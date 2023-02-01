Thunder vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $5,975,238 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $11,394,712 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV.

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-SW

Away TV: Bally Sports OK

Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

