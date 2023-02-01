Suns signing Saben Lee, waiving Duane Washington Jr.

Shams Charania: The Phoenix Suns are signing guard Saben Lee to a two-way NBA deal and waiving Duane Washington Jr., sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lee earns deal with Suns after strong stint on 10-days. Washington has scoring ability, averaging 8 points in 13 minutes per game this season.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wow. Can’t say I saw Duane Washington Jr. getting waived, but Saben Lee was able to come in and make an immediate impact by putting pressure on the rim, getting to the FT line and avoiding turnovers when the Suns were in a real pinch at PG – 3:36 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Phoenix Suns are signing guard Saben Lee to a two-way NBA deal and waiving Duane Washington Jr., sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lee earns deal with Suns after strong stint on 10-days. Washington has scoring ability, averaging 8 points in 13 minutes per game this season. – 3:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saben Lee no longer with Phoenix #Suns after second 10-day expired https://t.co/5Dgk3gFn5Z via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/HqSkhgAkc1 – 1:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Saben Lee’s second 10-day contract has expired and he is no longer under contract with the team, per Suns – 1:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Saben Lee’s second 10 Day contract with the Phoenix Suns expired today.
For Lee to stay with the Suns, Phoenix would need to sign him for the remainder of the season. – 8:49 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We needed some shooting out there, we needed some toughness to keep them out of our paint.”
Monty Williams on starting the fourth quarter with reserves Saben Lee, Damion Lee, Ish Wainright, Dario Saric and Jock Landale. #Suns pic.twitter.com/YdOOAVlWse – 3:45 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saben Lee with a crazy contested driving layup straight in off glass.
Tie game. #Suns – 10:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns: Saben Lee ‘grateful’ as second 10-day expires Monday
azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:55 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Updated the @SportsBizClass Luxury Tax Tracker for Saben Lee’s second 10-day with the Phoenix Suns: sportsbusinessclassroom.com/nba-2022-23-lu… – 12:04 AM
Duane Rankin: Saben Lee is no longer with Phoenix Suns as his 2nd 10-day expired. His second 10-day ran through Monday. Lee played his final game of second 10-day Monday vs. Raptors. Phoenix had to sign the Corona del Sol graduate for the rest of the season to keep him on the roster. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / January 31, 2023
Gerald Bourguet: As expected, Suns officially sign Saben Lee to a second 10-day contract: pic.twitter.com/JnAZgB8h7D -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / January 21, 2023
Keith Smith: Saben Lee’s 10 Day contract with the Phoenix Suns has expired. Phoenix can sign Lee to a second 10 Day deal. After that, the Suns would have to sign Lee for the remainder of the season to keep him on the roster. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / January 21, 2023
No one should be expecting a guy averaging 7.8 points and 1.8 assists in 11.9 minutes per game to be the savior. He’s still a young player on a two-way contract shooting below 40 percent on the season. The struggles are evident, like the Suns’ recent loss to the Miami Heat when Paul missed the second half with his latest injury and Washington struggled to fill the void, shooting 5-for-16 with three turnovers. “I just gotta be better,” Washington observed. “I’m gonna be better. I’m gonna go watch this, soak in and learn from it. I know what I need to do and I know what I’m capable of. The opportunity’s presented itself now, and tonight I felt like I kind of just wasn’t what I want it to be.” -via gophnx.com / January 11, 2023
Phoenix: Josh Okogie (right hip soreness) has been downgraded to out for Tuesday’s game against Washington. Duane Washington Jr (left hip muscle strain) has been upgraded to available. -via HoopsHype / December 20, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) and Devin Booker (left hamstring tightness) are questionable for tomorrow’s game. Cam Payne (right foot sprain) and Duane Washington Jr. (left hip muscle strain) are out. -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / December 14, 2022