:
—the clippers solve their point guard/center issue
—og anunoby finds a new home and creates a legit contender
—okc is a buyer!
—the pelicans get alex caruso!!!
—lots more!
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
OG Anunoby (left wrist) is out vs. Suns Monday. Banton (hip) is questionable. – 6:00 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
O.G. Anunoby (wrist) is out for Monday’s game vs. Phoenix, but no further information on the results of the weekend’s testing. – 5:54 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors have already ruled Anunoby out for Monday’s game here in Phoenix because of his wrist sprain and have moved Banton to questionable with his hip pointer – 5:44 PM
Michael Scotto: There’s been some speculation from a few rival executives that the Memphis Grizzlies could make a run at OG Anunoby, given their surplus of draft picks in the years to come… There was also a report out there, I believe from the Toronto Star, that one mystery team previously offered three first-round picks for Anunoby… I don’t see Toronto getting a better package than that for him. -via HoopsHype / January 31, 2023
Blake Murphy: I know Masai (Ujiri) and OG have a pretty strong relationship. I think why you’re hearing things like that (three first-round picks offer) out there at this stage is the Raptors aren’t in a spot where anyone can be untouchable, but they want to be blown away if they’re going to consider trading Anunoby. -via HoopsHype / January 31, 2023
If there was anything to rumours that he wants out of Toronto? Anunoby: “No. It is what it is.” Is he happy with his role in the Raptors offence? Anunoby: “Just trying to get better every day. Some games you get a bigger role. It’s the same for everyone. It changes game to game.” If it bothered him that his name was featuring fairly prominently in trade rumours leading up to the deadline: Anunoby: “No, it doesn’t bother me. What can I do about it? I didn’t tell anyone to do that story or say whatever. It’s not my choice for whatever is going on to be going on. I can’t control it, so what’s the point of being mad about it? -via SportsNet / January 31, 2023