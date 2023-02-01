Thunder vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center
The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $5,975,238 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $11,394,712 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC
