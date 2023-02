Suns signing Saben Lee, waiving Duane Washington Jr.

No one should be expecting a guy averaging 7.8 points and 1.8 assists in 11.9 minutes per game to be the savior. He’s still a young player on a two-way contract shooting below 40 percent on the season. The struggles are evident, like the Suns’ recent loss to the Miami Heat when Paul missed the second half with his latest injury and Washington struggled to fill the void, shooting 5-for-16 with three turnovers. “I just gotta be better,” Washington observed. “I’m gonna be better. I’m gonna go watch this, soak in and learn from it. I know what I need to do and I know what I’m capable of. The opportunity’s presented itself now, and tonight I felt like I kind of just wasn’t what I want it to be.” -via gophnx.com / January 11, 2023