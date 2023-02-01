Live stream: Warriors 71, Timberwolves 62

The Golden State Warriors (26-24) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-26) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023

Golden State Warriors 71, Minnesota Timberwolves 62 (Half)

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors average 20.4 free throw attempts per game (worst in the NBA)

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors with four players in double-digit scoring in the first half. Timberwolves only have two.

Steph: 21 points

Klay: 11 points

Wiggins: 11 points

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

*squints*

Is that the Warriors?

On the free throw line?

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors have finished with more free throw attempts than their opponent only eight times this season

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

The Warriors buckled down defensively toward the end of the second quarter and opened up a 71-62 lead at halftime.

Stephen Curry has already made five 3-pointers and has 21 points, six rebounds in 18 minutes.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors up 71-62 on the Timberwolves going into halftime

Steph Curry

18 minutes

21 points

6 rebounds

5-for-8 from the field

5-for-7 from deep

6-for-6 on free throws

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Lots of jawing between Jonathan Kuminga and D’Angelo Russell. – Lots of jawing between Jonathan Kuminga and D’Angelo Russell. – 8:47 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors up 34-32 on the Timberwolves after the first quarter

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

At the end of the first quarter, the

Edwards leads the way for Minnesota with 10 points, his 17th 10+ point first quarter of the season.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors up 34-32 on the Timberwolves after the first quarter

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Edwards’ deep 3 rattles in and out. He’s got 10 pts, 3 assists after 1.

Steph has 13 and 4 rebounds.

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Curry playing through two fouls late here in the 1st quarter. Might be worth it for the Wolves to go at him a few possessions? – Curry playing through two fouls late here in the 1st quarter. Might be worth it for the Wolves to go at him a few possessions? – 8:31 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Remember the Warriors’ fast offensive start last time they played in Minneapolis?

This ain’t that. They’ve been sloppy with the ball, four turnovers already.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert are inactive tonight for Minnesota. Usual small-ball starters for Golden State. – Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert are inactive tonight for Minnesota. Usual small-ball starters for Golden State. – 7:43 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Jonathan Kuminga since scoring 24 points vs. the Jazz on Dec. 7

17 games (4 starts)

23 mpg

11.4 ppg

3.4 rpg

2.9 apg

53.6 FG%

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Finch and the team talked about Sacramento going small in OT, and it sounds like Finch wanted to dismiss the notion the Wolves should’ve taken Gobert out. Pointed out to the team that they’re 1st in D-rating with Gobert on the floor, 28th with him off it. – Finch and the team talked about Sacramento going small in OT, and it sounds like Finch wanted to dismiss the notion the Wolves should’ve taken Gobert out. Pointed out to the team that they’re 1st in D-rating with Gobert on the floor, 28th with him off it. – 6:46 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr tells reporters in Minnesota that he sees Klay Thompson as more of a 3/4 instead of a 2/3 now – Steve Kerr tells reporters in Minnesota that he sees Klay Thompson as more of a 3/4 instead of a 2/3 now – 6:43 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors starters tonight in Minnesota

Steph Curry

Jordan Poole

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“I don’t know where I’d be without my man Shell.”

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Made FGs from 10-14 feet this season

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 119 of 211 (56.4%)

2. Kevin Durant: 110 of 186 (59.1%)

3. DeMar DeRozan: 87 of 174 (50%)

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 3s before turning 22 years old:

534 — Anthony Edwards

[gap]

419 — Luka Doncic

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP

Here’s a snippet from my 40-minute conversation last night with #Timberwolves rookie guard Wendell Moore Jr.

Link below to full chat:

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

UPDATED Minnesota

QUESTIONABLE

Forbes – Right Ankle Sprain

Gobert – Right Groin Soreness

Prince – Left Ankle Sprain

OUT

McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

