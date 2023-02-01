Live stream: Warriors 71, Timberwolves 62

The Golden State Warriors (26-24) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-26) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 1, 2023
Golden State Warriors 71, Minnesota Timberwolves 62 (Half)
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors average 20.4 free throw attempts per game (worst in the NBA)
They took 20 in the first half tonight. Yeah, that helps – 9:14 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/2pyJiqIYhw – 9:14 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors with 52.4/50/90 shooting splits as a team in the first half – 9:12 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors with four players in double-digit scoring in the first half. Timberwolves only have two.
Steph: 21 points
Klay: 11 points
Wiggins: 11 points
Poole: 11 points – 9:11 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors up 71-62 at the half. Steph Curry leads all scorers with 21 points shooting 5 of 7 from 3. Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole have 11 points apiece. – 9:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors have finished with more free throw attempts than their opponent only eight times this season
In the first half, they went 18-for-20 at the line and Minnesota was 8-for-12 – 9:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Warriors buckled down defensively toward the end of the second quarter and opened up a 71-62 lead at halftime.
Stephen Curry has already made five 3-pointers and has 21 points, six rebounds in 18 minutes.
Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole have 11 points each. – 9:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry at half: 21 points on 5/7 from 3 and 6/6 FTs. Balanced scoring behind him. Poole 11, Klay 11, Wiggins 11. Warriors have 20 free throw attempts at half. They only take 20.4 per game. They’re up 71-62 in Minnesota. – 9:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
now that’s a tough bucket, 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/vaRApELBgj – 9:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 71-62 on the Timberwolves going into halftime
Steph Curry
18 minutes
21 points
6 rebounds
5-for-8 from the field
5-for-7 from deep
6-for-6 on free throws
+13 – 9:09 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Is it crazy to say I think the Wolves would have won at least three more games over the last few months if Jordan McLaughlin wouldn’t have missed these last 30 games? – 9:06 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jaden McDaniels couldn’t have guarded that any better. Steph still hits a spinning rainmaker over him. Incredible. – 9:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DLo is COOKIN’ 🍽
he’s up to 15 points pic.twitter.com/2bTszM9hIi – 8:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Big time triple by Tre Mann, talked about it on Monday’s podcast, I think that dribble pull up three against the Warriors could be a turning point – 8:53 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The Poole party has started
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/MBCBIy6ZbE – 8:47 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 34-32 on the Timberwolves after the first quarter
Steph Curry: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 threes, 4-for-4 on free throws – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail 34-32.
Edwards leads the way for Minnesota with 10 points, his 17th 10+ point first quarter of the season.
McDaniels tallied 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block in the quarter. – 8:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 34-32 on the Timberwolves after the first quarter
Steph Curry: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 three, 4-for-4 on free throws – 8:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Warriors were 50% from 3-point range in the first quarter. Wolves were 5-16. But Minnesota trails just 34-32. Curry with 13. Ant with 10. – 8:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry leads all scorers with 13 points (3-of-4 from deep) after one quarter here at Target Center. Warriors lead the Wolves 34-32. – 8:38 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Edwards’ deep 3 rattles in and out. He’s got 10 pts, 3 assists after 1.
Steph has 13 and 4 rebounds.
GSW 34, MIN 32. – 8:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Curry playing through two fouls late here in the 1st quarter. Might be worth it for the Wolves to go at him a few possessions? – 8:31 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The teamwork here 🤝
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/ZBSTL9N6DF – 8:29 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Remember the Warriors’ fast offensive start last time they played in Minneapolis?
This ain’t that. They’ve been sloppy with the ball, four turnovers already.
Wolves up 18-16 at the first timeout. – 8:26 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
4 Warriors turnovers, 9 points off turnovers for the Timberwolves – 8:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wiggins finding his way 💨
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/ZFRzOfwhqx – 8:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
you already know the drill.
reply with “Naz Reid” pic.twitter.com/lQgMq2xvin – 8:22 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Gooood Wolves energy to start. Russell knocking down 3s after a tough one against Sac. Warriors going to the basket without Rudy there. – 8:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Ask and we shall receive. Jaden McDaniels has the Steph Curry assignment early. – 8:20 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
hit ’em with the hesiiiiiiii pic.twitter.com/hLb6n98JQj – 8:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
No Rudy Gobert tonight for the Wolves. He’s out with right groin soreness. Naz Reid gets the start. – 8:10 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Timberwolves assistant Elston Turner’s wife, Louise, with a lovely rendition of the national anthem – 8:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The NBA record for points in a 1st quarter is 51 by Golden State in Jan 2019.
Boston has 41 with 2:27 left here. – 8:03 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
What are you talking about? KAT’s playing tonight. Klay Alexander Thompson. – 7:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have three shot creators right now: Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, and Cam Thomas.
Boston has been a really bad matchup for all of them. This one looks like it’s gonna be over early. – 7:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have two shot creators in the regular rotation tonight: Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
We’re ready.
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDug8El pic.twitter.com/bqB18dUTzH – 7:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert are inactive tonight for Minnesota. Usual small-ball starters for Golden State. – 7:43 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Bryn Forbes (Right Ankle Sprain), Rudy Gobert (Right Groin Soreness), Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain) and Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) are OUT vs. Warriors. pic.twitter.com/ABCGfXttZN – 7:37 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga since scoring 24 points vs. the Jazz on Dec. 7
17 games (4 starts)
23 mpg
11.4 ppg
3.4 rpg
2.9 apg
53.6 FG%
38.9 3P% – 7:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Rudy Gobert is out for the Timberwolves tonight. Minnesota starting Naz Reid at center. Warriors staying small. – 7:35 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nets at Celtics – TD Garden – February 1, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, Nic Claxton
OUT: Boston: Smart, Gallinari Brooklyn: Durant, Simmons, Warren pic.twitter.com/OsjMc0FHvN – 7:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Nets starters:
Nic Claxton
Royce O’Neale
Joe Harris
Seth Curry
Kyrie Irving – 7:02 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Irving, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton start for the #Nets tonight vs the #Celtics. – 7:01 PM
Chris Iseman @ChrisIseman
Greetings from Jersey Mike’s Arena. Rutgers and Minnesota will tip off at 8:30, which is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/5UVzanffui – 6:58 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Finch and the team talked about Sacramento going small in OT, and it sounds like Finch wanted to dismiss the notion the Wolves should’ve taken Gobert out. Pointed out to the team that they’re 1st in D-rating with Gobert on the floor, 28th with him off it. – 6:46 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr tells reporters in Minnesota that he sees Klay Thompson as more of a 3/4 instead of a 2/3 now – 6:43 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight in Minnesota
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Here’s Steve Kerr on that lineup pic.twitter.com/MxKeWcdkEb – 6:35 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I don’t know where I’d be without my man Shell.”
Kevon Looney met Shelby Parrish when he was 7 years old the summer before third grade. Tonight at 9.m. on NBC Sports Bay Area, Looney honors his coach and mentor who became a lifelong friend nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:22 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn says Boston’s lineup presents issues for a Kyrie Irving-Seth Curry backcourt.
Adds that Nic Claxton “will have to be exceptional” tonight on both ends in the matchup. – 6:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Made FGs from 10-14 feet this season
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 119 of 211 (56.4%)
2. Kevin Durant: 110 of 186 (59.1%)
3. DeMar DeRozan: 87 of 174 (50%)
Some deeper Thunder/SGA thoughts from Giddey, Muscala, Draymond, Curry, Kerr in this piece theathletic.com/4141255/2023/0… – 6:04 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
the guys are ready to hoop. pic.twitter.com/1LSUhbbnlk – 5:34 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Why we need to look closer at Giannis’ MVP case, Hawks/Grizzlies/Warriors analysis, revelations in the Wild West (Kings, Clippers, Pelicans, Lakers), at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4145568/2023/0… – 5:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 3s before turning 22 years old:
534 — Anthony Edwards
[gap]
419 — Luka Doncic
Ant doesn’t turn 22 until August. pic.twitter.com/7YnLHjprwU – 5:25 PM
Most 3s before turning 22 years old:
534 — Anthony Edwards
[gap]
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon (left ankle sprain) is questionable tomorrow vs. Warriors. He hurt it in the 2nd half last night but stayed in the game. – 4:55 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Golden State:
Salad Bar
Penne Pasta in Cream Sauce
Italian Spiced Carrots
Shrimp Cioppino
Tuscan Chicken
Lobster Bisque
Postgame pizza – 4:30 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Golden State with an ankle sprain.
Jack White and Collin Gillespie are out. – 3:41 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Here’s a snippet from my 40-minute conversation last night with #Timberwolves rookie guard Wendell Moore Jr.
Link below to full chat:
https://t.co/uMrAfX8Hqf pic.twitter.com/d4FS2MBDjf – 3:38 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
UPDATED Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs. Golden State:
QUESTIONABLE
Forbes – Right Ankle Sprain
Gobert – Right Groin Soreness
Prince – Left Ankle Sprain
OUT
McLaughlin – Left Calf Strain
Towns – Right Calf Strain – 3:27 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
After last night’s games completed, the Timberwolves ended up with the 7th best defensive rating in the month of January. Here’s one reason why: startribune.com/rudy-gobert-ti… – 3:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
ICYMI – I talked to Pritchard shortly before he indicated he’s asked for a bigger role from #Celtics on ET/Iguodala’s podcast.
“Sometimes you’re in and out of the lineup, and you feel like you could be other places playing … you want to always play”
clnsmedia.com/payton-pritcha… – 2:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Clint Capela, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jakob Poeltl and a whole bunch of “out of the box” Suns trades, including some downright chaotic 3-team deals: bit.ly/3HqLADW – 2:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
your Wednesday night plans. ⬇️
🎟 » https://t.co/Pqun9TDEgx pic.twitter.com/ZTgvEbOpZn – 2:31 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
What are the Warriors doing with James Wiseman? mercurynews.com/2023/02/01/wha… – 2:25 PM
