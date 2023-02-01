Wizards not entertaining trade proposals for Kyle Kuzma

Everything you said about the Wizards exuding confidence in their ability to keep Kyle Kuzma is accurate. They have not entertained trade inquiries from people who would like to bring him aboard.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Fairly certain The Coyote is trying to pull off the Kuzma pink sweater look during the T-shirt toss. – 9:59 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Jones, KBD, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl
Wiz: Beal, Morris, Kispert, Kuzma, Porzingis – 8:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma was nominated for Eastern Conference player of the week. The award went to Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 3:33 PM
Marc Stein: There’s a string of teams that would love to get in the mix for Kyle Kuzma but the Wizards keep telling people, ‘No, we are going to re-sign him, we are going to keep him.’ -via Apple Podcasts / January 29, 2023
The Wizards, as should surprise no one, are not detonating their roster and triggering a rebuild. Tommy Sheppard’s front office believes their team is more talented than it has been in years past — something its record does not reflect, in part due to a steady stream of injuries. Washington’s core trio of Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma have only played 23 games together this season largely because of Beal’s three extended absences due to either injury or illness. But injuries don’t account for all of the team’s shortcomings — they’re 11-12 when that trio is together. -via Washington Post / January 27, 2023