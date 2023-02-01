Live stream: Thunder 58, Rockets 67

The Oklahoma City Thunder (24-26) play against the Houston Rockets (12-38) at Toyota Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023

Oklahoma City Thunder 58, Houston Rockets 67 (Half)

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder have been really good in the 3rd quarter this season.

Thunder have been really good in the 3rd quarter this season.

After that first half against the Rockets, I'd expect a different OKC team coming out of the break.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Halftime: Rockets 67, Thunder 58

Halftime: Rockets 67, Thunder 58

– Not a good half for OKC, which is trying to avoid a fourth-straight loss to the Rockets. Weird series this has been the last two seasons.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

HALFTIME:

Rockets win points in the paint: 40-22

Rockets win rebounding 32-24

OKC shooting splits: 37/33/90

HOU shooting splits: 49/23/89

HALFTIME:

Rockets win points in the paint: 40-22

Rockets win rebounding 32-24

OKC shooting splits: 37/33/90

HOU shooting splits: 49/23/89

Rockets up 67-58.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 67, Thunder 58 at half. Gordon with 15, Eason 12, Martin 11. SGA with 13. Rockets shooting 53.2 %, having outscored opponents in six-consecutive games. But as usual, not from the 3-point line. OKC 8 of 24 on 3s, Rockets 3 of 13.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

HALF: Rockets 67, Thunder 58

SGA – 13 points

Kenrich – 11 points

Mann – 11 points

Gordon – 15 points

Eason – 12 points

HALF: Rockets 67, Thunder 58

SGA – 13 points

Kenrich – 11 points

Mann – 11 points

Gordon – 15 points

Eason – 12 points

Martin Jr. – 11 points

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Kenrich Williams has been massive this half.

11 points

2 assists

4 rebounds

50%FG

Kenrich Williams has been massive this half.

11 points

2 assists

4 rebounds

50%FG

Your dads favorite player

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Ja Morant joined a short list of players since the ABA-NBA merger who have had three straight triple-doubles before turning 24.

The others (via

Magic Johnson

Nikola Jokic

Ja Morant joined a short list of players since the ABA-NBA merger who have had three straight triple-doubles before turning 24.

The others (via @ESPNStatsInfo ):

Magic Johnson

Nikola Jokic

Josh Giddey

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

OKC up to 15 second-chance points. Some of that is by putting shots back in that the Rockets blocked. They have five blocked shots in the second quarter with 1:43 left before halftime.

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Is this the 2nd year in a row that the Rockets drafted their better player outside of the Top 3?

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

OKC has scored 25 points in the paint tonight already. That bench is the rest this is a game after getting down 12. Good sign for the rest of the way, but a lot to clean up still.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Thunder has more offensive rebounds (11) than defensive rebounds (9). OKC's season high in offensive boards is 21.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets allow 13.1 second-chance points per game, ninth fewest in the league. They have given up 13 with five minutes left in the first half.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Tre Mann scored 11 points in just over 2 minutes, including 3 3s.

Mann can get hot like this. He had two individual quarters with 20+ points last season. – Tre Mann scored 11 points in just over 2 minutes, including 3 3s.Mann can get hot like this. He had two individual quarters with 20+ points last season. – 8:56 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Big time triple by Tre Mann, talked about it on Monday's podcast, I think that dribble pull up three against the Warriors could be a turning point

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets fall asleep on a couple possessions, one in transition one on a Tre Mann cut past Jabari Smith Jr. Silas with another time out, his second in 65 seconds.

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Houston losing the ball handling services of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. forced a "playmaking-by-committee" approach to pick up the slack. And it's working to some degree.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Rockets 34, Thunder 25

SGA – 9 points

JDub – 8 points

Gordon – 7 points

End of 1Q: Rockets 34, Thunder 25

SGA – 9 points

JDub – 8 points

Gordon – 7 points

Eason – 10 points

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 34, Thunder 25. Rockets shooting 13 of 24 but just 1 of 7 on 3s. OKC just 8 of 23. Rockets had some trouble against the zone late in the quarter.

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets lead 34-25 after a quarter, but they are not enjoying Scott Wall's work. Eason leads everyone with 10 points off the bench

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Tremendous run for Tari Eason. Has 10 points, four rebounds and of course a steal in four minutes.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

18 of HOU's 28 points are inside the paint

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Mark Daigneault calls a second first quarter timeout a the Rockets lead 28-17. Rockets are playing harder, getting every shot they want, and they are rebounding more than half their misses. No turnovers in almost 9 minutes

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

OKC in a zone, leading the Rockets to do what they do often against any defense. They missed the 3, got the rebound and scored. OKC time out after consecutive second-chance buckets from Tari Eason.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

I give OKC crowds a lot of crap but this Houston crowd looks baddd… at least on the TV copy

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Sengun is just working OKC lmao

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets hit 7 of 9 shots to start the game. Mark Daigneault said pregame that the OKC issue last time here was letting the Rockets get in a rhythm early, something the Thunder would seek to prevent tonight. Rockets up 16-10 through 4 1/2 minutes.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jabari Smith Jr. hits his first two shots, from 18 and 27 feet. He has been trying to find his shooting touch.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Michelle Alozie of the Houston Dash missed the "First Shot" before Rockets-Thunder tonight but did a fine job with a free kick of the ball into the stands.

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Who knows what the future holds, but it's a bummer that Roberson hasn't had the Welcome Back moment he deserves in OKC

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC starters vs Rockets

SGA

Joe (!)

Giddey

JDub

OKC starters vs Rockets

SGA

Joe (!)

Giddey

JDub

JWill

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝That’s one of the biggest things for us, continuing to play together, continuing to share the ball. The ball has energy…❞

❝That's one of the biggest things for us, continuing to play together, continuing to share the ball. The ball has energy…❞

As the Thunder prepares to take on the Rockets, @NickAGallo and Isaiah Joe break down the importance of a quick start and being consistently effective.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

The OKC Blue has acquired Andre Roberson and he will be active for the Blue tomorrow vs the Austin Spurs.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Andre Roberson is expected to be active for tomorrow’s OKC Blue game, per Thunder spokesperson

Andre Roberson is expected to be active for tomorrow's OKC Blue game, per Thunder spokesperson

The Blue will play the Austin Spurs at 11 am CT

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

The Oklahoma City Blue has acquired guard/forward Andre Roberson, the team announced today.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green is out tonight but getting closer. Expected back Friday or Saturday.

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Silas says he hopes Jalen Green will be able to play for the Rockets this weekend.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Made FGs from 10-14 feet this season

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 119 of 211 (56.4%)

2. Kevin Durant: 110 of 186 (59.1%)

3. DeMar DeRozan: 87 of 174 (50%)

Made FGs from 10-14 feet this season

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 119 of 211 (56.4%)

2. Kevin Durant: 110 of 186 (59.1%)

3. DeMar DeRozan: 87 of 174 (50%)

Some deeper Thunder/SGA thoughts from Giddey, Muscala, Draymond, Curry, Kerr in this piece

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

As Thunder roll into Houston, rebuilding squad not surprised to be in playoff chase

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder have recalled Jeremiah Robinson-Earl from the Blue.

JRE is not available tonight vs the Rockets, though.

Thunder have recalled Jeremiah Robinson-Earl from the Blue.

JRE is not available tonight vs the Rockets, though.

This is part of Robinson-Earl's rehab process. JRE may or may not have another G League stint before he's back with the Thunder.

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Thunder have recalled Jeremiah Robinson-Earl from the Blue.

Thunder have recalled Jeremiah Robinson-Earl from the Blue.

OKC getting one of their bigs back.

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Thunder PR:

Thunder PR:

The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward/center Jeremiah Robinson-Earl from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League.

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Joined by Michael Cage, the crew discusses the 2023 Rising Stars game announcement and recap the month of January. The Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.

YouTube |

Spotify |

Joined by Michael Cage, the crew discusses the 2023 Rising Stars game announcement and recap the month of January. The Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.

YouTube |

Spotify |

Apple |

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Michelle Alozie of the Houston Dash will take the "First Shot" before Rockets-Thunder tonight.

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Thunder PR: The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled forward/center Jeremiah Robinson-Earl from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League.

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (right ankle sprain) is being recalled by the Thunder, but he’s not available to play tonight in Houston.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (right ankle sprain) is being recalled by the Thunder, but he's not available to play tonight in Houston.

This is part of his return-to-play plan and doesn't rule out another G League stint before he returns to the Thunder.

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Which team will have the most fast break points in the 1st half?

Which team will have the most fast break points in the 1st half?

@DraftKings | #Rockets

Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA

We are currently 8 days out from the Trade Deadline. Although trade talk is heating up, actual activity is slow. Which is normal. Over the past 4 years, we’ve only seen 1 trade executed 8 days out.

We are currently 8 days out from the Trade Deadline. Although trade talk is heating up, actual activity is slow. Which is normal. Over the past 4 years, we've only seen 1 trade executed 8 days out.

March 17, 2021: MIA acquired T. Ariza from OKC for M. Leonard and a 2nd Rd Pick.

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Kicking off #BlackHistoryMonth tonight at home!

⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

Kicking off #BlackHistoryMonth tonight at home!

⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The The #Thunder playing two critical games against Houston this week, starting tonight. Since 2020, OKC is 5-5 against the Rockets, losing the last 3 contests. In Houston, OKC has lost 3 of their last 4 meetings in the Toyota Center.

