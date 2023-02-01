Live stream: Thunder 58, Rockets 67

The Oklahoma City Thunder (24-26) play against the Houston Rockets (12-38) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023
Oklahoma City Thunder 58, Houston Rockets 67 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder have been really good in the 3rd quarter this season.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Rockets 67, Thunder 58
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
HALFTIME:
Rockets win points in the paint: 40-22
Rockets win rebounding 32-24
OKC shooting splits: 37/33/90
HOU shooting splits: 49/23/89
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Rockets 67, Thunder 58
SGA – 13 points
Kenrich – 11 points
Mann – 11 points
Gordon – 15 points
Eason – 12 points
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kenrich Williams has been massive this half.
11 points
2 assists
4 rebounds
50%FG
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
GUP getting himself a bucket!
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann scored 11 points in just over 2 minutes, including 3 3s.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Kevin Porter Jr: “I’m the cheapest, I ain’t pickin’ up that tab.”
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of the 1st
Rockets: 34
Thunder: 25
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Rockets 34, Thunder 25
SGA – 9 points
JDub – 8 points
Gordon – 7 points
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
UH OH 😵💫
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The rookie strikes first!
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Smith Jr., Martin, Alpi Sengun, Gordon, Nix.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starters from Houston!
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Smith Jr., Martin, Alpe Sengun, Gordon, Nix.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Isaiah Joe
Jalen Williams
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝That’s one of the biggest things for us, continuing to play together, continuing to share the ball. The ball has energy…❞
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Andre Roberson is expected to be active for tomorrow’s OKC Blue game, per Thunder spokesperson
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
We’re back 🤘
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Made FGs from 10-14 feet this season
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 119 of 211 (56.4%)
2. Kevin Durant: 110 of 186 (59.1%)
3. DeMar DeRozan: 87 of 174 (50%)
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder have recalled Jeremiah Robinson-Earl from the Blue.
JRE is not available tonight vs the Rockets, though.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder have recalled Jeremiah Robinson-Earl from the Blue.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Joined by Michael Cage, the crew discusses the 2023 Rising Stars game announcement and recap the month of January. The Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.
YouTube | https://t.co/tKzGsIXcX0
Spotify | https://t.co/LR7ziUNgkp
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (right ankle sprain) is being recalled by the Thunder, but he’s not available to play tonight in Houston.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will have the most fast break points in the 1st half?
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
We are currently 8 days out from the Trade Deadline. Although trade talk is heating up, actual activity is slow. Which is normal. Over the past 4 years, we’ve only seen 1 trade executed 8 days out.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Kicking off #BlackHistoryMonth tonight at home!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
As the Thunder opens up a home-and-home series in Houston, it will look to come out strong from the outset, which has been a key focal point in many of its previous affairs.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson break down the contest in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/wZT6sJ1Rp5 – 2:07 PM
As the Thunder opens up a home-and-home series in Houston, it will look to come out strong from the outset, which has been a key focal point in many of its previous affairs.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson break down the contest in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report 📝 pic.twitter.com/wZT6sJ1Rp5 – 2:07 PM